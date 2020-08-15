Iran Blasts UAE Over Israel Deal: 'A Treacherous Act'
Revolutionary Guard threatens 'dangerous future' as Iranian President Rohani calls UAE's normalization of ties with Israel a 'huge mistake'
Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed Saturday there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations.
The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to establish normalized relations with Israel, Iran's regional archenemy.
The Iranian Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action" that was underwritten by the U.S., according to the group's statement on a website it runs, Sepah News.
The Guard warned that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East, and bring a “dangerous future" for the Emirati government.
Iranian president Hassan Rohani has also condemned the Emirati move. In a televised speech Saturday, he warned that the United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel.
Rohani warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.”
Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the agreement a painful betrayal of Arab and other countries in the region, during a trip to Lebanon on Friday.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of parts of West Bank settlements.
The UAE presented its controversial decision as a way of encouraging peace efforts and taking the planned annexation of parts of the West Bank off the table. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly pushed back, insisting the pause in annexation was “temporary.”
Trump has presented the U.S.-brokered agreement as a major diplomatic achievement and said he expects more Arab and Muslim countries to follow suit. Israel has quietly cultivated ties with the UAE and other Gulf countries for several years as they have confronted a shared enemy in Iran.