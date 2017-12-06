Opinion Palestinian Rage Over Trump’s Jerusalem Move Won’t Turn Into a Third Intifada
Despite Palestinian despair as deep as before the first intifada, there won't be a popular uprising or widespread officially-sanctioned violence. It's not in the interests of the PA or Hamas - and they've bought the obedience of the activists who would have led the charge
President Donald Trump's speech Wednesday, giving America's...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now