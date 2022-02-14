Shaming on the Nile: Egypt Faces a Wave of Sextortion

“Mom, I hope you understand that I am not this girl. These photos are fake, I swear to God. Mom, I’m a young girl and I don’t deserve what is happening to me. I’m very depressed. I can’t have anymore of this. I’m tired. I’m suffocating.”

These were the last words written by Basant Khaled, a 17-year-old Egyptian girl from the northern village of Kafr el-Zayat, in a letter she left her mother before taking her own life last December. Basant swallowed poison and died after two young men from her village disseminated fabricated nude pictures of her.

The two men, one of them a classmate who had wanted to go out with Basant, extorted her: When she rejected his advances, they circulated the digitally altered images through instant messaging apps to dozens, if not hundreds, of local men, who then shared them all over social media.

Open gallery view The late Basant Khaled. 'We hugged her tight and told her we believed her.'

At some point the vulgar photos reached the phone of Basant’s father, Khaled Chalabi, who returned home upset and began to berate his daughter. According to reports, Chalabi didn’t believe or support her at first, even filing a complaint against her with the police. In subsequent interviews, he admitted that he knew the pictures were fake (images of her face were attached to someone else’s body), but was broken and ashamed.

Her sister, Shahnaz, said Basant cried hysterically when she saw the shared photos, and told her and their mother about the forgery and extortion. “We hugged her tight and told her we believed her,” Shahnaz said. “We both thought she had settled down and that all was well. She went into her room and after a short time emerged sweating and vomiting, saying she had taken a pill. We rushed her to hospital, but it was too late to save her.”

Following the tragedy, the mother told an Egyptian paper that Basant was a religious person and an excellent pupil who focused only on her studies, splitting her life between school and home.

Basant’s suicide hit Egyptian public opinion hard, and even officials at Al-Azhar, the country’s highest religious authority, responded to the affair, saying that despite the gravity of what she did, since suicide is forbidden by religion, “accusing people of actions they never took is an inhuman crime and a forbidden malicious act which Islam compares to paganism.”

Her tragedy also elicited various responses on Egyptian social media. Even though most comments seem to condemn the criminal actions of the men, an unsurprisingly large number of reactions included accusations implying that Basant was “loose” and morally lax.

Open gallery view Credit: Singleline, Shutterstock

'My family ostracized me because of some crazy person – when will it stop? When I hurt myself?'

For their part, Egyptian social activists did not make do with condemnations and launched a Twitter campaign with the hashtag “obtaining justice for Basant.”

Naked photos ultimatum

The threatening and extortion of Basant is not unusual in Egypt’s social culture. Her death was preceded by dozens of incidents that were no less shocking, particularly over the last year. Among the stories that made headlines, three stand out.

Kholoud, a 21-year-old student of tourism and the restaurant industry, jumped to her death last October after a well-known soccer player she was involved with – identified as a player in the Wadi Degla club and a student at a prestigious flight academy – threatened to send her mother a photo Kholoud had ostensibly sent him. He demanded that Kholoud send him a photo of herself showering nude.

She refused and he gave her an ultimatum (the police later confiscated her phone and revealed their exchanges): “If you don’t send the photo by 19:15 I’ll send the photo I have to your mother.” The young and terrified Kholoud had no one to turn to except one close friend, to whom she wrote: “Save me, I have three minutes left.” Her friend later explained that she suggested that Kholoud file a complaint with the police – but regrettably she didn’t, mainly out of fear of her parents’ reaction.

Esraa Al-Saeed Abdo Muhammad Abdo was 29, an academic born in the province of Dakahlia, northeast of Cairo. She was kidnapped last September by her brother, assisted by two of his friends. He demanded that she relinquish her share of an inheritance. When she refused, he told his friends to strip and rape her while he documented them, in order to disseminate it on social media. Esraa managed to fight off her assailants and flee, whereupon passersby immediately helped her.

Open gallery view Credit: Singleline, Shutterstock

'Mom, I’m a young girl and I don’t deserve what is happening to me. I’m very depressed. I can’t have anymore of this. I’m tired I’m suffocating'

The story of Aya Yousef, a veteran teacher from Mansoura, also in the Dakahlia district, is not that different from Asra’s story. Aya, a graduate student in Arabic, was photographed by someone without her knowledge in January 2021, dancing with male colleagues during a pleasure cruise for faculty members and their families.

