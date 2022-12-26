In the 17th and 18th centuries, in total contrast to modern times, the chef was on the lowest rung of the social ladder. Unlike their baker and caterer peers, chefs did not have their own professional guild. Indeed, for a long time, the boundaries were blurred between those who cooked as independent culinary practitioners and those who helped out with the cooking as part of the servant’s tasks in palaces and country estates.

The chef’s uniform as we now know it would only be designed in the 19th century – coming in parallel with the rising stature of the chef and advent of the modern restaurant.

“The history of chefs’ clothing, similar to the history of other work attire, begins in the courts of the nobility and on military expeditions,” says designer Tali Kushnir, who in early November launched a new collection of clothes inspired by the historic workwear of the various culinary professions.

Open gallery view Shira Zidon, sommelier. Credit: Dor Kedmi

“There was a time when a washerwoman, maid or kitchen worker would wear simpler versions of the clothes worn by their employers,” Kushnir explains. “It was what they could either make for themselves or afford to order from a seamstress or tailor. But at some point, institutional bodies began to supply the clothing, which also became part of how the profession was defined.”

The archetypal chef’s uniform – trousers with a houndstooth pattern and a white shirt with an extra-thick neckline – has been with us since the early 19th century. “The double-thick fabric is meant to protect the chef from the flames,” Kushnir says. “Nowadays, it’s pretty irrelevant because there are flame-retardant fabrics. But it became part of the look with which the kitchen is associated. The dense black-and-white houndstooth design on the trousers supposedly conceals stains – though there is actually no historical evidence for that.

“I have no doubt that the reason for the broad trousers, which early on were secured with twine and are now fastened with elastic, is due to chefs’ fondness for eating,” she says. “When your body weight is fluctuating and you have only one set of official workwear – as was the case for most people back in the day – you needed trousers that you could grow into or reduce in size, as necessary. And the broad cut also offered comfort when carrying out that hard work in the kitchen.”

Work-friendly clothing

Kushnir was born in 1984, and from 2005 to 2012 owned the Underground (Hamahteret) – a vintage clothing store that became something of an institution in Tel Aviv. In 2015, she released her first collection of clothing, inspired by vintage work clothes.

“It’s important for me that the clothes I design be useful,” Kushnir says, “and, as much as possible, be free of superfluous mannerisms. Work attire that is comfortable to wear but has formal elements about it, in which you can move from one social situation to another. This formal dimension – which pays tribute to the garment, the person wearing it and the environment – is significant, in my opinion.”

Her other collections have included one dedicated to the first female archaeologists digging in Ottoman Palestine, while another is inspired by life in the Mediterranean Sea area. The latest collection is inspired by the culinary trades: chefs, waiters, butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Open gallery view Tamar Cohen Zedek, chef. Credit: Dor Kedmi

“I worked on this collection during the most severe coronavirus lockdown,” Kushnir recounts. “The thing I missed most during the pandemic was going out to a restaurant, and those white tablecloths and good dining. We almost forget it now but it was inconceivable – and it was really difficult. For years, I worked in the food industry as a waitress and chef, and that world is very close to my heart.”

Another source of inspiration was a series of iconic photographs that documented tradespeople and artisans, including those by the legendary photographers August Sander (1920s), Irving Penn (1950s) and Richard Avedon (1980s).

“In 1839, the camera was introduced to the world,” says Roy Boshi, a Ph.D candidate in the history of photography and lecturer at Jerusalem’s Bezalel – Academy of Arts and Design, “and within a short while it was technically adapted to take portrait photographs too. The possibility of immortalizing a person, which until that time was reserved for the upper classes and people of means, was now also open to the middle classes, and oftentimes they were photographed with tools or clothing that hinted at their trade. The camera essentially called on them to identify themselves.”

This documentation served an additional objective. “A portrait of a tradesperson is not only a means of self-definition but also a means of institutional-governmental definition,” he says. “One of the world’s first police Identikit portraits, dating to Switzerland in 1852, immortalized a gypsy woman with a straw basket that she had woven. The thinking was that the work of her labor and/or craftsmanship would help identify her if there was ever the need to arrest her again.”

In the industrial age, photographing tradespeople became part of the method in which work was studied in a scientific manner; a mechanism for exalting the worker who was building the gleaming towns and cities; and as part of the social protest movement against the working conditions for children and other workers.

Open gallery view Tali Kushnir. Credit: Dor Kedmi

“It’s also fascinating to see the attitudes of these famous photographers toward the workers they’re photographing,” Boshi notes. “Sander, in contrast to Penn and Avedon, seems to photograph the people in their natural work environment. But in his photographs, the people are all reduced to their professions – they don’t have names – and the expressions are uniformly serious and grave.

