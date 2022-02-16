Opinion |
If Israel Strikes Iran, a Trophy and Trouble Awaits
An Israeli strike against Iran could trigger normalization with Saudi Arabia. But that’s just one part of the far more precarious Middle East such an attack would birth, with China, Russia, and the U.S. forced to respond
As negotiations between the world powers and Iran in Vienna continue, reportedly (and repeatedly) entering their "final stage," many in the Middle East – but also in Washington and European capitals – are holding their breath to see if a return to a nuclear deal is possible. Israel, naturally, is closely following developments.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by IMPROVATE