It’s Time for Israelis to Enjoy 'Real' Jewish Food, Too

Back in the 1990s, my attorney husband brought a big-shot American client to Israel’s most prestigious gourmet restaurant.

The hungry U.S. businessman couldn’t read the Hebrew menu, but before my husband could begin translating, he was impatiently waved aside. “Don’t worry, I know what I want to eat,” the client said. “I’m in Israel, after all. It’s a Jewish country, so I’d like a pastrami sandwich with a half-sour pickle on the side.”

It took a great deal of explaining to convince the stunned businessman that not only was his order – something that was identifiable as “Jewish food” back in the United States – not available at this particular restaurant; it simply did not exist anywhere in the Jewish state.

Open gallery view Carnegie Deli and Restaurant in New York. Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP

This piece of classic family lore came to mind during my visit to the popular exhibit “‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli,” which opened in November at the New York Historical Society and runs until April 2, 2023.

It debuted at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles earlier this year, where it drew big crowds before moving to its natural home: New York City, where the Jewish deli was born, and where the exhibit is proving equally as popular. After New York, it will make stops in Chicago, Houston, Miami and Indianapolis.

The exhibit traces the history of the American-Jewish deli: the first smokehouses producing pastrami and corned beef in the 1870s; the pretzel stands and pushcarts feeding Jewish immigrants across New York in the 1920s; kosher family restaurants in heavily Jewish neighborhoods; and then the massive nonkosher establishments in the heart of midtown Manhattan that brought the home cooking of Eastern Europe to the glittering lights of Broadway.

Ultimately, Jewish delis not only opened across the country but became part of American mainstream culture via television shows like “Seinfeld,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and, of course, the movie from which the title of the exhibit was taken: “When Harry Met Sally.”

The exhibit is tremendous fun – it even allows the visitor to be photographed as a bagel and lox or a pastrami sandwich. But as The New York Times noted in its write-up of the LA exhibit last July, there is also a mournful subtext to it all.

“There is something elegiac about the exhibit, a reminder that delis and the food they served are no longer as prevalent as they were 50 years ago, even in Jewish life. The show is an exercise not only in history, but in nostalgia,” Adam Nagourney wrote. “There were an estimated 3,000 Jewish delis in New York City in the 1930s; now there are just a few dozen.”

The situation is even more dire in other U.S. cities where traditional delis have had to shutter as Americans – Jews and non-Jews alike – question the health benefits of frequently consuming huge sandwiches stuffed with salty meat and various forms of delicious boiled and fried carbohydrates.

To this American-Israeli visitor, the exhibit hammered home what the visit of my husband’s client had made so clear: That, historically, the deli experience is a uniquely American phenomenon, not universally Jewish and quite alien in the Jewish state.

Open gallery view Katz's Deli in lower Manhattan. Credit: AP

Jewish but not Israeli

In the United States, the attachment to the deli is so strong that the American food world has been making genuine efforts to update its cuisine to the current moment.

In Manhattan, Gefilteria bills itself as “reimagining Old World Jewish food” and calls its cookbook a manifesto. “Jewish delis were closing,” it states. “Our grandparents were getting too old to cook. Ashkenazi cuisine was perceived as a thing of the past, if perceived as a cuisine at all. ... It felt like something big was at stake.”

It was on the cutting edge of a New York “designer deli” trend, with establishments featuring chic decor and healthier gourmet twists on old favorites.

In Israel, by contrast, where the U.S. Jewish-style deli never took hold in the first place, even the most beloved of Grandma’s Ashkenazi cuisine remains marginal. Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food has delivered a knockout punch as the authentic “Israeli food”; hummus, shakshuka, za’atar, harissa and roasted cauliflower conquers Manhattan.

Open gallery view Adeena Sussman. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

To clarify why deli food and Ashkenazi delicacies remain so marginal in Israel, despite the existence of immigrant roots so similar to those in the United States, I called on a woman who has become something of a human bridge between Israeli and American palates – Adeena Sussman, author of “Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors from My Israeli Kitchen” who moved from the U.S. to Tel Aviv in 2017.

Sussman explains that it makes sense that smoking salty deli meats was not something that Eastern European immigrants were able to replicate in then-Ottoman Palestine (unlike Britain’s salt beef or Montreal’s smoked meat). Meat was scarce.

To be sure, the Central and Eastern European immigrants did bring their food with them. But it was never really integrated into the country’s mainstream culinary culture or its restaurant scene. Even today it exists on the margins, thriving mainly in ultra-Orthodox enclaves.

