HBO's 'The Vow' Finally Reveals All About the Crazy Nxivm Sex Cult

Some readers may recall the furor when in 2011, the U.S. remake of Danish classic “The Killing” didn’t answer the fundamental “Whodunit?” question at the end of the first season.

Looking back, it feels like an age of innocence that TV Twitter would go into a meltdown over something as mild as a delayed denouement rather than, say, the “shocking” presence of non-white actors in a fantasy epic. But that, of course, would underestimate the very essence of social media and its ability to elevate the mundane to the vital.

I must admit, I felt those “Killing” fans’ pain in the summer of 2020 after watching the first season of HBO documentary “The Vow.” Here was a high-minded, super-slick series that unfolded over nine languid hours and was totally engrossing – yet left every single major question about the scandal it chronicled totally unanswered by its final credits.

It was as if “The Great British Bake-Off” concluded its season by saying “Tune in next year, folks, to see which of these three great bakers will be crowned our champion.” Except in the case of “The Vow,” that wait was two years and the concluding message was “Tune in soon to see which of these folks will spend the rest of their lives rotting in jail.”

Luckily for HBO, “The Vow” part deux was worth the wait.

Few concessions

If “Nxivm” means nothing to you other than the kind of word you might clumsily enter into Wordle after one drink too many, you’re probably best to watch this series from the very start – because director Jehane Noujaim makes few concessions for new viewers in this six-part follow-up. (I imagine that she sees her creation as one long, 15-episode series rather than two seasons, hence the apparent reluctance to revisit the backstory.)

Given that it’s been two years since the last episode – and that we have crammed about a decade’s worth of news into that time – here’s a brief recap of proceedings so far.

The first thing to remember is that despite having a bland title that makes it sound like either a spin-off of “The Bachelor” or one of those horrible Netflix dating shows that acts like catnip to my kids (and I’m just sounding an early alarm here that “Jewish Matchmaking” will debut on the streaming giant sometime next year), “The Vow” was one of the most jaw-dropping shows of 2020, in any form.

“Crazy Sex Cult” would have been an apter, more attention-grabbing title – though perhaps someone has already nabbed that one for an upcoming GOP drama – as it introduced us to Keith Raniere, the self-proclaimed smartest man in the world. You only needed to watch a few episodes before realizing that Keith was only half right, and that “smarmiest man” in the world would be much more accurate.

The first season introduced us to Raniere and his New York state-based Nxivm empire (the word can be pronounced two ways: “Nek-see-um” or “pre-ten-shus twa-dull”). It detailed the rise and fall of him and his acolytes – and boy was there a lot of detail, as the show flitted between searing exposé and an ad campaign for this self-help enterprise for the stupidly rich. Many of its members seemingly set out with great intentions of making the world a better place, starting with improving themselves. But it eventually devolved into something else altogether.

That’s how in 2019 it ended up on U.S. front pages and in a New York district court, where the Nxivm guru and five of his closest associates faced charges ranging from sex trafficking to racketeering. And that’s where season 2 picks up the story.

This season could have been a more conventional affair as it covers the trial. For sure, there is nothing here to rival the season 1 dramatics of “Dynasty” star Catherine Oxenberg as she tried to get her daughter India free of the clutches of Raniere’s self-help enterprise-turned-cult. Or the efforts of former Nxivm members Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse and Sarah Edmondson to rebuild their lives and blow the whistle on the man they once idolized. (SPOILER ALERT: In one of the more unlikely information drops, we are told that Piesse has got her acting career back on track and recently appeared in Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” – which may have prompted a few eagle-eyed viewers to exclaim “What weird-as-f*** cult have I seen that actress in before?”)

Rest assured, however, that there is nothing conventional about this tale. For one thing, there are plenty more shocking reveals about the DOS sorority group that sealed Raniere’s fate – basically a group of women within Nxivm’s inner circle who were branded with Raniere’s initials and turned into his sex slaves. (We can only pray that Elon Musk and Kanye never see this and get any more crazy ideas.)

The two elements that made season 1 such a success are also present here, albeit with some necessary recalibrations.

First, there’s a ridiculous amount of fresh archival footage from within the Nxivm world that captures the “cult of Keith.” A tip for anyone claiming to be the world’s smartest person: Don’t have so much incriminating material of yourself recorded and painstakingly preserved.

Second, the show gains access to most of the key players in the unfolding drama: lead prosecutor Moira Penza; lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, who classifies the case as a “fascinating” one because “it’s criminalizing choices that adults are making to be happy” (whatever it takes to get you through the night, ‘bro); the “Nxivm 5,” who were part of the enterprise and refused to accept the charges against their inglorious leader. Of these “true be-Keithers,” it seems telling that in such a strongly women-dominated organization, three are men.

Then there’s my personal favorite, New York Post journalist Emily Saul, who acts as a one-woman Greek chorus as she reports back on events in court. The look of horror on her face as she recounts some of the details to emerge are memorable in themselves. The show also makes imaginative use of animation to recreate some of the truly disturbing courtroom testimonies from abused women.

Unfiltered access

But the biggest “get” here is Raniere’s right-hand woman, Nancy Salzman, the longtime Nxivm president and one of his co-accused at trial. This self-styled “little Jewish girl from New Jersey” lets the cameras into her home and sings like a canary in an apparent bid to clear her name/conscience. (I did find it a little bizarre how so many of the interviews with her take place as she lies in bed, but maybe that attests to the comfort with which she feels speaking with the documentarian. It would have been better, too, if we’d had more Nxivm alumni talking about Nancy as well, as here she gets to set the record straight without any corroborating witnesses.)

That unfiltered access even includes Salzman’s post-sentencing reaction, after she – along with the four other female defendants, including her daughter Lauren – have pled guilty to the charges against them (unlike their boss).

I’m not going to reveal Raniere’s fate beyond noting one newspaper headline from the time: “Gvilty as Sin.”

At a time when there have never been so many cults in the world (no, that wasn’t a typo), “The Vow” offers an important insight into how people – I won’t say “susceptible people” here, as we’re probably all prone to falling under a person or movement’s spell given the wrong set of circumstances – fall for the charms of someone who promises to solve all of their problems, or preys on their weaknesses through psychological manipulation and frames themselves as a savior figure. Lord knows, we don’t need an in-depth documentary to see such people around us, whether that be Trump, Putin or Netanyahu supporters, or pro-Brexiteers.

The odd thing is that, even at 15 hours, “The Vow” leaves us with so many unanswered questions about the Nxivm cult and the women who fell under Raniere’s spell. Two key women who go under the radar here – presumably unwilling to collaborate with the documentary – are Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman: one a former Hollywood child starlet; the other the Seagram heiress (and, strikingly, still unrepentant: Bronfman seemingly didn’t so much drink the Kool-Aid as bathe in it, bottle it and resell it).

I hope Noujaim promises she will revisit Nxivm should either Mack or Bronfman ever prove willing to tell their story. Otherwise, like “The Staircase” before it, we’ll probably have to make do with a fictionalized retelling at some point in the distant future.

