'The Saudis Treat Us Like Animals'

"The worst was the grandmother [...] She is sick, so rude and racist. She thinks I am dirty because I am black and would not let me drink from her glasses; but I washed them! It is so humiliating. I am a human being."

Brenda Carol Adhiambo, a Kenyan citizen, worked as a maid for a Saudi household in Dammam, a coastal city on the Persian Gulf, from 2019 to 2021. Her experience of racist abuse in Saudi Arabia is far from unusual for Kenyans working in the Gulf.