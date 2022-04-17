Sex Education: How Netflix Fell in Love With Steamy Films and TV

I collect original movie posters – because I believe it’s always good to have something tangible to show the kids when they ask where their college fund went.

I’ve bought hundreds over the years, but the one that has pride of place in my apartment is of a more recent vintage: Chris Morris’ 2010 comedy “Four Lions,” which is without doubt the funniest movie you’ll ever see about a group of inept British jihadists.

Buried deep in the poster’s “contractual obligation” credits, in an infinitesimal font even ophthalmologists might deem a little cruel, is a line I often think about: “If you’re reading this find out what’s wrong with you.”

Indeed, I was thinking about that very line again last week while I was wasting a couple of hours on Netflix poring over the streaming site’s content. I wasn’t watching any actual shows or films. Instead, I was reading the adjectives used to describe them. You know, those three words the team at Netflix – well, I assume it’s a team and not one overworked person or, worse, an algorithm – devises to get subscribers to click on something and watch. It’s the ultimate idiot’s guide: an entire film or show reduced to three simple words or phrases.

The most unlikely example I’ve found so far is “Peruvian,” which is used to describe a romantic comedy called “Without Saying Goodbye” (aka “Backpackers”). Call me cynical, but when Netflix can’t find a better word to describe a film than its country of origin, I’m going to go out on a limb here and assume this movie sucks.

Still, I can sympathize with whoever is tasked with finding adjectives to hook a viewer in, because I had to do it 25 years ago when video on demand was in its infancy. To this day, I can remember the torturous afternoon I spent trying to think of a few positive words that might sell Robin Williams’ “comedy” “Jack” to some hapless viewer. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have just gone with “Amazing...ly, this will not be this great comedian’s worst film.”

In the same way there’s a quiz online that challenges you to identify a film based only on a single frame (Framed), or recognize the film as it’s screened in its entirety in just a single second (Moviedle – which may also have hit on the best way to watch Michael Bay’s oeuvre), or work out a title based only on its number of letters, genre and year of release (Actorle), I’d like to propose something similar for Netflix based solely on its promotional adjectives.

See how you do with these examples:

Adrenaline rush, Explosive, Notable soundtrack (film, 1986)

Cerebral, Dark, Thriller (TV series, 2013)

Suspenseful, Exciting, Thriller (TV series, 2017)

Open gallery view A scene from season 2 of "Bridgerton." So this is why Netflix calls it steamy? Credit: Netflix

Well done if you answered “Top Gun” for the film, “House of Cards” for the first TV series and “Money Heist” for the second. In fact, please come and do my job if you got all three right, because you’re clearly way more talented than this correspondent.

Then again, these are exactly the type of adjectives you see again and again on the site.

Open gallery view A scene from season 3 of Netflix's reality TV show "Too Hot to Handle." What's the opposite of cerebral? Credit: Netflix

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Borgen”? Cerebral, clearly. “Squid Game,” “Jaws” and “Manifest”? Suspenseful, obviously. “Peaky Blinders” and “Suits”? Why, notable soundtrack, of course!

One of my favorite adjectives – after “Peruvian,” naturally – is Netflix’s description of “Bridgerton” as “swoonworthy.” Merriam-Webster isn’t having any of that, but let’s see if the power of Netflix is enough to get the word added to the lexicon by the end of the year. And feel free to use it if I’m ever within earshot.

Speaking of “Bridgerton,” there’s something quaintly reassuring about the fact that the second season was No. 1 in Israel, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon last week – and people say the Jewish state has nothing in common with its neighbors! The big question now is if those viewers are all simultaneously kvetching about the second season’s chasteness like U.S. critics are, as highlighted recently by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” And can we just assume that “I watch ‘Bridgerton’ for the ballroom intrigue” is the new “I buy Playboy for the articles”?

Steamy and scandalous

At the risk of sounding like an 85-year-old prude – please, I’m only 55 – there are two words I’ve increasingly noticed appearing on Netflix’s descriptions: “steamy” and “scandalous.”

The reality show “Too Hot to Handle” wins a special prize for lowering the IQ of all who watch it (I’m looking at my own kids here) while featuring both “steamy” and “scandalous” in its description. You’ll be shocked to discover that “cerebral” isn’t the third adjective.

