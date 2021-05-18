Arab-Israelis to Strike Amid Surge in Gaza Violence; Fatah and Hamas Declare ‘Day of Rage’
The Higher Arab Public Monitoring Committee says it's protesting Israel’s Gaza campaign, ‘attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and the al-Aqsa Mosque’ as well as ‘attacks on the Arab public and mixed cities in particular’
The Higher Arab Public Monitoring Committee on Tuesday declared a general strike in Israel, including schools, as Hamas and Fatah issued separate calls for a 'Day of Rage' in the West Bank and the Golan Heights.
Hamas called on supporters in the West Bank and Golan Heights villages to protest, while the Fatah organization called on West Bank Palestinians to stage rallies and protest marches at places where they clashed with Israeli soldiers.
