My Favorite Place to Eat in Israel, and the One Thing You Can't Find Here
We asked Haaretz writers to recommend their favorite food spots. From a simple sandwich stand to a home offering a nine-course Singaporean extravaganza, six Haaretz writers reveal their go-to eateries in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa – and New York (because there’s no such thing as a real deli in Israel).
The central section of Emek Refa’im, the main street in Jerusalem’s upscale German Colony neighborhood, has the highest concentration of restaurants and coffee shops in the city. However, none are better than boringly mediocre. It’s as if the owners, having signed expensive leases, have all reached the same conclusion: They are assured of a steady flow of clients, many of them Anglos and kosher-keeping tourists with no other alternatives, so why provide more than the standard café or grill house fare?
Yet there is one exception in this culinary wilderness. At first glance, Bruno looks like just another sandwich counter, with half-a-dozen tables divided between the tiny interior and the sidewalk. Look closer at the menu written on the blackboard, though, and you will discover that this is nothing like your standard bagetiya.
Bruno is supplied by one of Mahaneh Yehuda’s fabled butcher shops and offers fillings such as six-hour slow-grilled asado, rump steak and spicy veal kebab. There’s even an excellent vegetarian version of the Jerusalem mixed grill (meurav yerushalmi) made from mushrooms. All are served in massive rolls baked on the spot, even late at night, with a wide variety of homemade sauces and marinated or sauteed vegetables gleaming with freshness.
For those dining in, there’s the option of having any of the meats served on a large and generously heaped plate, with any of the vegetables or a variety of freshly chopped salads on the side.
If that isn’t enough, this is one of the rare places in Jerusalem where even the fries – big chunky wedges – are prepared from scratch. No frozen bags here.
It isn’t cheap – this is Emek Refa’im Street after all – with the schnitzel sandwich (you’ve got to have a schnitzel sandwich) the cheapest on offer at 49 shekels ($14). The prices rise to 75 shekels for the rump steak or brisket. But these are jumbo sandwiches for two, and the quality puts all the other establishments on the street, which are all equally expensive, to shame.
Bruno, 24 Emek Refa’im St., open Sunday-Friday from 11:30 A.M.
Anshel Pfeffer
This folksy, no frills, kosher Bukharian restaurant, located in south Tel Aviv’s Shapira neighborhood, is my go-to restaurant for any sort of celebration – birthdays and anniversaries included – as well as for whenever I’m craving a good hearty meal that doesn’t break the bank.
It also tops the list of places I like to bring overseas guests who are interested in seeing how the locals live and eat.
First, the bad news. You can’t make reservations at Hanan Margilan, so when you show up, be prepared to wait 10 to 15 minutes for a table. The other bummer is that several months ago, the restaurant decided to shut earlier, so now is only open until 6 P.M. But if you time it right, that’s still enough time to get in an early dinner.
The good news, or rather the great news, is that the food – traditional Bukharian cuisine originating from the Jewish community in Central Asia – never disappoints.
There are three salads on the menu (one Bukharian, one Georgian and one Arab), each some version of chopped tomatoes and onions. Sounds simple, right? For whatever reason, though, tomatoes and onions never taste that fresh and delicious when I chop them up at home.
The restaurant’s signature dish, not to be missed, is dushpera – a Bukharia soup made of a rich broth and meat-stuffed dumplings that has comfort written all over it. My recommendation would be to get one order of the soup and share it with your partner, so you still have room left for some of the other not-very-dietetic delicacies on the menu.
Be sure to try one of the savory stuffed pastries, my personal favorite being samsa – a yummy, baked dough filled with beef, lamb and onion.
As a main course, definitely try one of the Bhukarian-style pilafs (there are several on the menu). But here again, I’d recommend sharing so that you don’t miss out on Hanan Margilan’s amazing kebabs – in my humble opinion, by far the best in Tel Aviv.
Hanan Margilan, 15 Mesilat Yesharim St., south Tel Aviv. Open Sun-Thur 11 A.M. -6 P.M.
Judy Maltz
No other restaurant in town can currently offer the mouthwatering, joyous and unique culinary experience of Jurong East – which until recently was the best-kept secret among foodies in Jaffa.
