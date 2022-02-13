‘Inventing Anna’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’ Explore the Art of the Con

Boy, did I pick the wrong week to change my name to “Simon Leviev.” You would not believe the flak I’ve been taking online, and as for my Tinder profile … who knew there were so many angry Scandinavian women out there?

Yes, this week’s column is all about the con artist, which is perhaps the nicest term ever created for “thieving scumbag” – other than cat burglar, of course.

The biggest release of the week is “Inventing Anna,” and I’ll come to that shortly. But first there’s the small matter of the Netflix documentary everyone’s talking about: “The Tinder Swindler,” about Israeli sleazebag Shimon Hayut, whose “Simon Leviev” nom de guerre stole an estimated $10 million from victims worldwide to fund his jet-setting lifestyle. All this despite him being decidedly more Prince Smarming than Prince Charming.

Hayut actually styled himself “the prince of diamonds,” after falsely claiming to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon and – add your own adjective here to save me running this by Haaretz’s lawyers – businessman Lev Leviev. But it’s soon apparent from “The Tinder Swindler” that “prince of darkness” would have been an apter title.

There are so many remarkable things about this film, but three stood out for me.

1. That the Bnei Brak-born son of a rabbi was able to seduce so many women with his image of “playboy of the Middle Eastern world,” and get them to do the craziest things for him in the shortest amount of time – like running up a debt of $250,000 on a string of credit cards taken out by a victim. This was grooming on an industrial scale, the modus operandi depressingly successful.

As I listened to the three key victims’ tales of woe, I kept hearing the voice of fake chat show host Mrs. Merton (the late Caroline Aherne) and her timeless question to the wife of a middle-aged British magician: “What first attracted you to the millionaire Paul Daniels?”

That is totally unfair in the case of Hayut’s victims – because who wouldn’t be seduced by the “Insta” lifestyle he concocted? A world of private jets, designer clothing, opulent living and penis-enhancing sports cars. He basically weaponized social media, using it to weave an elaborate web to trap women looking for love and the finer things in life. No shame in that, of course: heck, I’d go on a date for air miles, never mind a trip on a private jet.

And, it must be said, Hayut definitely had a type he liked to target. I’ll leave it to the psychologists out there to explain his apparent obsession with attractive Aryan women and his seeming desire to make them his victims.

2. It’s easy to see why Netflix is already exploring the possibility of dramatizing “Tinder Swindler” and turning it into a scripted movie – because there’s a lot more ground to cover in this particular tale.

Open gallery view A scene from Netflix's "The Tinder Swindler," about Israeli con man Shimon Hayut. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

[SPOILER] The documentary ends somewhat abruptly, without the filmmakers confronting Hayut over his crimes and misdemeanors. I’m assuming this is because the coronavirus restricted their ability to fly to Israel to challenge him, but it’s a lacuna that leaves us with the frustrating sense that Hayut got away with it – even if his three victims have subsequently banded together to set up a crowdfunding page to pay off their large debts.

There’s plenty of road – maybe runway would be the right word here – left in this particular tale. If Joe Exotic can get so much screen time, why not the story of the Tinder swindler? And if nothing else, the film has finally taught me how Tinder works: swipe right if you like someone, and left if you suspect they’re a potential fraudster.

3. British director Felicity Morris has made a documentary whose primary source is WhatsApp: text messages, emojis, audio files and videos sent by Hayut to his victims, and vice versa, in a Ponzi scheme that is simultaneously as old as time and so modern-day: man preys on string of vulnerable women, with each victim’s money setting up the next in the chain.

It shouldn’t prove so compelling to see two blue ticks appearing on a screen or to see a close-up of the words “online” or “typing,” or hear the urgent clicking of an onscreen keyboard – but it is. The director and her team had 376 pages of text messages to comb through, which must have been mind-numbing work even if 300 of the pages consisted entirely of hearts, dollar signs and aubergine emojis.

The extensive use of WhatsApp even proves hilarious at times. I found myself ROFLMAO when this exchange appeared “in real time” between a former girlfriend, Ayleen, and Hayut:

Open gallery view Cecilie Fjellhøy, left, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjöholm – three of the victims of the Tinder swindler. Credit: Netflix

Ayleen: “Don’t be so dramatic.”

“You are a drama queen.”

Hayut: “I’m not.”

“I’m homeless king.”

Say hello to a brand-new style of documentary filmmaking. And if “Tinder Swindler” does prove to be the birth of a new genre, apologies to Bugs Bunny but I already have the perfect name: WhatsApp doc.

‘Inventing Anna’ (Netflix)

If WhatsApp is the breakout screen star of “Tinder Swindler,” Instagram takes center stage in another Netflix production, “Inventing Anna,” about a trickster blessed with stunning selfie-awareness.

Shonda “Grey’s Anatomy” Rhimes shows Netflix what it’s getting for its millions (through its production deal with her) with this generally engaging take on the story of conniving con artist Anna Sorokin. She was the twentysomething “fake German heiress” who duped half of the New York literati as she sought to establish a Soho House-esque arts venture in Manhattan under the name Anna Delvey.

