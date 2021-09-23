'Fauda' Star Salim Dau to Join Next Season of Netflix's 'The Crown'

Israeli actor Salim Dau will be cast in the upcoming season of Netflix's "The Crown," where he will play Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana's partner with whom she died in a car accident, Variety reported Thursday.

Dau, who is known for his roles in HBO's "Oslo" and Netflix's "Fauda," will star alongside Khalid Abdalla, who will play his son, Dodi Fayed, the heir to the family's department store fortune, according to the magazine.

The casting news suggests that the fifth season of the show will reckon with the Princess of Wales's tragic death in August 1997, Variety points out. Diana and Fayed began a romantic relationship that summer, and died after paparazzi chased their car through the streets of Paris, leading to a fatal crash.

Dau, who grew up in the Galilee village of Ba'ana, is one of Israel's veteran actors and has some 50 movies (“Avanti Popolo,” “Cup Final”) and dozens of TV shows (“Arab Labor,” “Fauda”) and plays to his credit.

The 71-year-old actor is vocal about his politics and has used his platform to bring Arab culture into the Israeli mainstream. In 2018, Dau launched a TV food show called “Salim’s Recipe” ("Hamatkon Shel Salim"), produced by Makan, the Arabic division of Kan public broadcaster.

"The Crown" recently took home 11 awards at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including that for Best Drama Series.