'Don't Beat Your Fiancée, Until After the Wedding': Will Egypt Start Punishing Wife Beaters?

“My uncle told me that all husbands beat their wives, and my uncle’s wife also told me that my uncle beats her. I replied that my uncle is a respectable sheikh who is familiar with all the religious laws, and it can’t be that he beats his wife. And then my uncle’s wife told me that it’s especially men who are very familiar with the religious laws who beat their wives, since the religion permits a husband to beat his wife, and therefore even a woman of high status is not allowed to complain about her husband, and is required to obey him totally.”

That is what the famous Egyptian feminist, novelist and psychiatrist, Nawal El Saadawi, wrote in her disturbing book “Woman at Point Zero,” which was first published in 1975 (and in English in 1983), but boycotted in Egypt for 43 years. Saadawi, who died last year at the age of 89, had no illusions. Even after the book was approved for limited publication, and despite the Arab Spring revolution and the many amendments to the Egyptian constitution introduced in its wake, violence against women by their husbands continues to spark debate in Egyptian society in particular and Arab society in general. Saadawi also continued to fight the phenomenon until her dying day.

After several failed attempts, Egyptian parliamentarian Dr. Amal Salama reported last month that she had succeeded in obtaining the support of 60 legislators, the minimum required to propose a draft bill, which she planned to introduce at the next session of parliament. According to her proposal, a mandatory punishment of one to two years in prison would be imposed on a man who beat his wife, and if he used a sharp instrument or a stick, he would be sentenced to two to three years in prison.

Open gallery view Egyptian feminist activist Nawal El Saadawi poses in Paris in 2012, after signing the 'Appeal for Dignity and Equality' of Arab women. Credit: Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA via Reuter

‘Beating is permitted’

And then there was an outcry. How is it possible, wondered Islamic scholars, that a court would interfere in the rulings of religious law? Would it be reasonable to deny the court the authority to order reconciliation, and to resolve their disputes by means of a law that would determine a mandatory prison sentence? After all, such a bill also contradicts the article in the penal codes that allows the beating of women in certain cases.

The basis for the legal permission to beat women was provided three years ago by Ahmed Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, considered the highest authority on religious law in Egypt and in the Sunni Muslim world. He ruled that “Beating a woman is permitted, but is not obligatory. It is permitted in order to confront the rebellious woman and to break her arrogance and in order to protect the family from loss and dissolution.

Open gallery view A session at the parliament building in Cairo. Credit: REUTERS

“The man will decide to beat the woman after he is convinced that that is the only possible treatment. It is your right to give her the bitter medicine, and it really is bitter, but it will remove this pain.”

The imam of al-Azhar also offers specific instructions as to how to administer a beating in a religiously permissible way. “She should not be beaten on her face and an engaged man is not permitted to beat his fiancée until after their wedding.” This ruling, which aroused harsh criticism at the time, has recently become a hot topic in the public debate of Salameh’s bill.

Senior Egyptian journalist Amr Adib squirmed when discussing the issue during the TV program that he moderates, saying “According to the penal code, a person will not by punished if he carried out, with good intentions, an act that is permitted by sharia [Islamic religious law].” “I don’t support it and I don’t oppose it,” said Adib. “I only want to present the facts.” But the facts themselves look like something written by an abusive husband. The common interpretation is that even the law allows beating a woman, as long as the violence is doled out according to religious law, as interpreted by the imam of al-Azhar.

Open gallery view Ahmed Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, right. Credit: AP

The person who expressed himself more clearly and incisively is the scholar of religion and religious law Islam Behery who in a television interview asserted that “A woman is not a schoolgirl, and her husband is not an educational supervisor … The words of the Grand Imam of al-Azhar create a jungle state unrelated to the religious law; they also contradict the constitution, which is above any person in Egypt.”

Mabrouk Attia, an Islamist academic, was angered by this claim. “The religious law specifically says that beating is permitted and that it is meant only for educating. The one who deserves a beating is Behery, who came out against the Grand Imam of al-Azhar.”

Widespread violence

Violence against women is a national calamity in Egypt, and not only there. According to Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine el Kabbaj, over 40 percent of married women in Egypt suffer from emotional violence, and over 80 percent of women of all ages suffer from all forms of violence. Women’s organizations in Egypt reported that during the pandemic there’s been an uptick of tens of percentage points in women reporting violence.

Even those figures probably don’t reflect the full scope of the phenomenon, since many women refrain from reporting that they were attacked by their husbands, not to mention filing a complaint with the police. A woman who identified herself by the name Hulud told the BBC that for a year she was involved in a lawsuit against her husband, who beat her while they were still on their honeymoon, and at the end of the legal process the court sentenced him to a week in prison. But even that punishment was not carried out due to “administrative difficulties.”

President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi has been promoting a new religious discussion in recent years, and has even clashed several times with the head of al-Azhar regarding the extent of the religious institution’s authority. It will be interesting to see what instructions he gives parliament when Salama’s bill is placed on the agenda.