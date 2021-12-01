Iran Nuclear Talks Will End Thursday or Friday, U.S. Officials Say

The current round of nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and major world powers will wrap up on Thursday or Friday, Biden administration officials said Wednesday.

The exact timing will depend on developments in the talks, the sources explained.

However, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported Wednesday that the Europeans who are parties to the talks, wish to put a halt to them. The agency cited a source involved in managing the negotiations, who reportedly confirmed this, and another official with ties to the Iranian negotiating team who said that Iran wishes to continue negotiating provisions of the nuclear accord to whatever extent required.

In recent weeks, senior Israeli officials have approached the countries engaged in the talks and asked that the negotiations be limited and subject to a deadline. This is based on an Israeli assessment that Tehran is seeking to drag the negotiations out to the extent possible as it clandestinely advances its nuclear program.

Iran's negotiations with the six other parties to the talks – the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany – opened on Monday and have been conducted by two separate teams. One established at Tehran's request has been dealing with lifting American sanctions on Iran and the other on the full return of Iran and the United States to the 2015 pact.

In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country's withdrawal from the accord, which limited Iran's nuclear program and distanced it from a capacity to obtain a nuclear bomb.

The United States is not currently a formal party to the talks and the Iranians' only contact with the American delegation in Vienna is indirect.