The clip was circulated on social media and Yousef was subjected to massive public shaming and was fired from the school she worked in. Moreover, her husband divorced her and she was forced to leave home. She testified that her life had become hell and was totally ruined after the incident. “My family ostracized me because of some crazy person – when will it stop?” she said in one interview. “When I hurt myself?” Yousef was ultimately forced to apologize and vowed that she would be a more modest teacher.

And one cannot skip over the story of the Ukrainian tourist (whose name was not mentioned in the media) who traveled to Cairo with friends last December and found herself in the midst of a media storm. She was photographed in a bathing suit without her knowledge – not nude, as claimed by neighbors and by some media outlets – while sitting on the balcony of an apartment she had rented.

The clip was distributed on social media and the Egyptian street seethed, with many people lambasting her, claiming she had no right to walk around naked in the apartment. Others defended her, saying that the person who took the pictures invaded her privacy.

The tourist was summoned to the police where she, like Yousef, was forced to apologize and say she didn’t know Arab culture or Egyptian customs. In her case, because she was a foreigner who had been shamed, she didn’t take steps against the invasion of her privacy or the violation of her rights, and did not sue the person who took the pictures. She hurried to apologize to the state and to her neighbors in the building (who had been among those filing a complaint against her with the police), and fled back to her country.

'Standing together,' a campaign by the Egyptian women support group Assiwar.

Popular pastime

As noted, these are not isolated cases but part of a broader phenomenon plaguing Egypt, involving extortion, threats, intimidation and an aggressive invasion of privacy. Even though the data I have collected is partial – mainly due to under-reporting by victims who are scared to file reports and expose themselves, or because of the threat of social and religious sanctions that may be wielded against them – these stories are hard to digest. According to a communications committee of the Egyptian parliament, in September and October of 2018, 1,038 complaints were filed, most of them describing stories very similar to the ones described here.

Mohammed el-Yamani, an Egyptian social activist, has founded an initiative called Resist, featuring a Facebook page devoted to combating and coping with extortion and so-called electronic crimes. In an interview with the Al-Shorouk daily last year, he said that a team of 300 volunteers working for his group receives between 700 and 1,000 complaints of extortion on a daily basis.

He added that in 2020, the number of complaints about such acts, along with threats and invasion of privacy, reached 400,000. El-Yamani clarified that Resist manages to address 70 percent of these complaints, most of which deal with emotional extortion based on former romantic relationships between the victim and the abuser.

Open gallery view Credit: Singleline, Shutterstock

Based on the reports from Resist and the parliamentary committee, is that the age of extortionists can be as young as 10

One of the things that surprised me, based on the reports from Resist and the parliamentary committee, is that the age of extortionists can be as young as 10, while the age of the extorted, most of them women, starts at 13. Many cyber experts and some Egyptian law enforcement agents note that the perpetrators use the same communication channels to entrap their victims: Facebook as well as chat rooms, apps, dating services and even online games.

At first, the defrauders locate victims by studying their personal Facebook page, their personal posts and items shared; they then send a request to become friends. In the next stage, they create a fake emotional relationship by means of messages or chats, leveraging them to ask for photos and video clips. Then comes the extortion stage, in which the abusers blatantly exploit the country’s social-religious norms and the victims’ fears over the shaming and ostracizing they might suffer.

Meanwhile, in the territories

Egypt isn’t the only Arab country in which electronic/digital offenses have reached a mammoth scale. The picture is far from rosy in the rest of the Arab world. In the Gulf states, the number of complaints connected to aggressive invasions of privacy and of sexual and financial extortion stands at some 30,000 a year. In Iraq, there were around 1,000 complaints in the last seven months of 2021. Oman registered 208 complaints in 2020, while there were 430 such claims that year in Abu Dhabi.

The cyber crimes unit of the Palestinian Authority’s police force received 1,500 charges of such incidents during the first six months of 2021; there had been 2,720 the previous year. The complaints included extortion, threats and invasion of privacy. In the PA, unlike Egypt, cyber crimes experts have managed to provide a broader picture regarding the gender of the victims. The unit reported that 52 percent of complaints were filed by men, compared to 42 percent by women – a figure that shows how the phenomenon crosses gender boundaries.

