A German Version of ‘Euphoria’? I’ll Believe It When I Gen-Z It

Two things surprised me last week, and I’m not talking about Saudi Arabia and Japan beating Argentina and Germany.

First, a German production company announced plans to remake the 2012 Israeli teen drama “Euphoria” – even though the world already knows the HBO remake starring Zendaya.

“We strongly believe that the universal topics facing Gen Z such as identity, mental illness, addiction and sexuality … must be told in a very specific local way – in this instance from the perspective of young German teens,” the German producers said, justifying their decision to revisit one of the most watched shows ever among Gen Zers.

I’m going to guess the German version will struggle to top the U.S. show for slickness and salaciousness, but kudos to the producers for recognizing that what happens to kids in California is not the same as what happens to their counterparts in Cologne.

Similarly, respect to the Israeli company that, a decade on, finally got someone else to bite on remaking “Euphoria.” Presumably next on their to-do list is selling that remake of cult 1970s film “Lemon Popsicle.”

The second surprise of the week was that the International Emmys were handed out to celebrate the best in non-American television. You could be forgiven for not noticing.

Whereas the U.S. version seems to be second only to the Grammys when it comes to dishing out awards for pretty much anything – it’s impossible to make it to the bottom of the list without losing the will to live – its sister organization hands out a measly 15 awards that barely scratch the surface when it comes to international television.

Once you get beyond the obvious awards for best drama, best comedy, and best actor and best actress, etc., you’re suddenly in random categories like best non-English language U.S. prime-time program (aka “Best thing on Telemundo”), best kids’ animation and best sports documentary. It’s as if directors, writers and supporting actors don’t exist.

It really does take something special for an awards organization to be regarded even less seriously than the notoriously self-serving Golden Globes, but the International Emmys has achieved it.

Indeed, I defy anyone to name a single winner from the 2021 awards – and that it includes the actual winners themselves.

This year’s winners include the British submarine thriller “Vigil” (best drama); season 3 of the British Netflix show “Sex Education” (best comedy); British one-off drama “Help” (best TV movie/mini-series); and Scottish actor Dougray Scott, for the British detective series “Irvine Welsh’s Crime.” Oh, and just for variety, the best non-scripted series was the second season of Australian reality TV show “Love on the Spectrum.”

I’m beginning to think the judges don’t like reading subtitles.

The frustrating thing here is that subtitled television has never been more in need of someone to champion it and help showcase the great work that is getting lost in this dog-eat-dog world of Peak TV.

I wrote recently about the brilliant Dutch drama series “The Crash” (showing on Cellcom tv in Israel). Will that get a look-in at next year’s International Emmys when so few series get nominated, and the selection process appears to be so spectacularly unimaginative?

Television has changed so much in the past decade that the very word itself has basically become a suffix for terms like “internet television” and “streaming television.” And where once the acronyms that dominated the genre were BBC, NBC, HBO, etc., we now have VOD (video on demand), SVOD (subscription video on demand), AVOD (advertising video on demand) and, my favorite, OTT (over the top, where content is provided via the web and encourages cord cutting from your cable or satellite provider).

Yet despite these fundamental changes, very little has changed in how we actually learn about or reward television shows. How are we meant to discover series like “The Crash,” and the tens and perhaps hundreds more like it being produced internationally every year, without better coverage?

There is a huge information gap out there, which a prestigious awards show could help fill. Wouldn’t it make sense to also have a streaming films and series awards (the Buffers?) that includes categories like foreign language drama, comedy, telenovela (hello, Turkey!), thriller (hello, Scandinavia!) and sci-fi (hello, South Korea!) – and also celebrates directors, writers and producers?

Clearly, awards are a very flawed system (“Vigil” was a lot of fun, but it arguably wasn’t even the best series on the BBC in 2021 – that honor going to Jimmy McGovern’s prison drama “Time”). But they would serve as a great way of getting the word out about shows like “The Crash.”

