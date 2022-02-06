With the Poverty Rate at 60% and a President Spewing Fantasies, Will a Nuclear Deal Save Iran?
The economic sanctions are biting hard, and pressure at home may speed up the negotiations for a new nuclear agreement
“The harsh economic situation is not only the result of sanctions,” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared late last month, adding that “GDP growth, capital formation, inflation, housing and liquidity growth” have been unsatisfactory. “The main cause of these problems is not only sanctions but also wrong decisions and shortcomings.”
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE