'The Saudis Treat Us Like Animals'
'In Kenya, I bought you. You will do what I want.' Riyadh formally abolished slavery in 1962, but migrant workers, especially women, offer shocking testimony about what it’s like to be one of Saudi Arabia’s African 'slaves'
"The worst was the grandmother [...] She is sick, so rude and racist. She thinks I am dirty because I am black and would not let me drink from her glasses; but I washed them! It is so humiliating. I am a human being."
Brenda Carol Adhiambo, a Kenyan citizen, worked as a maid for a Saudi household in Dammam, a coastal city on the Persian Gulf, from 2019 to 2021. Her experience of racist abuse in Saudi Arabia is far from unusual for Kenyans working in the Gulf.