And if that fails, I’ll just have to give up the day job and launch a blog about the best foreign television shows out there. Because, clearly, a blog from yet another white, middle-aged, male TV critic is just what the world needs right now.

‘Significant Other’ (ChaiFlicks)

If I were in the habit of giving out awards like some latter-day Duke of Edinburgh (niche reference for British readers there), ChaiFlicks would definitely be a worthy recipient for its services to Israeli television.

I’ve written before about the world’s “No. 1 Jewish streaming platform,” which offers viewers in the Diaspora a chance to see great shows that might otherwise never see the light of day outside of Israel.

I recently covered “Unchained,” the fascinating drama about a rabbi helping women break the chains from their divorce-refusing husbands. And now we have season 1 of the comedy-drama “Significant Other,” known in Israel as “Kacha Ze” (“That’s How it Is,” which it’s impossible to say without involuntarily shrugging your shoulders).

Although each episode only lasts about 25 minutes, don’t make the mistake of thinking this show, produced by Yes Studios, is a sitcom. Despite its short running time, it packs an awful lot into each episode – never ceasing to surprise with its themes. (Without wanting to give too much away, I was definitely not expecting the episode dedicated to a sex party that goes comically awry.)

“Significant Other” was named best comedy series at the Israeli Television Academy’s 2018 awards, but it’s a sign of how arbitrary these genre tags are that the best drama series that year was “On the Spectrum” – a show about three autistic housemates, which has almost exactly the same blend of laughs, pathos and drama, as the “comedy winner.” That’s how it is, I guess.

If I were to be lazy and put “Significant Other” in a pigeonhole, it’s almost like an Israeli “Better Things” (the U.S. comedy-drama co-created by and starring Pamela Adlon). The creator and star here is Dana Modan, whose first season crafts a distinct anti-romantic comedy-drama about two neighbors thrust together by circumstance.

Open gallery view Assi Cohen and Dana Modan in "Significant Other." Credit: Yes Studios

It’s only after watching a few episodes that it dawns on the viewer that the two protagonists aren’t actually given names. They are adjoining neighbors in a shabby apartment block who come into each other’s lives at equally messy times: She’s suffering a heart attack and rings his doorbell just as he’s taken a fistful of pills and is preparing to sleep, never to reawaken.

If the first episode plays up the farcical elements of this meet-uncute, the subsequent episodes dive deep into loneliness. It examines whether these two damaged individuals, each experiencing different heart conditions – one broken physically, the other metaphorically – can heal the other.

It’s rare to watch a show in which the leads spend so much time in silence with each other (there is no “You had me at hello” here, since that would be quite a lengthy exchange for this pair), but it works beautifully – whether they are sitting together at a pancake house (you don’t know it yet, but you are going to laugh like a drain when you hear the line “Would you like whipped cream with that?”) or in a car listening to the Bee Gees’ “How Deep is Your Love.”

Assi Cohen is excellent as the male neighbor, a chair salesman whose own legs have been removed from under him. But Modan is the real star of the show, a middle-aged orphan whose spinster status attracts pity from those who can’t believe she’s childless (“I’m so glad I’m alone in this world,” she rages at one point. “This whole farce that family is good, right, normal – it’s such a bad joke. I’m amazed it caught on”).

I was reminded of the brilliant Israeli comedy-drama series “Rehearsals” (“Chazarot,” available on Hulu), about a couple whose personal relationship is falling apart – she wants to start a family; he doesn’t – as they stage a heavily autobiographical drama about themselves.

The co-creator of that show, Noa Koler, makes a cameo appearance in “Significant Other,” as does Lior Ashkenazi – thus confirming my suspicion that they must appear in every single Israeli film or television show for it to receive the stamp of kashrut. There’s also a brilliant cameo by Israeli screen doyenne Tikva Dayan as the male neighbor’s mother that had me crying with both laughter and despair.

There’s so much to love about “Significant Other.” You should definitely find room for it in your life.

“Significant Other” is on ChaiFlicks in North America, Australia and New Zealand, and on Yes VOD in Israel.