The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

I also saw “The White Lotus.” So much buzz, and a clear consensus: Sicilian call girls Lucia and Mia were the big winners of season 2.

What fun to be a prostitute! These two characters were the only ones who smashed the system and stuck at it without any need for that tiresome soul-searching. They are who they are, and don’t mess with them or their minds!

Most of the men in the series hired their bodies, but somehow the show created the impression that these young women screwed everyone. Genius! While everyone around them is experiencing a disturbing week at a luxury resort, they end up laughing hysterically together and making the rounds of Sicily’s stores.

It feels convincing, and makes me wonder if they know something that the other women worldwide have yet to discover. Do the moral women of the world preoccupy their minds and souls with studies, careers and other pursuits when actually the path to self-fulfillment and happiness is so much easier? After all, what fun it must be to eat breakfast in five-star hotels, rub shoulders with the global great and good, swim in the clear blue seas, to enjoy sex with whomever you want and, of course, earn loads of money in the process.

In short, I’ll have what they’re having.

Sure, their clothes are ridiculous and ugly, and sleeping with old men is not exactly my thing. And it’s true that after a night of orgies, Ecstasy and alcohol, it’s quite difficult to keep your makeup perfect, your mind sharp and a mischievous grin on your face – but hey, for $50,000, I can also sing “You are the sunshine of my life” and add some twerking. After all, if they can, so can I. Can’t I? Well, no.

How do I know? Because I’m there. I’m a call girl. My name is Kelly. My customers are people who read this newspaper.

I’m sorry to inform you, but there is no Mia and there is no Lucia. They don’t exist in real life.

There is no shortage of women in prostitution with short black hair, or redheads with a childish voice. It’s all there, but not like you see it on screen. So, if you’re inquisitive women whose only encounter with the world of prostitution is through books or TV series like “The White Lotus,” or if you’re men who have been exposed to this world only from afar, or if you’re lechers – actually, especially if you’re lechers – let me spare you the heartache of expecting to meet Lucia or Mia when you open that door to a girl you hired.

Instead of a girl with big dreams, it’s almost certain that standing in front of you will be a mother who is trying to make ends meet. Instead of a fresh, lighthearted gal, it’s almost certain there were two clients before you and probably another two after you. Instead of someone longing to fulfill your every fantasy, there will be someone who almost certainly suffered in the past from abuse and right now has PTSD. Instead of someone smiling warmly at you, it’s almost certain you’ll find yourself facing a dissociative woman who may be used to faking happiness in an almost convincing manner – so that if you’re horny enough, maybe you won’t notice.

But don’t say I didn’t warn you.

How do I know? Because I’m there. I’m a call girl. My name is Kelly. My customers are people who read this newspaper, as I told Ayelett Shani in an interview several weeks ago.

You’re probably asking: if she really has it that bad, why doesn’t she just leave? So, it’s important for me to explain here that prostitution is not a profession. Change the terminology. Nobody leaves, nobody enters. You don’t go for a job interview and, after a meticulous selection process, are informed that you’re hired, or that the moment you’re unhappy you quit.

Prostitution is an identity usually from a very early age. Prostitution is a distorted justification for your existence. Prostitution is a way of life. Prostitution is a personality disorder. Prostitution is drugs. Prostitution is recreating trauma out of a false hope that you’re kind of in control of your destiny. Unfortunately, the representation in books and TV series is always superficial, aesthetically pleasing and easy to swallow. Just like the characters of Mia and Lucia.

My sisters and I will also be what you want to see, every night, certainly with the right “fueling.” Just keep the truth in mind, if you care at all. And don’t be disappointed if you didn’t get exactly what you ordered.