The Other Cancel Culture: What HBO and Elon Musk Have in Common

“They say the worst is done

But I think it’s only just begun”

– “The Worst is Done” by Weyes Blood, from the album “And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow”

Forgive me for starting with a quote from my favorite record of the year – written toward the end of the pandemic, in case you couldn’t guess – but I couldn’t think of a more apt way in.

That’s because these are brutal times in the TV industry, and I’d caution anyone entering it to lower their ambitions accordingly. Forget green lights, writing credits or even paid employment. I’d suggest starting with more achievable goals – like being able to differentiate between Lily James and Lily Collins by the end of 2023.

Actually, “brutal” may be too gentle a word. Honestly, good luck working out who has done more canceling this year: UCLA Berkeley, Elon Musk, Netflix or HBO.

Scratch that. It’s clearly Musk, who must have scientists baffled over how such a thin-skinned person could have survived in the world for so long. But Netflix and HBO are giving him a run for his ever-dwindling pile of money.

To continue the musical theme, Gil Scott-Heron assured us that the revolution will not be televised. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts one when the people finally rise up after one scrapped show too many. My prediction is that a shock HBO cancellation for “Succession,” just as Logan Roy is about to announce his successor, will be the catalyst that lights the first Molotov.

Open gallery view Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in "Succession." Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO

The HBO Max comedy-drama “Minx” was the latest to get nixed. The show, set in the offices of an erotic magazine for women during the 1970s and starring Ophelia Lovibond – file that name under “Tell me you’re English without telling me you’re English” – was critically acclaimed and a huge amount of fun. A “Mrs. America” with dicks, if you will.

Yet it was cut despite already receiving a thumbs-up for a second season from HBO Max that was already pretty much in the can – before the streamer suddenly decided to flush it down one.

Following on from other recent decisions to kill popular shows such as “Gentleman Jack” and “The Nevers,” it’s almost as if HBO actively wants the world to start calling its streaming service HBO Ax.

One might also wonder whether the cancellation of shows driven by feisty female characters might suggest the TV giant is controlled by bean-counting men who don’t pay attention to who many of their subscribers are.

Look, if you spend any amount of time watching television, it is impossible not to love HBO for how it almost single-handedly transformed the reputation of the medium – from boob tube to artform. At the moment, though, we should just be grateful that the same business model wasn’t at work 10 or 20 years ago. Otherwise, we never would have got five seasons of “Six Feet Under,” 11 seasons (and counting) of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” or seven seasons of “Veep.” I’d add five seasons of “The Wire” to this list, but despite promising to review it earlier this year for its 20th anniversary, I have still yet to crack open the box-set. That’s one of my own TV ambitions for 2023.

Limited thinking

It’s not just HBO, of course. Netflix seems to be losing almost as many shows as subscribers, with its 2022 cancellations including Top 10 shows like “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “The Midnight Club.”

A Netflix exec explained to Variety last week that being in the site’s Top 10 was just one metric to judge a show’s success, and that “when we have to make our decisions, it’s about the long term and the longer term viewing.” Then again, this is also the company that chose to give us a second season of “Space Force” and thought a show set in an old Blockbuster store was a perfect fit – so right now I’m imagining its business decisions being made by a drunk clutching a magic 8 ball.

Prime Video, meanwhile, attracted almost as much derision for its decision to cut “Paper Girls” and “As We See It” as Jeff Bezos has for the shape of his Blue Origin rockets. And Peacock wasn’t spared either when it dropped its “Queer as Folk” reboot just months after airing on the NBC streaming site. In hindsight, the show’s “Shatter expectations” tagline was a little unfortunate.

Things have got so bad that the Pajiba website just produced a blacklist titled “Which streamer was the biggest a-hole about cancellations in 2022?” You will not be surprised to learn that, despite strong competition from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock, HBO Max won the uncoveted crown.

Thank goodness so many streamers have a “+” in their name, because otherwise it would be hard to see much to be positive about. That said, the two streamers that have floated above the fray thus far are Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Disney+ is yet to officially dump anything (my guess is that they will trick any failing showrunners to meet at a gorge and then get some hyenas to start a stampede), while Apple TV+ has just the two cancellations to its name: Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s “Mr. Corman,” which was pretty much due to public demand, and the pretty much unfilmable epic “Shantaram.”

I couldn’t tell you how Apple is doing when it comes to subscribers, but I do know it is head-and-shoulders above its competitors when it comes to releasing top-quality shows right now (I write this while currently rationing the number of Apple shows in my top 10 list for the year, lest it look like I am in the pocket of Tim Cook.)

Savage and ignominious

You may wonder if any of this matters. After all, it’s not as if the networks haven’t been practicing an even more savage form of cancel culture since the birth of television in the 1940s.

Just ask Heather Graham. Her 2006 sitcom “Emily’s Reasons Why Not” was among the shows to suffer the ignominy of being canceled after just one episode. A heartless ABC exec later explained that the show “was not going to get better and we needed to make a quick change.”

For me, it matters because all of these cancellations discourage writers from thinking big or dreaming up sprawling stories that unfold over many seasons rather than half-a-dozen episodes – because there are mayflies with longer lives than some streaming shows these days.

The finest show of the 21st century, “The Leftovers” (fight me!), would never make it to three seasons nowadays – in fact, it would probably be canceled at a pace that would make ABC execs seem tardy.

Patience has never been a virtue in the entertainment world, but it’s now reached ridiculous levels where loyal fanbases just aren’t enough. The days of “growing an audience” are as quaint a notion as pleasantries between Princes William and Harry.

If I were a talented creative – no bitchy comments here please; I share the same skin condition as Elon – I know which streamers I’d be pitching my big ideas to.

Open gallery view A scene from the first episode of season 2 of "The White Lotus." This limited series may end up becoming one of HBO's longest-running shows. Credit: HOT/NEXT TV

Perhaps Mike White had the right idea with his HBO series “The White Lotus”: Create a limited series that becomes a huge hit, and which subsequently has the suits throwing money at you to give them more of the same, but with enough of a twist to keep viewers happy. You only commit if you’re confident you have everything in place to repeat your initial success while making it creatively rewarding for yourself

I’ve only halfway through the second season, but it’s already made me laugh harder than any other show this year. It may feature an almost entirely new cast, but it’s found plenty of new themes to gleefully harpoon – generating a fresh set of memes in the process.

It would be the greatest of ironies, though, if a limited series born of necessity (shooting in a remote setting during the pandemic) goes on to become a mainstay on HBO, while built-for-the-long-haul series such as “Raised by Wolves” are culled in their infancy.

Open gallery view Jessica Henwick, left, Kate Hudson and Janelle Mone in a scene from Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Credit: John Wilson /Netflix via AP

White’s success with “White Lotus” reminds me of Rian Johnson’s experience on “Knives Out” – except his was a one-of-a-kind movie that has gone on to spawn an unlikely franchise. (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” may even top the original with its wit and cunning.) Even the brilliant mind of Benoit Blanc couldn’t have seen that one coming.

“The White Lotus” is available to download on Yes and Hot VOD, Cellcom tv and Sting TV. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is on Netflix from Friday.