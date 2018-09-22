Gal Gadot Visits Springfield: First Clip of Actress' 'Simpsons' Appearance

'Gal Gadot' in her appearance on 'The Simpsons. '

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will appear as a guest voice in the season premiere of "The Simpsons," which is set to air on September 30.

Fox has released a clip from the episode that shows Gadot, playing herself, arriving in the Simpsons' town of Springfield in the first episode of the series' 30th season.

skip - A clip from Gal Gadot's appearance on 'The Simpsons'.'

A clip from Gal Gadot's appearance on 'The Simpsons'.' - דלג A clip from Gal Gadot's appearance on 'The Simpsons'.' YouTube/Fox Broadcasting Company

The episode, titled "Bart's Not Dead," revolves around Bart Simpson claiming he went to heaven and met Jesus. Hollywood producers propose a film about his life, prompting Homer and Ned Flanders to hold auditions for actors to play the Simpson family.

While Flanders almost immediately tells Gadot she got the part, Homer is hesitant, asking: "I know you were great in 'Fast and Furious,' but what else have you been in?"

>> Is there life for Gal Gadot beyond Wonder Woman?

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

"Uh, did you see 'Wonder Woman'?" Gadot asks, but Homer is unimpressed. "Whenever I see the DC logo I immediately fall asleep," he responds.

Gadot, who now joins a long list of actors and celebrities providing guest voices for the long-running series, is also voicing a character in "Ralph Breaks the Internet," the feature film sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph." It is slated to be released on November 2.