Palestinian women in Israel and the territories find themselves under intense surveillance because they are in any case under the watchful eye of the Israeli security forces, Palestinian society, their families and possibly hackers. Privacy is almost nonexistent. The virtual space in which they operate is completely breached. Within the Palestinian context, the figures relating to the phenomena in question are incomplete, to say the least, and therefore their scope and their impact on Palestinian women and their activities on social media are not fully clear.

For example, in 2017, Assiwar – the Feminist Arab Movement received 450 complaints of gender-based violence from Palestinian women living inside the Green Line and within Jerusalem’s borders. Out of these cases, 29 percent involved physical and psychological violence, 19 percent were incidents of attempted rapes, and 26 percent concerned threats and extortion by means of intimate images circulated on social media.

That same year, Assiwar received 3,720 calls to its hot line from Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem – all of them involving gender-based violence. According to Assiwar, about 1 percent of those complaining talked about attempted rape, 45.5 percent spoke of physical and psychological violence, 10 mentioned sexual harassment, and 3 percent described threats and extortion on social media.

Perhaps the most interesting data came from 7amleh – The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media. A 2018 study conducted by the center on gender-based violence against Palestinian women on social media – involving 1,200 Palestinian women ages 15 to 35 from Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Haifa and the Galilee – showed that 44 percent of the respondents noted that their parents, relatives and/or siblings were their friends of Facebook, Twitter or Tik-Tok.

Most of them, moreover, saw their families as a source of protection; 96 percent reported that their parents served as a channel for solving gender-based violence including extortion and online harassment. One respondent said: “When I encounter a problem, I turn to my parents and siblings. I am not afraid because they are with me on Facebook.”

Monitoring the monitors

Back to Egypt. Even though the phenomena in question are so widespread and the number of complaints difficult to grasp, no outright demand at the political or public level has been made as yet to block or limit the use of social media. As could be expected, given the role of those media in the events of Tahrir Square in 2011, the Egyptian street recognizes the power and importance of social networks, especially under the authoritarian regime of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

However, while in many Arab countries (and elsewhere as well, of course) there is much public discussion of victim-blaming and shaming, in Egypt this is not the dominant discourse. It is surprising to discover, rather, that a major emphasis in discussion, at both the institutional and pubic levels, is one of deterrence and punishment.

Politicians including a female member of the Egyptian parliament named Amal Abdel-Hamid have claimed that the existing punishment for electronic blackmail and extortion is insufficient and not severe enough to deter criminals from carrying out their designs. Abdel-Hamid and others believe that the sentences mandated by the Information Technology Crimes Law (Articles 25 and 26) are ridiculously light – ranging from two to six months imprisonment and a fine of between $6,000 to $19,000 – and the lawmaker has thus decided to take matters in hand.

In early January, following Basant Khaled’s suicide, Abdel-Hamid proposed an amendment to the Information Technology Crimes Law that would extend the jail term for offenders from six months to 10 years. For his part, Egyptian jurist and MP Ihab Ramzy noted that it would be mistake to punish offenders only for IT-related crimes involving invasion of privacy, extortion, threats and intimidation. The state must pass laws that expand penalties for causing physical and psychological damage, he said, adding that criminals would not be deterred unless they are severely punished for causing death, rather than for shaming and humiliating a victim in public.

Contrary to Abdel-Hamid, Mohammed el-Yamani of Resist believes that introducing more severe punishment will lead nowhere. He thinks that Egyptian civil society has yet to take the requisite, courageous measures against extortion and continues to blame the victims, who as a result are afraid to take legal steps due to the concern that they will be subjected to social sanctions.

In general, the situation, both in Egypt and among Palestinians in the territories and in Israel, is dire. Public discourse surrounding such incidents is superficial and simplistic. Egypt, the PA and the Israeli government mention punishment and legislation as the ultimate solutions, while almost completely ignoring the fact that they themselves invade the privacy of their own citizens and residents.

In all cases, in particular that of the Palestinians, no legislation, as severe as it may be, will prevent surveillance by the Shin Bet security service or the intelligence services of Hamas and the PA. It is not possible to find a proper legislative framework for ensuring one’s privacy in states, institutions and regimes that consistently violate human rights, both in the physical and virtual worlds.

As long as the focus of discourse remains unchanged, Palestinian and Egyptian women alike will continue to be persecuted and pushed to extreme predicaments that leave them with only one choice: to disappear just like Basnat did. Basnat didn’t commit suicide because she was weak, ashamed or betrayed. She took her life because she knew she had no chance of beating the system.