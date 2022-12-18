A Recipe for Sfenj: The Unique and Tasty Moroccan Donut

In a bowl, thoroughly mix all the dry ingredients except the salt. Add the salt, brandy and water, and combine until you get a relatively liquidy batter.

Let the batter rise for about 2 hours.

When the batter is ready, heat the oil in a deep pot.

In the meantime, form balls the size of ping-pong balls and create a hole in the center of the ball with wet, greased hands.

When the oil is boiling gently, slide the dough rings into the pot and fry on both sides until golden brown – about 1 minute on each side.

Remove from the pot with a strainer and place on paper towels to absorb superfluous oil.

Preparing the syrup:

Boil the syrup ingredients in a pot until they are condensed by half. Alternatively, you can dip the finished sfenj in a mixture of fine sugar and cinnamon.

If the sfenj are hot, dip them in cold syrup. Conversely, if they’re cold, dip them in hot syrup.