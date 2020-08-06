In Beirut, Macron Pledges Aid as Crowd Calls for End to the 'Regime'

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived to Beirut on Thursday after French planeloads of specialists, rescue workers and supplies arrived to the Lebanese capital a day after a huge explosion shattered swaths of Beirut.

As Lebanese rescuers counted the dead and combed rubble for signs of life a day after the incident, nations near and far pledged Wednesday that the country, already trapped in a deep economic crisis, would not be left alone. Macron is the first foreign leader to visit Lebanon since Tuesday's disaster.

Open gallery view Lebanon's President Michel Aoun welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 6, 2020. Credit: DALATI NOHRA/ REUTERS

He was greeted on the tarmac by Lebanon's President Michel Aoun.

Speaking to reporters in Beirut immediately after landing, Macron said Lebanon is facing a political and economic crisis, and that it will continue to suffer unless it enacted reforms.

A source close to the president made clear Macron expected action from Lebanon's leaders. "He wants to tell them some home truths: France is ready to mobilise the international community, but that must imply a deep change for a new Lebanon," the source said.

Macron told angry Lebanese crowds in downtown Beirut that French aid would not go to "corrupt hands" and he would seek a new deal with political authorities. "I guarantee you this - aid will not go to corrupt hands," Macron told protesters.

"I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them," he said, after being greeted by crowds calling for an end to the "regime".

Open gallery view Macron chats with people as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighborhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. Credit: AFP

Macron toured Beirut's shattered streets with crowds of protesters around him shortly after his arrival.

"I see the emotion on your face, the sadness, the pain. This is why I’m here," he told one group, shaking their hands on roads strewn with rubble and flanked by shops with windows blown out after Tuesday's blast.

Macron, wearing a black tie in mourning and flanked by security guards, promised to send more medical and other aid to Lebanon, while those around him chanted "Revolution" and "The people want the fall of the regime."

"But what is also needed here is political change. This explosion should be the start of a new era," Macron said, making the tour shortly after arriving to Beirut.

One person among the crowd who gathered around him, appealing for help from Lebanon's former colonial power, said: "Mr President, you're on General Gouraud Street, he freed us from the Ottomans. Free us from the current authorities."

Some of the crowd, who were filmed by a pool report in a predominantly Christian district of the capital, shouted: "Mr Macron, free us from Hezbollah," referring to the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group, a powerful player in a nation where political loyalties often run along sectarian lines.

After visiting a pharmacy damaged by the explosion, Macron told the crowd: "I understand your anger. I am not here to write a blank cheque ... to the regime."

Open gallery view Wounded people wait to received help outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Credit: IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP

The explosion at the capital’s port that killed at least 145 and injured 5,000, with shock waves smashing deep into the city, stunned the world. From Australia to Indonesia to Europe and the United States, countries readied to send in aid and search teams.

The blast appeared to have been triggered by a fire that touched off a giant quantity of ammonium nitrate fertilizer stored for years in the port, which exploded with the force of a moderately strong earthquake.

Lebanon's leading Druze politician Walid Jumblatt called on Thursday for an international investigation into the blast and said he had "no trust" in the government to find out the truth about it.

"We have no trust at all in this ruling gang," said Jumblatt, whose party has lawmakers in parliament but is not in the cabinet, which took office in January with backing from the Hezbollah movement and its allies.

Open gallery view French President Emmmanuel Macron speaks with a member of a French rescue team which arrived overnight at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut, on August 6, 2020. Credit: AFP

The disaster comes atop the worst economic crisis in Lebanon's modern history, and hesitancy among some backers, including France, to keep propping up a country in dire need of reform.

The European Union was activating its civil protection system to round up emergency workers and equipment from across the 27-nation bloc. The EU commission said the plan was to urgently dispatch over 100 firefighters with vehicles, sniffer dogs and equipment designed to find people trapped in urban areas.

The Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Poland and the Netherlands were taking part in the effort, with other countries expected to join. The EU’s satellite mapping system will be used to help Lebanese authorities establish the extent of damage.

Cyprus, where Tuesday's blast was felt approximately 120 miles (180 kilometers) from Beirut, was sending in emergency personnel and sniffer dogs. Britain promised a $6.6 million humanitarian support package.

Russia flew in a mobile hospital, along with 50 emergency workers and medical personnel. Another three Russian flights were scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours, carrying equipment for a coronavirus testing lab and protective gear, among other relief supplies.

Open gallery view Search and rescue experts from France board an Airbus A330 as France sends aid to Beirut, August 5, 2020. Credit: POOL/ REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday that his country pledged an initial 2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) to the relief effort and is considering more.

He said the aid will be provided to the World Food Program and to the Red Cross for food, medical care and essential items.

Help also was coming from closer to home. Iraq was sending six trucks of medical supplies and an emergency medical team to help bolster Lebanon’s overstretched health system, and Egypt and Jordan were supplying field hospitals.

Tunisia was sending medical teams, and offered to bring 100 patients back for treatment in Tunisia.

In a mark of respect for victims, a UN-backed tribunal postponed until August 18 the delivery of judgments in the trial of four people charged with involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. The verdicts were to be read out Friday in a Netherlands courtroom.

Open gallery view Lebanese soldiers search for survivors after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. Credit: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country, officially in a state of war with Lebanon, stood ready to offer assisstance to the Lebanese “as human beings to human beings.”

UN peacekeepers from Indonesia already stationed in Lebanon were helping in the evacuation effort, and Australia said it was donating 2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) in humanitarian support.

But the pledges of aid raised new questions for a country whose economic and political crisis, combined with endemic corruption, have made donors wary in recent years.

Macron’s visit could carry some awkward moments.

In a visit to Lebanon less than two weeks ago, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made clear that France, Beirut’s steadfast economic backer, would withhold support not destined directly to the Lebanese population, until “credible and serious reform measures” get under way.

Open gallery view A Lebanese boy watches from a balcony as Macron visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 6, 2020. Credit: AFP

Whether the French president would skirt his country’s own no-go zone and offer more than emergency aid was unclear. About $11 billion was pledged to Lebanon at a 2018 Paris conference — but on condition reforms are undertaken.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo reaffirmed “our steadfast commitment to assist the Lebanese people” in a phone call with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, according to Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown. It was unclear what support might be forthcoming.

The World Health Organization is airlifting medical supplies to Lebanon to cover up to 1,000 trauma interventions and up to 1,000 surgical interventions, following a request from the country's health minister.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in an e-mail that supplies were to be airlifted from a “humanitarian hub” in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and expected to arrive later Wednesday.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said it was too early to say if the UN will issue an international appeal to help rebuild Beirut.

“It would seem given the amount of damage that there will be a need for additional international support for Lebanon,” he said, adding that the UN is heartened to see support from many governments and hopes all countries will stand beside the Lebanese people at this time.

Pope Francis offered prayers for the Lebanese, while in Paris a special vigil was to be held late Wednesday in the Notre Dame Maronite Church. The Eiffel Tower will go dark at midnight in mourning.