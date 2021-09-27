'We Believe in This Relationship,' Bennett Tells Top UAE, Bahraini Diplomats Ahead of UN Speech

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday, ahead of his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

"I met the King of Jordan and the President of Egypt, and they are of course delighted with the ensuing relationship between our countries, and I want to assure you of continuity," Bennett, who is set to speak on Monday at 9 A.M. (EDT) or 4 P.M. Israel standard time, told the ministers.

"We are stable, and we believe in this relationship," Bennett added on the regional normalization accords that were signed about a year ago. "We want to expand it as much as possible."

PM Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister and UAE Minister of State in the Foreign Minis Credit: PM of Israel Twitter

In July, Bennett's met with Jordanian King Abdullah in secret. The meeting came after years of strained ties between the two countries. The two agreed to turn over a new leaf in Israeli-Jordanian relations.

Earlier this month, Bennett met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi. The two discussed plans for the reconstruction of Gaza and Iran's nuclear threats as well as potentially expanding trade between their two countries and increasing mutual tourism.

Bennett described the first formal, public meeting between leaders of both countries in a decade as "important and very good. We have created a foundation for a deep connection for the future."

During his time in New York, Bennett is slated to meet with the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, as well as with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and representatives of the Jewish community.