Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban that he couldn’t have joined neighbors Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel because doing so would get him “killed by Iran, Qatar and my own people.”

Saban related the story of his meeting with the crown prince at an online campaign event on Wednesday called “Israel’s Security and Prosperity in a Biden White House,” sponsored by Florida for Joe Biden and Kamela Harris.