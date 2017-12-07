Opinion 'We Will Not Give Up on Our Capital!' In Gaza, Rage Over Trump's Jerusalem Move Is Rising

All day, I heard Palestinian faction leaders urging clashes with Israeli forces on Gaza’s borders. Palestinians are incensed by the president's act: 'Does Trump own Jerusalem, that he can gift it to the Israelis?’

comments Print

GAZA CITY - "We will not give up on our capital!" the demonstrators in Gaza's Unknown Soldier...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral