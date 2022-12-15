My Favorite Place to Eat in Israel, and the One Thing You Can't Find Here

Jerusalem: Bruno

The best sandwich in Jerusalem

The central section of Emek Refa’im, the main street in Jerusalem’s upscale German Colony neighborhood, has the highest concentration of restaurants and coffee shops in the city. However, none are better than boringly mediocre. It’s as if the owners, having signed expensive leases, have all reached the same conclusion: They are assured of a steady flow of clients, many of them Anglos and kosher-keeping tourists with no other alternatives, so why provide more than the standard café or grill house fare?

Yet there is one exception in this culinary wilderness. At first glance, Bruno looks like just another sandwich counter, with half-a-dozen tables divided between the tiny interior and the sidewalk. Look closer at the menu written on the blackboard, though, and you will discover that this is nothing like your standard bagetiya.

Bruno is supplied by one of Mahaneh Yehuda’s fabled butcher shops and offers fillings such as six-hour slow-grilled asado, rump steak and spicy veal kebab. There’s even an excellent vegetarian version of the Jerusalem mixed grill (meurav yerushalmi) made from mushrooms. All are served in massive rolls baked on the spot, even late at night, with a wide variety of homemade sauces and marinated or sauteed vegetables gleaming with freshness.

For those dining in, there’s the option of having any of the meats served on a large and generously heaped plate, with any of the vegetables or a variety of freshly chopped salads on the side.

If that isn’t enough, this is one of the rare places in Jerusalem where even the fries – big chunky wedges – are prepared from scratch. No frozen bags here.

It isn’t cheap – this is Emek Refa’im Street after all – with the schnitzel sandwich (you’ve got to have a schnitzel sandwich) the cheapest on offer at 49 shekels ($14). The prices rise to 75 shekels for the rump steak or brisket. But these are jumbo sandwiches for two, and the quality puts all the other establishments on the street, which are all equally expensive, to shame.

Bruno, 24 Emek Refa’im St., open Sunday-Friday from 11:30 A.M.

Anshel Pfeffer