Only a shrinking handful of Tel Aviv restaurants feature Ashkenazi soul food, like the legendary Keton on Dizengoff Street – where the main attractions are the Friday platefuls of long-cooked Shabbat stew known as cholent.

“When you ask Israelis what ‘Jewish food’ is, they will point to Ashkenazi classics like chopped liver or gefilte fish or chicken soup,” Sussman says. “But they won’t identify them as ‘Israeli foods.’ Maybe because of this, Ashkenazi food in Israel hasn’t undergone the quality revolution that Mizrahi and Sephardi food have – where you take classic dishes, elevate them using the best seasonal and local ingredients, and add chef-level culinary touches.”

While she has been working on her latest cookbook, titled “Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table To Yours” and due out next year, Sussman has immersed herself in the traditional Ashkenazi food of her youth. The experience has been a contrast with the flavors that dominated her first book – the Israeli cuisine that (Israeli “MasterChef” judge) Haim Cohen pioneered and has flourished ever since, and the Israeli food culture that surrounds her in Tel Aviv.

“I’m constantly seduced by Mizrahi and Middle Eastern food. But it doesn’t lessen my connection to or desire for an intelligent form of the food of ‘my people,’” she explains.

Open gallery view “'I’ll Have What She’s Having': The Jewish Deli": the exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Jewish delis became part of American mainstream culture. Credit: Robert Wedemeyer

Deli culture

To the extent that traditional deli culture exists in Israel today, it has been due to efforts in recent decades by American immigrants and Israeli returnees.

The country’s first real bagel shop, Tal Bagels, arrived in the ’90s thanks to Israelis who had opened bagel shops in Manhattan. More recently, the deli effort has been stepped up by the Prohibition Pickle Co., a delivery-based service with no restaurant, and Jerusalem’s Shmaltz Deli, which made an ill-timed debut in February 2020 but survived on delivery service during the pandemic and is still going strong.

These places, says Sussman, have taken Ashkenazi deli foods and “elevated them in a very pronounced way,” adding to her list a relatively new business: Katz’s Bagels, also delivery-based, providing “hand rolled, very delicious, very authentic bagels that I think match up to a good New York bagel.”

She doesn’t rule out the possibility that the Ashkenazi deli revival will eventually catch on beyond American immigrants and appeal to Israeli chefs as well. Ashkenazi food in Israel may be “just waiting for what happens with a lot of cuisines: all it takes is a couple of innovative young chefs with the right combination of culinary chops, good business instincts and an understanding of things in Israel that are appropriate for the local audience.”

The time is right for such a revolution, she believes. “I understand why we [Ashkenazim] had to step aside for a while and allow Mizrahi culture to ascend and take its proper place in Israeli culinary food and culture. I think that has happened in the right way. Mizrahi food and what we call ‘Israeli food’ is healthier, more Mediterranean: it’s light and spicy and lemony and fun and delicious.

“I think it will continue to be the dominant cuisine,” she adds. “But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for all of these other cuisines too. I think that now we have uncentered ourselves for a while, we can come back in and have a seat at the table.”

Open gallery view Ruthie Rousso. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli chef and food writer Ruthie Rousso agrees – and thinks the signs are already there.

“I think Israel is in a very progressive culinary state at this point when it comes to playing with ethnic signature dishes, and that includes Ashkenazi food,” she says. While no full restaurant is yet devoted to updating Bubbe’s classics, she increasingly sees Israeli chefs playfully incorporating

“Ashkenazi elements – herring, horseradish, lox, dill, even gefilte fish and chopped liver – into their international Israeli kitchen. They know their audience will understand these references, and it will provoke a glimpse of memory, maybe even a smile – in a way that a U.S. chef in a high-end restaurant may not.”

Rousso believes that food, like music, has reflected a “cultural battle” between Ashkenazim and Mizrahim. With the East having delivered a knockout punch in this regard, she says the time may be right for an Ashkenazi food renaissance.

As for New York, despite the hand-wringing the deli exhibit has elicited – and wondering if putting it in a museum means its time has passed – Sussman is optimistic about the traditional deli’s continued appeal.

“The best of the best delis will absolutely survive,” she says. “Yes, it’s true that people are eating less meat and are focusing more on plant-based foods. I think that the days of eating a deli sandwich three times a week are long gone. But the days of having an excellent deli sandwich or a bowl of matzo ball soup as comfort food, as an indulgence or just as something fun? That will remain.

“A lot of delis are going away, and I’m sad about that. But we don’t really have to worry that we’re not going to be able to find a good pastrami sandwich in New York in 10 years’ time. I think they will continue to be around. I certainly hope so,” Sussman sums up.