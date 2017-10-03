Kurdistan Plans to Hold Presidential Elections on Nov. 1, Iraq Halts Transactions

Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Nov. 1, said Erbil-based Rudaw TV, citing the votes' supervising body.

A referendum held on Sept. 25 in the country's Kurdish-held regions delivered an overwhelming yes for independence.

Masoud Barzani is currently president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

Iraq's parliament hit back with a vote later on Tuesday on "a formula to halt financial transactions" with the Kurdistan region, in retaliation for last week's independence referendum, Iraqi State TV said, without specifying if vote was binding on the government.

The formula would "preserve the interests" of Kurdish citizens, the channel said, hinting that the measures would target the Kurdish leadership.