“Penn seems to elevate his photographic subject: he would bring them to his studio and construct an almost-theatrical background behind them. And Avedon detached them from any backdrop: he would simply place a large white cloth behind them. But it’s clear that the sweaty, tired, grubby people he photographed are the ‘non-stylish’ types – the antithesis of the fashion photographs with which he’s synonymous.”

Kushnir’s new collection, which was created in her south Tel Aviv studio, is called “Everything Tastes Better Outdoors” – named after the classic 1984 cookbook by Claudia Roden.

The gorgeous clothing collection includes modern unisex versions of chefs’ and bakers’ clothes; a shirt that was inspired by peasants bringing merchandise to market, the oyster peddlers or the baristas; and also aprons and a selection of dresses and skirts inspired by the aprons of various tradespeople.

Kushnir, who owns a rare collection of local vintage clothing from the first 80 years of the 20th century, once had a collection of 400 historical aprons that she’d assembled from all over the world.

“It was a spectacular collection,” she says. “It contained everything: from butchers’ aprons to the aprons of housewives from the 1950s. But when I closed the Underground, it disappeared. What’s left are a few aprons from the ’20s. They’re formal white maids’ aprons – not really work aprons – which you wear over the uniform, usually over a black dress.”

Open gallery view Nimrod and Musi Pesnter, fishmongers. Credit: Dor Kedmi

Color-coded aprons

Fashion historian and curator Yaara Keydar says aprons were among the first items of clothing ever created. “The biblical description of a sort of belt to which the fig leaves were connected is essentially an apron,” she points out. “It was a formative moment in the history of humanity, during which Adam gained self-awareness, and that makes the apron one of the most important items in the history of clothing and fashion.

“The strategic location of the apron protects the reproductive organs, and it is from this place that passion and sex drive emanate. Archaeological findings – such as idols of goddesses from the Minoan period – are evidence that the apron symbolizes fertility and one’s having reached sexual maturity.”

In the Middle Ages, the apron became a useful article of clothing that symbolized professional belonging. “People always used to adapt and adjust their work clothes to the nature of the work and its needs,” Kushnir says. “Fishermen needed a high apron that would protect them from the spatter of water and the cold; anyone who used a knife needed a place to wipe it, and so on. In the old days, there was greater awareness of individual adaptation of clothes to the person wearing them and their needs, because the clothing didn’t come from some mass-manufacturing process. Clothing was adapted to the body and one’s needs, and this intimate connection between the wearer and the process of preparing the clothing is something that is hardly ever found anymore – to my chagrin.

“The unique attributes were conceived from personal needs, but afterward they moved from one tradesperson to another and became symbols of the trade,” she adds.

Furthermore, an apron’s color had a professional significance. “Gardeners and machine operators wore blue aprons,” Keydar explains. “Shoemakers had black aprons; butchers’ aprons were striped; and barbers were known for their checkered aprons. Chefs and midwives always wore white aprons.”

Long before the notion of modern hygiene came about, the color white symbolized cleanliness and purity. The color was adopted not only for individuals providing a service but also, among other things, for fancy tablecloths in the modern era.

Open gallery view Yonatan Maliniak, baker. Credit: Dor Kedmi

“It’s hard to remove spots from the color white,” Kushnir says, “so it broadcasts cleanliness and seriousness of intent. With informal work clothes, incidentally, coarse white fabrics are sometimes used for another reason: because it’s obvious that the worker will soon get the clothing dirty or wear it out. A coarse white fabric that hasn’t undergone a dyeing process is less expensive.”

Keydar, meanwhile, notes that “as a symbol of cleanliness and integrity, the color white has been meaningful all through history. That is true not only for the West, but also for ancient Egypt – and it’s equally true for the 19th century and our own times. When we see someone with a white coat or apron – be it a chef, waiter, doctor or lab technician – we believe that the working conditions are good and clean.”

The metamorphosis of the apron over the past century is a spectacular example of how the history of humankind oscillates. “In the 1920s, following World War I, the servants vanished from the farm and women became part of it,” Keydar says. “Everyone sewed their own aprons, which went back to being useful articles of clothing.

“Strangely enough,” she continues, “it was after World War II – during which women had taken on more significant roles in the workforce – that another dramatic revolution took place in the annals of the apron: there was an ideological return to the gender-based way of thinking, where the woman’s place was in the home and the kitchen. Fringed aprons, which are not particularly useful, became a symbol of the perfect hostess as well as a source of inspiration. But in the ’60s and ’70s, in parallel with the rise of feminism and the transition to wearing simple clothing like jeans and T-shirts, the apron once again went out of style.”