Haaretz - back to home page

A Recipe for Sfenj: The Unique and Tasty Moroccan Donut

Ahead of the sufganiyot season that is Hanukkah, here is a relatively simple and simply delicious recipe

Uzi Ben
Sfenj.
Sfenj.Credit: David Bachar
Uzi Ben
User rating:
0 Stars

Sfenj has a place of honor on the Israeli dessert scene. Ahead of the sufganiyot season that is Hanukkah, here is a relatively simple and simply delicious recipe by chef Uzi Ben for the unique and tasty Moroccan donut.

Number of donuts: 35

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 kilogram flour
50 grams fresh yeast or 2 teaspoons dry yeast
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
3-4 cups lukewarm water
3 tablespoons brandy
Oil for frying

For the syrup:
1 liter water
1 kilogram sugar
1 tablespoon rose water or 1/4 teaspoon ginger with 1 teaspoon lemon zest

Preparation

In a bowl, thoroughly mix all the dry ingredients except the salt. Add the salt, brandy and water, and combine until you get a relatively liquidy batter.

Let the batter rise for about 2 hours.

When the batter is ready, heat the oil in a deep pot.

In the meantime, form balls the size of ping-pong balls and create a hole in the center of the ball with wet, greased hands.

When the oil is boiling gently, slide the dough rings into the pot and fry on both sides until golden brown – about 1 minute on each side.

Remove from the pot with a strainer and place on paper towels to absorb superfluous oil.

Preparing the syrup:

Boil the syrup ingredients in a pot until they are condensed by half. Alternatively, you can dip the finished sfenj in a mixture of fine sugar and cinnamon.

If the sfenj are hot, dip them in cold syrup. Conversely, if they’re cold, dip them in hot syrup.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism