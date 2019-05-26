Alabama, Iran, or Saudi Arabia? We Checked Where Abortion Laws Are Better for Women
Laws in many Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East are actually more lenient than those currently being pushed in some U.S. states, Haaretz finds
Abortion will be more lawful in Saudi Arabia and Algeria than Alabama and Georgia if the near-total ban passed by their state legislatures last week makes its way through the courts.
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1