Bnei Brak may not be regarded as a culinary destination packed full of stylish restaurants offering trendy food. But something remarkable happens in this largely Haredi city to the east of Tel Aviv every Thursday night.

Suddenly, and out of nowhere, it comes to life with a particularly vibrant and epicurean Jewish food scene.

As anyone who lives in Bnei Brak will tell you, as Fridays are busy and pressured by preparations for the Jewish Sabbath, Thursday night is the time to go out and enjoy yourself, dine somewhere and buy a few delicacies to make Shabbat even more special.

In recent years, more and more outsiders have discovered the city’s “secret” and been visiting on a Thursday night. Nevertheless, even though the truth is now out there, this is still an unknown scene for most foodies – and one that is perhaps even a little foreign to them.

You don’t need much to have a good time here. Almost everywhere, the sellers and restaurant staff are patient and happy to help customers who don’t really know the food. However, it’s still worth coming with a little bit of patience, as some of the places get very busy and crowded on Thursdays.

And yes, it may be obvious but you should dress in a respectful manner. Don’t overthink it: any T-shirt and long pants combo will be more than adequate – for women as well.

I may not live in Bnei Brak, but I’m a regular on Thursday nights and, over time, have built up a collection of places I really love. Of course, this is not an official list of all the places to eat in the city – there are many, many more. Instead, these are the places I keep returning to time after time.

Some are open on other days of the week as well. But if you plan to visit, I strongly recommend Thursdays – and 8 P.M. until about 1 A.M. are the main hours.