Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Arab-Israelis to Strike Amid Surge in Gaza Violence; Fatah and Hamas Declare ‘Day of Rage’

The Higher Arab Public Monitoring Committee says it's protesting Israel’s Gaza campaign, ‘attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and the al-Aqsa Mosque’ as well as ‘attacks on the Arab public and mixed cities in particular’

Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jack Khoury

Comments