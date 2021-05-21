Israeli Police Enter Jerusalem's Temple Mount to Confiscate Palestinian Flags

Israeli police beefed up their forces on Jerusalem's Temple Mount amid social-media calls from Palestinians to protest there after Friday prayers and the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that ended 11 days of fighting.



Tens of thousands of Palestinians took part in Friday prayers on the Mount; while most left the compound quietly, some waved Palestinian flags. Half an hour after the prayers ended, a small police force entered the compound to confiscate the flags and disperse the crowd.

A police statement said on Friday that right after the Friday noon prayer, a protest broke out at the Temple Mount complex. Hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and fire bombs at police forces. Subsequently, Jerusalem district commander ordered police forces on the scene to enter the compound and "handle the protesters," the statement said. Palestinain witnesses, however, say that violence broke out only after officers have entered the compound.

LISTEN: Israel’s goalless war on Gaza and what John Oliver got right Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

Overnight into Friday, spontaneous celebrations of the Gaza cease-fire broke out in East Jerusalem and across the West Bank. Several violent incidents were reported in East Jerusalem, such as shooting fireworks at a bus, hurling stones at passing vehicles, and even reports of gunshots, which were heard by Jewish witnesses.

As of now, police bar Jews from entering the Temple Mount as social media posts called to protest after the Friday prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In recent days, right-wing activists have erected a protest tent at the entrance to the site.

Police also reinforced its presence in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan, Isawiya and Sheikh Jarrah, where police expect protests by Jews and Arabs.

Open gallery view Israeli police detain a Palestinian during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, May 2021. Credit: AMMAR AWAD/ REUTERS

The police also brace for protests in the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm following the death of its 17-year-old resident Mohammed Kiwan, last week. He was laid to rest Thursday amid claims by his family that he was shot by the police. The police misconduct unit currently investigates the accusation.

The police said they do not expect other clashes.

A Palestinian source in the city, identified with the Fatah movement, said that the fighting in Gaza had without doubt amplified sympathy for Hamas among East Jerusalem residents.

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday an appeal by seven families from Silwan against their eviction. Much like in Sheikh Jarrah, these are families, who have lived in the houses for decades, face eviction because this land was transferred to the Jewish organization of Ateret Hacohanim by virtue of the fact that it had been owned by Jews since the 19th century.

The results of the hearing may further increase tensions between Jews and Arabs.