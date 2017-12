Were you avidly paying attention to television in 2017, like a certain U.S. president, or merely channel-hopping to distract you from the impending apocalypse?

Answer these questions to see how switched on you were.

skip - TV quiz

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, This email address has already registered for this newsletter. Close