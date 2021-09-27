World Jewish National Fund Head Backs Move to Delay Eviction of Hebron Settlers

Representatives of right-wing factions in the Jerusalem-based Jewish National Fund, including its chairman, Avraham Duvdevani, are seeking a professional legal opinion that would enable the organization to post a deposit of 180,000 shekels ($56,300) to permit Jewish settlers in a house in the West Bank city of Hebron to continue to live there for the time being – despite an eviction order issued against them.

The legal opinion is being sought as a basis for reversing a decision by JNF’s management not to post such a deposit, but the vote by JNF’s management to refrain from making the deposit is itself the subject of a legal dispute. It passed by one vote. The Jerusalem-based international organization, which is also known as Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, was founded in 1901 to purchase and reclaim land for the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. It is independent of JNF in the United States.

A Palestinian family, the Bakris, have been waging a high-profile effort over many years to evict the Jewish residents of the building in question. In 2019, an Israeli court ruled that the settlers were there illegally and ordered them evicted from the building in Hebron’s Tel Rumeidah neighborhood.

Shortly after that, a Jewish resident of an apartment in the building sought an order suspending the eviction on the grounds that a JNF subsidiary, Himanuta, had purchased the apartment. Himanuta claimed that it had purchased the apartment from a legal representative of the Bakri family, but a report prepared by a lawyer, Dina Yahav, and commissioned by JNF raised a number of questions regarding the validity of the purchase.

Open gallery view Jewish National Fund chairman, Avraham Duvdevani. Credit: Yitzhak Harari, spokesman

In July of this year, the court ruled that the tenant, Asher Horowitz, should not be evicted from the building as long as Himanuta’s claims regarding the purchase of the apartment were being clarified. But it conditioned suspending the eviction on a deposit with the court of 180,000 shekels, representing the value of occupancy of the premises for the five years that it was expected that it would take to clarify the matter.

A nonprofit Jewish settlement organization in Hebron asked JNF to deposit the necessary funds, but at a recent meeting of JNF management, the request was denied by one vote. Members of the right-wing factions then claimed that the vote was invalid because coalition agreements among factions represented in the organization do not allow the vote by the representative of the Hanoar Hatzioni youth movement to be a deciding one.

JNF then consulted with legal counsel, whose decision on the matter is expected shortly. If the counsel determines that the vote by the Hanoar Hatzioni representative is without effect, the request would pass and the money would be deposited, because in the event of a tie, the JNF chairman, currently Duvdevani, is entitled to two votes. He supports making the deposit.