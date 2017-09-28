Fox to Film Pilot for American Version of Israeli Comedy About Interracial Couple

Fox has ordered a pilot of the Israeli series “Nevsu,” which airs on the broadcaster Reshet's Channel 2. The series was written by Yosi Vasa, Liat Shavit and Shai Ben Atar, who also directed it. The adaptation for the U.S. network will be written by Vali Chandrasekaran, who was one of the writers of “30 Rock,” “Modern Family” and “My Name is Earl.” The American pilot will be produced by Lee Daniels, who is responsible for the successful series “Empire” and the films “Precious” and “The Butler.”

“Nevsu” centers on an Ethiopian-Israeli family whose son (played by Vasa), is married to an Ashkenazi woman. According to the website Deadline, the American version will focus on a relationship between the son of African refugees and the daughter of a white, nature-loving family from the Midwest, and will take place in Minnesota.

The Israeli version received positive reviews and a healthy 20.4 rating for the seasonal average. The sale to Fox was arranged by Endemol Shine Israel, which became a partner of Reshet four years ago.

“'Nevsu' brought the Israeli viewer into the living room of a mixed Israeli family for the first time. It criticizes Israeli society with a lot of self-deprecating humor about the Ethiopian community,” said Erez Ben Harush, vice president of content at Reshet, which will air the series’ second season staring in November.

Ben Harush added: “It’s nice to know that in the United States, which is saturated with series, they found something special in ‘Nevsu,’ in its humor and humanity. Israel can be proud that a series about the Ethiopian community, which until recently was on the margins in Israel, is becoming an international mouthpiece.”

