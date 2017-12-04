Yemen's Houthis Release Video Purporting to Show Missile Launch at UAE Nuclear Reactor

Video released by Yemen's Houthi group media center on Sunday purports to show the group firing a missile towards a nuclear power plant under construction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a report quickly denied by the UAE.

The UAE's emergency and crisis management department was quoted by state news agency WAM as saying the UAE possessed a missile defense system that could deal with any such threats and adding the al-Barakah nuclear plant was secure against all eventualities.

The Iran-aligned Houthis control much of northern Yemen and had said Abu Dhabi, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting against them since 2015, was a target for their missiles.

It is the second time this year the Houthis have said they have fired missiles towards the UAE. A few months ago they said they had "successfully" test- fired a missile towards Abu Dhabi.