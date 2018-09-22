Gal Gadot Visits Springfield: First Clip of Actress' 'Simpsons' Appearance
The 'Wonder Woman' star appears as herself in the 30th season premiere
Israeli actress Gal Gadot will appear as a guest voice in the season premiere of "The Simpsons," which is set to air on September 30.
Fox has released a clip from the episode that shows Gadot, playing herself, arriving in the Simpsons' town of Springfield in the first episode of the series' 30th season.
The episode, titled "Bart's Not Dead," revolves around Bart Simpson claiming he went to heaven and met Jesus. Hollywood producers propose a film about his life, prompting Homer and Ned Flanders to hold auditions for actors to play the Simpson family.
While Flanders almost immediately tells Gadot she got the part, Homer is hesitant, asking: "I know you were great in 'Fast and Furious,' but what else have you been in?"
>> Is there life for Gal Gadot beyond Wonder Woman?
"Uh, did you see 'Wonder Woman'?" Gadot asks, but Homer is unimpressed. "Whenever I see the DC logo I immediately fall asleep," he responds.
Gadot, who now joins a long list of actors and celebrities providing guest voices for the long-running series, is also voicing a character in "Ralph Breaks the Internet," the feature film sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph." It is slated to be released on November 2.
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now