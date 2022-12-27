Israeli Food Lovers' Little Secret: The Perfect Time and Place to Find Delicious Jewish Food
Bnei Brak may not be regarded as a culinary destination packed full of stylish restaurants offering trendy food. But something remarkable happens in this largely Haredi city to the east of Tel Aviv every Thursday night.
Suddenly, and out of nowhere, it comes to life with a particularly vibrant and epicurean Jewish food scene.
As anyone who lives in Bnei Brak will tell you, as Fridays are busy and pressured by preparations for the Jewish Sabbath, Thursday night is the time to go out and enjoy yourself, dine somewhere and buy a few delicacies to make Shabbat even more special.
In recent years, more and more outsiders have discovered the city’s “secret” and been visiting on a Thursday night. Nevertheless, even though the truth is now out there, this is still an unknown scene for most foodies – and one that is perhaps even a little foreign to them.
You don’t need much to have a good time here. Almost everywhere, the sellers and restaurant staff are patient and happy to help customers who don’t really know the food. However, it’s still worth coming with a little bit of patience, as some of the places get very busy and crowded on Thursdays.
And yes, it may be obvious but you should dress in a respectful manner. Don’t overthink it: any T-shirt and long pants combo will be more than adequate – for women as well.
I may not live in Bnei Brak, but I’m a regular on Thursday nights and, over time, have built up a collection of places I really love. Of course, this is not an official list of all the places to eat in the city – there are many, many more. Instead, these are the places I keep returning to time after time.
Some are open on other days of the week as well. But if you plan to visit, I strongly recommend Thursdays – and 8 P.M. until about 1 A.M. are the main hours.
It’s hard to call this little place a restaurant, but the food here is so tasty and inexpensive that it’s worth tolerating the crowded conditions (wear a mask if you’re still worried about COVID).
You order on the first floor and then have two options: take the food home with you, or eat it upstairs in the restaurant. If you’ve decided to stay, you’ll get a tray containing all the dishes you’ve ordered and then ascend to the second floor via stairs that even Amsterdam might deem rather steep and small.
There are several tables scattered around the second floor. There are no advance reservations and the tables are shared, so sitting together with strangers becomes part of the experience. Interesting conversations often develop thanks to this arrangement – an experience in itself.
Heading the list here is the cholent, which is somehow both really tasty and relatively light – perhaps due to the fact that it’s cooked without meat. You can order it as is, in its basic vegetarian form, and then add meat on top. The pieces of meat are usually tasty and juicy – and don’t forget to ask for some kishke too.
The cholent here is not only tasty and relatively light; it’s also rather juicy and liquidy, almost with a real gravy, and is one of the best on the “cholent scene” for lovers of classic Jewish food.
Also excellent are the two types of kugel. The first is with noodles, balanced between the pungent taste of black pepper and the sweetness of the caramel. The second is with potatoes – called “overnight” because it’s cooked all night long, like cholent – and is soft, moderately salty and with burnt ends that are to die for.
The chopped liver is also tasty (don’t forget to ask for horseradish), and there are several other surprises in the small display case. The small refrigerator on the side offers tasty salads, and you can also buy a clear chicken soup to take home, with lots of optional extras like soft noodles, knaidlach (matza balls) and kreplach (dumplings).
Muchan U’Mezuman, 17 Hazon Ish St., Bnei Brak. The restaurant is open all week long (except Shabbat), and on Fridays until noon.
If it’s hard to call Muchan U’Mezuman a restaurant, Leil Shishi Bagag (“Friday Night on the Roof”) is even harder to define. This is a restaurant that operates only on Thursdays, on a spacious rooftop balcony in the private home of the Klein family. Don’t let the fact that it’s a private home deter you, because the moment you sit down here, the service is like in a restaurant with menus and waiters (who are family members).
The menu is quite limited, but really tasty. The cholent is, of course, the star attraction: it’s juicy and tasty, with a modest portion of high-quality meat and a pleasant but not exaggerated heaviness.
I’m addicted to the yapchik – a kugel stuffed with meat – which is otherwise quite hard to find in Israel. This is a soft and tasty potato kugel, stuffed with pieces of beef, and it is delicious.
In the spirit of the times, there are also wonderful and juicy arais (pita sections stuffed with grilled ground meat), chopped liver of uneven quality (sometimes it’s a little too liquidy) and a noodle kugel that is rather standard but still tasty.
Incidentally, quite a few stars from the Haredi community are regulars here, so you might find yourself rubbing shoulders with local celebrities. With or without them, visit for the cholent and the yapchik.
Leil Shishi Bagag, 16 Harav Ahronson St., Bnei Brak. Open Thursday evening only.
