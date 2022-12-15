Israeli Researcher Believes the Humble Chickpea Could Solve World Hunger

Two of the biggest challenges facing humankind are inseparably bound together. According to forecasts, the world’s population will reach about 10 billion by the middle of the 21st century, just as the climate crisis raises major doubts about the possibility of feeding everyone. At the same time, the expansion of agriculture – in order to stave off mass starvation globally – will cause additional harm to the few remaining forests and wildlands, thus exacerbating an already dire crisis.

Many people currently consume meat as a major source of protein. But the meat/livestock industry causes severe environmental damage: About a sixth of all greenhouse gas emissions come from cow herds, which also consume huge amounts of water and occupy vast tracts of land.

In order to solve the ever-worsening problem of providing nutrition to mankind and reducing the damage done by modern-day agriculture, scientists and food-supply companies are endeavoring to find plant-based proteins that might offer an alternative.

The scope of investment in alternative proteins over the past year alone was about $5 billion and, according to estimates, that figure will have grown to somewhere between $100 billion and $470 billion by the year 2040.

Open gallery view Prof. Ram Reifen of the School of Nutritional Sciences at Hebrew University. Believes the best answer is Israel’s most popular legume. Credit: David Bachar

Reifen: ‘Every time I asked for money, the dean would make a gesture as if he was wiping up some hummus with a pita. Hummus is not considered science!’

The big question scientists and food manufacturers are grappling with concerns the identity of the plant that would best be suited to serve as a substitute for products derived from animals, and could bear the brunt of the “alternative protein revolution.”

Prof. Ram Reifen of the School of Nutritional Sciences at Hebrew University believes the best answer is Israel’s most popular legume. Yes, after some 15 years’ study along with fellow researchers, he reached the conclusion that the humble chickpea is the most nutritious and environmentally friendly way to supply food to the world’s masses.

In his studies, Reifen identified several significant attributes of the chickpea (better known in Israel as hummus; chickpeas, of course, are the main ingredient in hummus paste). In addition, by crossbreeding it, he enhanced its nutritional value. He then went on to develop a method through which a nutritional powder (known as “isolate”) was distilled from the legume – and that powder is nearly 92 percent protein. It is endowed with several unique attributes that make it a particularly successful source for meat, fish and dairy-product substitutes.

A drop of vitamin A

Reifen is a pediatrician who did his residency in gastroenterology and children’s nutrition, and also completed a masters degree in nutrition. Starting in the 1990s he traveled to numerous developing countries, where his studies found that in parts of the population, nearly half of the children were suffering from vitamin A deficiency.

In additional studies, he discovered connections between levels of the vitamin in the blood and the condition of the lungs; the chances of developing AIDS; a child’s growth rate; and gastrointestinal diseases. “These are all things that people did not know about beforehand,” he says.

Open gallery view Dish made of chickpea protein. Credit: David Bachar

Reifen passed on his findings to the World Health Organization and contributed toward setting the recommendation to administer drops of vitamin A to pregnant women in the developing world, as well as to the baby immediately following birth. “These drops are inexpensive and they solve vitamin A deficiency problems,” he says.

The successful resolution of the problem only served to whet Reifen’s appetite for more. “I had been to Africa, Southeast Asia and South America many times, and they found their way into my heart,” he says. “I realized that this was my purpose in life: to feed the hungry children there.”

The most prevalent health-related issue in developing countries is stunted growth and development, Reifen notes. Almost always, this stems from limited nutrition – principally insufficient protein intake.

The obvious solution was to increase the use of soy to provide nourishment to babies and children. Soy is a legume that is used more than any other source of protein in the global food industry. However, it does have several drawbacks. “First, soy contains feminine sex hormones – phytoestrogens – in immense quantities,” Reifen says. “That disturbs me a great deal. If you don’t have to, then it’s best not to give soy to babies unless they’re allergic to milk.”

Another drawback, he says, is that soy causes allergies. Another major problem is that soybeans only grow in certain parts of the world because they require specific climatic conditions. “I searched for a legume that would be as excellent, quality-wise, as soy, but that wouldn’t have the problems you get using soy.”

Open gallery view Soybean pods on soybean plantation. Causes allergies. Credit: nnattalli/Shutterstock

The solution lay right under his nose.

