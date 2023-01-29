Natasha Lyonne Holds All the Aces in the Winning ‘Poker Face’

Whoever said crime doesn’t pay never studied the TV listings or bookstore windows.

Our lust for detective stories has been a constant ever since Edgar Allan Poe got Monsieur C. Auguste Dupin to solve “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” way back in 1841.

Now, in a perfect world, this would allow for a perfect segue to the recent Netflix movie “The Pale Blue Eye,” in which Harry Melling plays a young Poe – but I haven’t seen it yet, so it isn’t.

In fact, I must confess that “haven’t seen it yet” appear to be the most commonly spoken words out of my mouth at the moment, right after “George Santos claimed what?”

The new year may have arrived, but I still seem to be playing catch-up with movies from 2022 (more on some of those next week). So, I can’t tell you how brilliant season 3 of “Happy Valley” is, for instance, because I am still yet to witness the latest antics of Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce.

That show is coming to Israel in mid-February, so I won’t beat myself up too much about that. I will kick myself, though, over not seeing the recent Netflix documentary “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” – especially as I wasted five hours of my life watching Robert De Niro and Richard Dreyfuss playing the Ponzi-scheme fraudster in preparation for the four-part doc. (In case you haven’t seen those fictional retellings, you will not be shocked to hear that De Niro does not make a very convincing Jewish financier, and Dreyfuss’ addiction to ingesting scenery has long required intervention.)

But, to bring this column back on point, I have been watching one new show: “Poker Face,” which is a paean to detective TV shows of the 1970s – and one in particular.

For those of us who were unfortunate enough to walk the Earth back then, the ’70s were at least a golden age for crime detection. Just check out this list of shows: “Kojak,” “Cannon,” “Ironside,” “Baretta,” “Harry O,” “McCloud,” “The Rockford Files,” “Hart to Hart,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Ellery Queen” – and these were just the U.S. shows featuring investigators’ names in the titles. Lest we feel too smug about the formulaic simplicity of it all, it is worth remembering some recent examples that show this practice is still alive and well: “Will Trent,” “Clarice,” “Reacher,” “Bosch” and, with a slight twist, “Mare of Easttown.”

Open gallery view Adrien Brody as the manager of a casino in episode 1 of "Poker Face." Credit: Phillip Caruso/Peacock / Yes

Just one more thing...

One conspicuous name missing from that oldies list is, of course, “Columbo,” which starred Peter Falk as the dishevelled yet determined L.A. detective who put murderous wealthy white folks behind bars – which is how anyone watching the show today can identify it as a work of fiction.

Since the series debuted in 1971 – and give yourself two points if you knew that the first episode, “Murder by the Book,” was directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Steven “NYPD Blue” Bochco – it has never been off someone’s screen around the world.

There’s something bizarrely timeless yet dated about the show, which serves as a welcome reminder that U.S. network TV used to make content worth watching. (As well as Spielberg, other notable directors to work on the show included John Cassavetes and Jonathan Demme.)

Of course, it was also created at a time when the word “copaganda” didn’t exist (and whoever came up with that term to describe police procedurals showing the boys and girls in blue in only a complimentary light – I salute you, in a non-police officer kind of way).

Back in the day, when Columbo said “Just one more thing,” you knew he was about to outwit his adversary, not beat them to death or plant his knee on their neck. Nowadays, though, many are more likely to associate cops with another fictional California creation from 1971: Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty” Harry Callahan.

So, it is little wonder that “Poker Face” creator Rian Johnson decided to make his crime-solving hero a free spirit who is very much a force for good but very much not part of any police force.

The 10-episode show is a collaboration between Johnson and Natasha Lyonne, and it is impossible not to feel sorry for anyone trying to compete with this dream duo – one who has gifted the world the “Knives Out” franchise and the other who gave us the ingenious Netflix series “Russian Doll.” It’s like McCartney and Springsteen hooking up for an album.

The “Columbo” connection comes not from this being a detective show but it being a, ahem, “howcatchem” – the flip side of the coin to the whodunit where the viewer sees who the killer(s) is and then watches on as the sleuth ingeniously unravels the mystery.

But where Falk’s Lieutenant Columbo solved his crimes with good-old detective work and by giving the suspects the precise amount of rope to hang themselves, Lyonne’s Charlie Cale has a special power: She can literally call bullshit on the lies people tell.

That’s a fun idea, but what truly elevates “Poker Face” above your average self-contained “murder mystery of the week” is Lyonne herself. If I want to feel old, I remind myself that I first saw her in Tamara Jenkins’ excellent 1998 coming-of-age drama “Slums of Beverly Hill” – a year before she starred in an altogether-different teen movie, “American Pie.” And 25 years on, she’s still bringing that magnetic, manic energy to the screen, unkempt hair and all.

Whenever she’s on screen (especially when spitting out lines like “I figured – god, it’s a weird word when you say it over and over” in that wonderfully gravelly New Yoik accent of hers), “Poker Face” is a thing of pure joy.

The downside to the “howcatchem” format is that each episode has to introduce us to a whole new set of characters (and locales), and then bump at least one of them off.

The upside is seeing how Charlie Cale figures in each storyline. I won’t spoil things by revealing the device they use, but it’s a doozy – even if Charlie’s proximity to murderers can be rivaled only by Angela Lansbury’s Jessica Fletcher.

Open gallery view Natasha Lyonne and Megan Suri in the second episode of "Poker Face." Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock / Yes

The “murder of the week” format means the episodes can be watched in any order after episode 1 (but presumably ending with episode 10, given that there is a story arc established at the beginning that forces our protagonist to go on the run). I’m far too much of a conformist, it turns out, so I watched the first six in the order in which they were presented.

Naturally, some of these stories are stronger than others, but the mystery to be solved here will be if everyone agrees on which are the strongest.

Much like the “Knives Out” franchise and its Southern protagonist detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), there’s a strong whiff of whimsy to “Poker Face.” This is basically entertainment for entertainment’s sake; a fun diversion full of knowing cultural references (at one point, Charlie is referred to as “a regular little Michael Westen” – Jeffrey Donovan’s character in “Burn Notice,” while another episode references Gene Hackman in “The Conversation”).

But there’s nothing wrong with that. “Poker Face” may be unlikely to match “Columbo” for staying power (that title character first graced our screens in 1960, in an anthology series called “The Chevy Mystery Show,” and only bowed out in 2003 when Falk was 75), but Lyonne’s “human lie detector” is guaranteed to put a smile on your face – and that’s the gospel truth.

“Poker Face” is on Yes VOD in Israel (and the Peacock platform in the United States), with new episodes available every Friday.