This small delicatessen, belonging to charming Haredi hipsters Moishe and Arie, is a paradise for lovers of smoked fish (hence the name, which means “Smoked”). The two prepare smoked fish in dozens of types and flavors, and will be happy to find you the flavor you like. This includes very generous tastings that are all part of the fun atmosphere the two create.
You’ll find various smoked forms of excellent-quality salmon and tuna here, but the main attraction is the tuna salads that come in unique and original flavors, all prepared by Moishe. I’m addicted to two in particular – the curried tuna and tuna with wasabi – and there are over 10 other varieties, including one with, um, peanut butter.
You’ll find a salad refrigerator here as well that is full of great fresh salads that don’t include fish. The prices are not especially cheap, but the quality is definitely worth it.
Meushan, 17 Harav Kook St., Bnei Brak. Closed on Shabbat and Sunday, but open the rest of the week until 8 P.M. and on Thursday until midnight. Open on Friday until early afternoon.
Another small restaurant, this is usually far less crowded than Muchan U’Mezuman but also has less of that joyful Thursday vibe. The food is also slightly less joyful, in truth, but nevertheless still has a charm of its own.
The two kugels, one from noodles and the other potatoes, are very delicate – and have very little pepper, for those who hate the tons of black pepper other places use. But there is one dish here that makes me return again and again: the latke.
These aren’t ordinary potato latkes: these latkes look like large and flat meatballs, and contain matza meal, which gives them a flavor that’s a combination of latkes and fried knaidlach. Trust me, it’s the most delicious thing you didn’t know you needed. A smashing success that justifies a visit alone.
Shtisl, 14 Harav Shach St., Bnei Brak. Open all week long.
This delicatessen is a salad lovers’ paradise. There are two huge refrigerators filled with dozens of varieties: from interesting fish salads to vegetable salads that you won’t find anywhere else. Salad days, indeed.
Are you familiar with eggplant that tastes like liver? Or squash and cauliflower that also taste like liver – which actually means salads full of sweet, fried onions to give them that liver-esque taste.
There’s also a wonderful egg salad and a cool sabich salad that includes tahini, potatoes, fried eggplant and a hard-boiled egg. There’s even a “Trump salad” – a herring and onion salad in a greenish (not orange) sauce made from herbs, which is surprisingly tasty and, even more surprisingly, not bitter.
Other things you should buy here: blintzes filled with a sweet and tasty cheese; crackers with onion that are called kuchel, which you won’t be able to stop nibbling; a tasty classic noodle kugel; and wonderful smoked tuna. The prices aren’t cheap here either, but the quality is high.
Ma’adaney Zehava, 10 Yerushalayim St., Bnei Brak. Open all week long (except for Shabbat) until 2:30 P.M. and on Thursdays until midnight.
Here’s a kiosk the likes of which you’ve never seen before. In addition to the items found at every kiosk (i.e., snacks, soft drinks, candies), at Shloimele you will also find pots of vegetarian cholent at a ridiculously low price (just a few shekels). Pots of gefilte fish sit in the refrigerator between cola bottles and yogurt containers, as well as very inexpensive dishes like kugels and kishke. The food is not outstanding by any means, but it is tasty, cheap and perfect for a pick-me-up while you’re running errands. Don’t miss it, even if only for the experience.
Shloimele, 6 Harav Shach St., Bnei Brak. Open all week long until 11 P.M.
Challah lovers are divided into two camps: Hatzvi Bakery and Bakery Visnitz (which is also beloved by Tel Aviv restaurateurs). My next sentence may start a war, but I prefer the challahs from Hatzvi. Not only are they far less burnt than those at Viznitz, which in my experience are sometimes so scorched that they have a burnt and unpleasant taste; they also remain fresh and soft for longer.
Hatzvi Bakery has lots of small branches scattered across the city, but I like to end my rounds in Bnei Brak at the main branch, which is also the site of the actual bakery and is situated near the city’s southeastern border, so convenience also plays a part.
As befits a bakery that is open on Thursday night, there are many forms of challah on offer: from individual mini-challahs to giant festive ones that could fill an entire table.
Since we’re talking about the bakery’s main branch, the challahs here can be grabbed piping hot as they emerge from the oven. Even better, you can get a glimpse into the baking process in these huge ovens that operate day and night. It’s amazing to see the huge quantities of challah leaving here for the other branches until the wee hours of the morning.
Aside from challahs, there’s a small refrigerator with tasty salads – the egg salad is especially good. There is also a small selection of baked goods, like most other bakeries, but for some reason the burekas here are tastier than anywhere else.
Another little secret hiding in the salad fridge is ready-made challah dough that you can purchase by weight, and then braid individual challahs with a shape and filling of your own choice.
Hatzvi Bakery, 78 Harav Kahanman St., Bnei Brak, open 24 hours. And if anyone still wants to visit Bakery Viznitz: 7 Shimshon Hagibor St., Bnei Brak. Open 24 hours.