The lucky ones – those who managed to get on the waiting list early – already discovered this miracle of an eatery, which is located in a small (really small) apartment in the center of Old Jaffa and is open just once a week.
The couple behind the restaurant (the name of which is taken from the Singapore neighborhood the chef’s family comes from) has a clear mission: to offer Israelis a taste of real traditional Chinese and Singaporean cuisine, tze char, in a culinary scene that is rife with a mishmash of “Asian” kitchens and local inventions.
All seated together at one table, small groups of guests get to discover, over a nine-course meal, dishes that the half-American, half-Singaporean chef grew up with – showcasing food from different provinces in China and Singapore. Among them are Chinese bone broth, Xi’an biang biang noodles, Sichuan braised eggplant and salted egg chicken.
The price, 300 shekels ($87) per person, includes alcohol, tea and the best ice cream dessert. To reserve a place, message the restaurant via Instagram.
Jurong East, Old Jaffa. For more details, visit their Instagram account
Avshalom Halutz
Under a red plastic awning on the top lip of Haifa’s Wadi Nisnas, a queue zigzags into the street for the monstrous, meaty sandwiches of Bracha.
The family establishment’s matriarch sports red lipstick, but the customers are more likely to receive curses than kisses thanks to her infamous yet warm banter.
As she roasts the clientele, she also grills several types of cold cuts with cheese to stuff into the gargantuan house bread, spread generously with homemade mayonnaise and spicy harif, and topped with lettuce and tomato for their classic 45-shekel ($13) sandwich.
Alongside the salamis and pastramis, she also offers a more matter-of-fact omelet or cheese sandwich.
The woman-turned-institution is one of the oldest staples of Haifa’s bustling food scene, opening her sandwich shop in 1971. She now runs it in tandem with her daughter.
Haifa is Israel’s flawed but best example of coexistence, and Bracha embodies the best of the northern port city. Her parents came from Damascus and Baghdad, she grew up between the two communities in Haifa, and her boisterous personality holds up in both Arabic and Hebrew.
The Bracha Sandwich Bar may be less friendly to those who keep kosher, but it is perfect on a Friday afternoon to prime you for a Shabbat shnatz.
Bracha Sandwich Bar, 12 Shabtai Levi St., Haifa
Jonathan Shamir
Peacock bar in central Tel Aviv is located close to where I live, so at any given moment I can pop down[1]stairs, cross the street and have a beer with a friend.
One of the things I love about it is that although it is a laid-back place that serves alcohol and the smell of marijuana occasionally wafts through the air, I always feel comfortable sitting there with my girls.
It’s quite common to see families with young children enjoying Friday night dinner at one of the tables on the sidewalk outside the bar.
And like many of Tel Aviv’s bars, it has good food: Meat-filled khinkali dumplings and cheese-and-spinach khachapuri brought in by one of the owners from his mother’s Georgian kitchen, along with hamburgers, French fries and pizza.
Peacock bar, 14 Marmorek St., Tel Aviv. Opening hours: Sun.-Thur. 5:30 P.M. until last customers leave; Fri. 4:30 P.M. until last customers leave.
Shira Philosof
Moving to Israel from New York in a fervor of Zionist enthusiasm back in 2005, I didn’t expect I would ever seriously become nostalgic for the “old country.” But after 17 years in the Middle East, there is one aspect of American life that I immensely regret giving up: deli.
That isn’t to say you can’t get what they perversely insist on calling “deli” in Israel. Cured meat slapped between two pieces of bread is sold across the country at chains like New Deli.
But proper fatty pastrami, served warm and piled high on fresh slices of rye with a half sour pickle and accompanied by a Dr. Brown’s celery soda, just doesn’t exist here.
Turn off Broadway onto West 85th Street and descend a short set of steps into the dark, semi-basement of Kasbah grill and you’ll quickly learn what real deli is.
Here, the bread is soft, the soda freezing and the pastrami so tender that it practically melts in your mouth as you chew in the glow of a wall-mounted flat-screen TV showing endless clips of the Lubavitcher Rebbe addressing his Hasidim.
As you swallow, the noise of the street seems to recede and you enter into a world both expansive in its joy and limited in its horizons, comprising only you and your sandwich.
Israelis just don’t do meat that way.
Kasbah grill, 251 W 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Sam Sokol