On a trip to Malawi, Reifen noticed that many locals were growing chickpea plants. “But they themselves weren’t familiar with chickpeas; it isn’t part of their food culture. They were growing it only to sell to the Indian market,” he explains.

Working with a student from Malawi, Reifen developed a nourishing baby formula based on chickpeas. “The baby formula made it possible – with boiled water and nothing else – to provide an entire lunch for a child based on chickpeas that were grown and processed locally. It was also adapted to the Malawian palate,” Reifen says.

10,000-year-old biotech

Back in Israel, Reifen got in touch with a plant geneticist who specializes in chickpeas: Prof. Shahal Abbo, from the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment at Hebrew University. Abbo had for years researched the story of the chickpea’s domestication, which may help explain its magically robust nature.

Humankind’s transition from hunter-gatherer culture to agriculture necessitated a variety of domesticated plants, Abbo says, due to the nutritional need for a diversification of ingredients and also due to the risks of relying on a single crop. Farmers faced a fundamental question: which plants should they choose to domesticate and grow? “In the Near East, they chose several grains and several legumes, and also flax,” Abbo explains. “But the chickpea has a different history to that of the other plants.”

The chickpea is very sensitive to a condition called Ascochyta, caused by a fungus and whose spores spread/dispersed via raindrop splash. In nature, the chickpea avoids the fungus by growing sparsely, so an infected plant will not infect others. “That is why it wasn’t possible to grow the chickpea in dense fields,” Abbo says.

Reifen: ‘I had been to Africa, Southeast Asia and South America many times, and they found their way into my heart. I realized that this was my purpose in life: to feed the hungry children there.’

In spite of this major drawback, early farmers did not abandon the chickpea. Indeed, the solution they hit upon is considered the world’s first biotech initiative. They sowed large amounts of chickpea seeds in the spring – a season in which the chances of rain and infection by fungal spores is low – and then selected the few plants that had managed to survive in spite of the more difficult conditions characteristic of the season.

“We don’t know of any other example in ancient times, aside from the chickpea, of a crop that was grown outside of its natural growing season.” Abbo recounts.

The reason why ancient farmers insisted on chickpea cropping is still a mystery. One possible explanation arose from a 2007 study conducted by Abbo and Prof. Zohar Kerem that appeared in the Journal of Archaeological Science. In it, they demonstrated that the seeds of the domesticated chickpea contained high levels of tryptophan compared to the wild chickpea.

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid; in other words, it cannot be synthesized in the body and must be consumed in food. Tryptophan is the substance from which cells of our brainstem produce serotonin (a neurotransmitter that is critical to the functioning of neural connections in the brain). In addition, it was found that Tryptophan increases the frequency of ovulation in women, strengthens the submission to dominant individuals in the group and improves functioning under pressure.

Kerem and Abbo believed that the easy availability of tryptophan in the domesticated chickpea may have contributed to the transition from the hunting-gathering way of life in favor of agriculture. This socioeconomic transition must have required many behavioral adaptations due to changes in the social structure. “All this began in our region, with the domestication of plants as food sources – with a special emphasis on chickpeas,” Abbo says.

Open gallery view Milk, coffee and cheese made from chickpea protein. Better than soy. Credit: David Bachar

Pita-ful response

So, the chickpea might have had a role to play in the Neolithic Revolution and today, Reifen believes it can play a role in saving humanity from the destructive consequences of that revolution.

When Reifen began his search in the late aughts for a protein that would be friendly to both the environment and mankind, “no one in Israel had heard of alternative proteins,”, he says. “Every time I asked for money, the dean would make a gesture as if he was wiping up some hummus with a pita. Hummus was not considered science!”

Reifen found that while soy had been researched extensively, chickpeas had been completely neglected. So, over the course of several years, he – along with Abbo and additional partners – conducted a series of experiments, which discovered that the chickpea does not induce allergies, that its protein is very high quality in terms of availability to the body, and that it is a whole protein containing all of the essential amino acids. “This means you don’t have to eat it with pita, which is what many people think,” he explains. “It’s possible to do so, because it tastes good – I do it – but you don’t have to.”

Upon completing the research, Reifen realized he had found his solution.