The new series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” meanwhile, is apparently “scandalous” and “provocative” – and I say “apparently” because I would rather gouge my eyes out with a teaspoon than watch a single episode. (If you really do care what a critic thinks about such a critic-proof show, The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan called it “absolutely terrible … but, oh, the entertainment.”)

Then there’s “365 Days,” the “steamy” Polish film that seemed to be on Israel’s Top 10 list for nearly a year itself after it was released in June 2020. The movie’s main claim to fame is that it has a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – something normally only accomplished by films starring Adam Sandler or Nicolas Cage.

Open gallery view The "never hotter" Massimo and Laura in "365 Days: This Day." Critics hated the original, but lots of Israelis watched it. Credit: Karolina Grabowska / NETFLIX

The sequel, disappointingly not set in a leap year and thus given the nonsensical title “365 Days: This Day,” is out later this month, with Netflix promising us that “Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever.”

While I trust Netflix when it assures us of Laura and Massimo’s hotness, I must confess that my only awareness of “365 Days” comes from reading about the furor over the plotline’s supposed romanticization of kidnap and rape.

The trailer dropped last week and has already been viewed over 4.7 million times and received 106,000 likes on YouTube – for comparison’s sake, Judd Apatow’s “The Bubble” (Netflix’s three adjectives for that are “witty, irreverent and comedy,” which may be funnier than the film itself) had just over 900,000 views and 12,000 likes. So clearly there’s a big audience for steamy content, no matter how low its Rotten Tomatoes rating.

What’s notable so far is how little of the raunchiest content is being shot in English, though based on the trailer for “365 Days: This Day,” the jury is still out on language its protagonists actually speak – I’m guessing the TV Esperanto of “cliché.”

How long before Netflix starts developing its own high-profile steamy series, I wonder – a “Red Shoe Diaries” for the 2020s, perhaps, though if critics of yore are to be believed, that series was (despite David Duchovny’s best efforts) much more erratic than erotic.

Given that “Bridgerton” occupies the first and third slots on Netflix’s most popular TV series based on viewership in the first 28 days, there’s clearly strong demand out there for some mild nudity and titillation. Just ask HBO, which built an empire on it, starting with its “Real Sex” series in the ’90s.

“We wanted to get nudity and sex on HBO,” exec Michael Fuchs – yes, really – explained in the recent book “Tinderbox” about “Real Sex.” “The trick became: how could we put sex on without it looking dirty” – a mission it would spectacularly accomplish years later with “Game of Thrones.”

The dilemma facing Netflix now is whether it wants to be more “Bridgerton” season 1 or the tamer season 2 – especially as it tries to build the brand in traditionally conservative cultures such as the Middle East, North Africa and Utah. In other words, it will be need to tread carefully to avoid being branded a, um, porn hub.

Open gallery view A scene from season 1 of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on." We'll move on, thanks. Credit: Netflix

For those who want some real adult material on Netflix, I heartily recommend “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” – the very last word in property porn.

I have no idea how I stumbled across this show, whose second season dropped on Netflix earlier this month, but what an unashamedly bourgeois delight it is. Incidentally, with no apologies to Phil Spector, I’ve christened Netflix’s homepage the “Wall of Vision” because of the sheer mass of new shows and films added there weekly.

Imagine “Selling Sunset” set in Paris rather than Los Angeles – and in a small family business of real estate agents who are actually likable rather than cutthroat salespeople – and you’ve got the gist of “The Parisian Agency” (aka “The Agency” in French).

The properties are to die for, bien sûr, and the Kretz family answers the question: What would the Waltons look like if they were French and sold luxury property? Even better, the clients are generally a pretty demanding, entitled bunch – in fact, the only surprise here is how these scenes of unabashed opulence and privilege haven’t spurred yet another French Revolution.

Netflix has introduced a “Double Thumbs Up” option for those who really love a movie or series, and I just used it for “The Agency.” Oh, and in case you were wondering, Netflix’s three adjectives for the show are “relaxing,” “intimate” and “lifestyle.” I have no idea how they missed out “swoonworthy.”

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” “Bridgerton” season 2 and “The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” are out now on Netflix. “365 Days: This Day” drops on April 27.