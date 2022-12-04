‘The Patient’ Is Best When It Focuses on Judaism, Not Serial Killers

Just when you thought the news from Israel couldn’t get any worse, it has. Yes, it was announced last week that the country will be getting its own version of “Love Island,” set to air as early as the summer on new channel Free TV – well, assuming we survive the new government that long.

I’d always hoped Israel would be the first place to have a different version of the show: “Loathe Island.” Here, the contestants would be carefully selected from the various communities – secular Jew, Orthodox Jew, Hasidic Jew, hardcore settler, Druze, Christian Arab, Muslim Arab, Bedouin – and be forced to try to get along on some remote island. A “Lord of the Ay-Ay-Ays,” if you will.

Someone will have to tell me how the Israeli version of “Love Island” plays out, as I would rather gouge my eyes out with a tilapia fish bone than waste a second on such nonsense. Sadly, my kids will probably keep me posted.

Far more intriguing is the upcoming Israeli series “Goof Shlishi” – literally “Third Person,” though internationally it's being called “A Body That Works.”

I’ve written a number of times that the same dozen or so actors seem to feature whenever a camera rolls in Israel. (I was recording my kid’s army-training graduation ceremony the other day and I swear Noa Koler edged into the shot.)

So it should come as no surprise that “A Body That Works” will feature three of the biggest stars in the local constellation: Lior “Fauda” Raz, Rotem “The Baker and the Beauty” Sela and Yehuda “Fire Dancer” Levi.

The new series focuses on a subject that already screams “remake me”: surrogacy, which seems the quintessential example of Israeli TV taking an issue rooted in the local but with huge global potential. It’s set to air on Keshet (Channel 12) early next year – and, yes, I’m already expecting.

In more good news for Raz fans – and I'm assured there is such a thing – season 4 of his other baby, “Fauda,” will drop on Netflix internationally on January 20. Anyone who thinks there is no such thing as too much Lior Raz is about to have that theory tested.

‘The Patient’ (Disney+)

Serial killers leave me cold – unless of course they’re from the mind of David Fincher (“Zodiac,” “Mindhunter”). As you read this, Ryan Murphy is probably pitching a remake of “Dharma & Greg” in which serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer meets-cute with a free-spirited yoga instructor and they live happily ever after – albeit with Greg in the freezer.

For a series about a serial killer to appeal to me, it has to offer much more than exploring the actions of a depraved, wicked mind. If I want that, I just rewatch “The Iron Lady.”

One show that achieved this earlier this year was the Apple TV+ thriller “Black Bird” in which Taron Egerton played a convict trying to gain the confidence of a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) in a high-security prison.

And now we have the engrossing 10-part FX series “The Patient” (streaming internationally on Disney+) in which Steve Carell plays therapist Dr. Alan Strauss, who suffers the misfortune of being kidnapped by patient Sam (Domhnall Gleeson).

The show is from writers Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg, who previously gave us the acclaimed “Reds under the bed” espionage drama “The Americans.” This time, Dr. Strauss finds himself chained to the bed as Sam has a desperate request: Help him overcome his compulsion to kill, which has gotten him christened the “John Doe Killer” and left a long bloody line of corpses in his wake.

Gleeson is a serial killer straight from central casting: dead eyes, pasty skin, baseball cap and many metaphorical skeletons in the closet.

Honestly, if the show were just about Sam's creepy ways and the dynamic between the two men, it would have struggled to capture my interest. Luckily, Fields and Weisberg introduce a duality in which we’re reminded that therapists too need their hour on the couch to unburden themselves.

And as we discover through a device I won’t reveal here – don’t worry, the imprisoned shrink doesn't start seeking advice from a volleyball called Wilson – the good doctor has major family issues of his own.

“The Patient” was the latest show to get drawn into the “Jewface” fracas this summer, given that Carell is as Jewish as a pork sausage. But Weisberg and Fields are Jewish (the latter’s father was a rabbi), and even though they didn’t originally write the character as Jewish – because who ever heard of a Jewish therapist, right? – the more they sketched out their protagonist, the more it allowed them to explore elements of their own histories.

Open gallery view Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson in "The Patient." Credit: Suzanne Tenner / FX Networks

This is what ultimately gives the show its sense of authenticity. It provides a look at what it means to be Jewish in America and, more specifically, at different forms of Judaism – liberal vs. Orthodox Jews. Plus there's a battle between faith and science, People of the Book vs. People of the Self-help Book.

And of course, this being about a Jewish man questioning how and if he should fight back, the story goes to some very dark places. Yes, one of them is Auschwitz.

At times, “The Patient” plays like Judaism 101. Through the therapist’s explanations to Sam, we hear basic Jewish tenets such as sitting shivah, saying kaddish and the difference between Reform and Orthodox Jews. (Though to hear Carell’s character tell it, Orthodox Jews are a kind of religious cult, more like Neturei Karta than, well, Orthodox Jews.) As an explainer, I can think of one topical megastar musician who might benefit from all this. Then again, it might give him even more dangerous ideas about what to do in his basement.

I wasn’t entirely convinced by the final episode (though, to be fair, the whole setup strains credibility the way the Hulk stretches T-shirts). Yet despite those doubts, I found myself incredibly moved by the resolution. The secret to a good therapy session, we are informed, is to be open and truthful. At its best, that’s what makes “The Patient” rewarding viewing.

‘Slow Horses’ (Apple TV+)

The British spy thriller “Slow Horses” debuted earlier this year and, since two seasons were shot concurrently, the new one is already upon us. And what a joy it is to be back in the company of Jackson Lamb and his MI5 rejects (aka the “professionally humiliated”) in this adaptation of Mick Herron’s novel “Dead Lions.”

Where the first season hewed very closely to the source material, this time the assorted writers take greater liberties – and actually improve on the novel by toning down some far-fetched elements and centering the mystery more around Slough House and some familiar faces from season 1.

As well as numerous wonderful shots of London, the second season also serves as an advertisement for the verdant countryside of the Cotswolds. But the real star of the show is again Gary Oldman, the unkempt, uncaring spy chief who's always one step ahead of his underlings – but not, this time, a foe from Russia with very little love.

Over six taut, hugely enjoyable episodes we observe Lamb (in the books said to “resemble Tim Spall, with worse teeth,” but here looking very much like Gary Oldman in a pair of wire-frame eyeglasses and with greasy hair). He curses his way around London, making life a misery for anyone in earshot. Informed by two “slow horses” in his office that they have been posted elsewhere, he snaps back, “Who by? Twats R Us?”

Jack Lowden is back as ambitious MI5 reject River Cartwright (in another show his “matinee idol” looks would make him the hero; here he’s a figure of fun for his less-than-stellar results). Also back is Kristen Scott Thomas, curdling milk with her withering stares as “second desk” Diana Taverner, aka Darth Taverner. There are also new slow horses to be broken in and more MacGuffins than in an entire Hitchcock season.

Open gallery view Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner (aka Darth Taverner) in "Slow Horses." Credit: Jack English

The only mystery gnawing away at me now is how long until we get to see the third season.

All 10 episodes of “The Patient” are available now on Disney+. The first two episodes of season 2 of “Slow Horses” are available on Apple TV+, with a new episode dropping every Friday until December 30.