“The chickpea is not allergenic, it does not contain phytoestrogens and it has the same nutritional value as soy. And it’s also a very tasty legume,” he smiles.

The chickpea isolate has a neutral flavor. It is also clear, has no aroma and can be processed into a wide variety of textures. ‘You can make cheese, fish, milk and meat substitutes from it.’

He adds that, as a crop, the chickpea requires relatively little fertilizer or irrigation. “It’s a very impressive legume – evidently the best plant protein that exists, in terms of nutrition.”

Reifen and Abbo’s next step was to carry out hybridization of various chickpea varieties, demonstrating that it is possible to increase the quantity of beta-carotene, iron and calcium in the chickpea (beta-carotene is the substance from which vitamin A is produced in the body). After that, Reifen developed a process for extracting the chickpea protein; that process is now protected by a patent belonging to the Hebrew University.

This process also includes the neutralization of the chickpea’s flavors and enhancement of the functionality of the protein powder as a tool for producing meat or milk substitutes. “When other proteins are ground up, you don’t get the same quality of meat or milk substitutes.” Reifen says.

Development of the process entailed “countless experiments,” he adds. The first stage was carried out in an Israeli laboratory, when only a few grams of the isolate were produced. Subsequent stages took place at large food labs in Germany and France. By the end, they had designed a complex chemical process, which was classified as “green label” – which means it does not entail any resultant production of polluting materials.

As opposed to protein produced from other legumes, the chickpea isolate has a neutral flavor. What’s more, it is clear, has no aroma and can be processed into a wide variety of textures. “We didn’t think it would be this successful,” Reifen admits. “You can make cheese, fish, milk and meat substitutes from it.”

In an article published a few months ago in the journal Nutrients, Prof. Efrat Monsonego-Ornan of the Faculty of Agriculture at Hebrew University demonstrated that the chickpea isolate is as beneficial to bone development in animals as milk protein. “Milk protein is the ultimate protein.” Reifen says. “It’s astounding that our isolate is on the same level.”

Flavor, flavor, flavor

In order to spread the news of the chickpea, Reifen set up a startup named ChickP, in collaboration with the Hebrew University’s tech transfer company. ChickP sells the isolate to large food manufacturers. Several companies in the United States and Europe are already making products that are based solely on ChickP’s protein.

The company’s biggest challenge, though, is the high cost of the isolate, which at present is even more expensive than meat. As in many other instances, market penetration is dependent on competitive pricing, which is hard to achieve when you have a new product that is produced in relatively small quantities.

Open gallery view A dish made of chickpea protein. The process for extracting the chickpea protein also includes the neutralization of the chickpea’s flavors. Credit: David Bachar

The ChickP team is currently working on the development of the next generation of the Isolate, which will be cheaper, while at the same time improving the quality of the product.

“There are three main factors according to which people choose food,” Reifen notes. “Flavor, flavor and flavor.”

A laboratory directed by food technologist Maor Dahan was set up at the company’s headquarters in Nes Tziona. Dahan uses highly advanced machinery to test the isolate’s flavor potential: “We don’t want to manufacture for the public at large. Instead, we want to show food manufacturers what they can do with it,” he explains.

And it turns out that it is possible to do quite a lot. For instance, Dahan served your reporter a truly delicious Bolognese dish (on a biodegradable paper plate). “Nutritionally speaking, it is identical to eating meat,” he says, “except that it’s without the cholesterol, without the saturated fats and without the antibiotics.”

“And without the damage to the environment,” Reifen adds. Indeed, the food’s texture and flavor are almost identical to meat. According to Dahan, the chickpea Bolognese doesn’t contain any of the flavor enhancers or colorants you might find in many other meat substitutes.

The surprising chickpea meal continued with yellow cheese (“It contains a lot fewer stabilizers compared to other cheese substitutes,” Dahan notes); chickpea-based breakfast cereal (“Regular grains contain barely anything; here you have 20 percent protein”); and chickpea milk that whips up amazingly well for coffee, and is also great for chickpea ice cream.

There is only one thing ChickP definitely isn’t going near. “We’re making food for athletes and we’re also making spreads that contain a lot of protein – but not hummus,” Reifen says. “We’ll leave that to Abu Hassan,” he laughs, referring to the legendary Israeli hummus joint.