Unlike Hayut, whose story was relatively low profile until the Netflix documentary came along, Sorokin has enjoyed much more than 15 minutes of infamy since her 2019 conviction – when she was hailed as either a modern-day Robin Hood, robbing from the rich and giving to the poor (mainly herself, but also giving outlandish $100 tips to staff at New York’s most exclusive boutique hotels), or a quintessential example of today’s “fake it till you make it” culture.

The source of her fame was a 2018 viral New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler. This was followed the following year by a book from friend-turned-victim Rachel DeLoache Williams (which Lena Dunham was reportedly adapting for HBO but feels rather superfluous now); a popular BBC podcast called “Fake Heiress”; and a 2021 West End stage show, “Anna X.”

Pressler is one of the few journalists to feature twice in screen adaptations of her own work – albeit in fictionalized form both times.

Open gallery view Credit: AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX

First was the 2019 Jennifer Lopez thriller “Hustlers,” where Julia Stiles played the journalist “Elizabeth,” writing about a group of New York strippers who stole from their rich male clients (it’s based on Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores”).

And now Anna “Veep” Chlumsky stars as Vivian Kent, whose work on her article about Sorokin forms the framework for Rhimes’ show. (Presumably the reason Pressler is renamed “Vivian Kent” is the same one New York magazine is styled Manhattan magazine in the screen adaptation – even though the article’s original title, “Maybe she had so much money she just lost track of it,” remains unchanged).

“Inventing Anna” is a terrific six-part series. The only problem is that the actual show is nine episodes and suffering some real mid-season bloat – most notably an interlude in Morocco that could have been told in 10 minutes but stretches to over an hour.

Throughout, the show walks a precarious line between fascinating character study and the soapiest of soap operas, milking real-life events to an extent even an industrialized dairy might deem excessive.

Open gallery view The "perp" wall Vivian creates of Anna Sorokin in her nursery in "Inventing Anna." It's not based on fact, but does help paint a stronger picture of the character played by Anna Chlumsky. Credit: DAVID GIESBRECHT/NETTFLIX

It is not enough, for instance, for Chlumsky’s Vivian to be heavily pregnant – as Pressler was in real life as she wrote her story. No, here, [SPOILER] she has to be working on her story right up till the very last second before going into labor.

I sometimes think the worst screenwriting phrases are “raise the stakes” and “Where’s the jeopardy?” – because that’s what the Vivian character is a victim of here. As well as her overplayed pregnancy, she’s also haunted by a journalistic mistake that cost her a plum job at Bloomberg – which is true – and which her editor, Paul, may have been complicit in. But there’s no mention of the fact that she was also involved in the high-profile “Hustlers” movie right as she was covering the Sorokin trial.

Vivian is also forced to say lines that only a fictional journalist would ever say – “You know I give good story”; “I want a real story with teeth” – and it’s telling that the funniest work reference is based on fact: the reference to “Scriberia,” the part of the New York office where “old writers are sent to die.”

“Inventing Anna” doesn’t hide the fact that this story blends fact and fiction: Each episode features the imaginatively displayed disclaimer that “this whole story is completely true. Except for the parts that are totally made up.” That’s fine – except the fictitious parts need to feel real, and that’s where the show occasionally falls down. Your honor, I am now highlighting the domestic situation of Anna’s attorney, Todd (Arian Moayed – best known as Stewy in “Succession”), and his increasing obsession with the case, and Vivian’s aforementioned tribulations. Invention should be done to better define character rather than strain credulity in what is already a tall tale.

Luckily, the show has a colossal performance to paper over the cracks: Julia “Ozark” Garner, who is a delight as Anna despite mangling the English language with the most over-the-top Germanic accent since Brad Pitt in “Seven Years in Tibet.”

“For every three crazy things you hear about her, one usually turns out to be true,” Vivian says of Anna toward the end, and it’s hard not to be seduced by Garner’s turn as the enigma wrapped in a pair of oversize designer glasses. The best scenes for me were the numerous exchanges between Anna and Vivian at Riker’s Island – the power dynamic between the sparring women shifting depending on who is more desperate at any given moment. Again, I’m sure plenty of these were made up, but they feel plausible and make each woman slightly more human and relatable.

Open gallery view Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky as Anna Sorokin and Vivian Kent in Shonda Rhimes' "Inventing Anna." The prison scenes are some of the show's best. Credit: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

There’s a lovely running gag about Vivian using the prison’s “VIP service” (“VIP is always better, Vivian. You just have to be willing to do the work,” Anna advises), and the show is at its most convincing in these unashamedly theatrical prison scenes when Vivian tries to work out who the hell Anna actually is.

The show’s title, “Inventing Anna,” begs the question: who is doing the inventing here? Obviously, there’s the con artist herself, concocting a story about being a mega-rich trust fund kid from Russia via Germany. Then there’s the journalist, who helps launch the “Anna Delvey” brand with her New York magazine article. And finally there’s Rhimes herself, who gives us an ultimately sympathetic portrait of a young woman whose chutzpah is the size of a Hamptons estate as she passes herself off as the real deal among the 1 percenters.

“She is everything that is wrong with America right now – and she’s not even American,” the prosecuting attorney kvetches about Anna’s Instagram-friendly lifestyle of deluxe hotels, restaurants, clothes and clubs, all paid for with other people’s money. But ultimately, Rhimes wants us to by impressed by this immigrant’s dogged pursuit of the American Dream, in a city where money has never been more invisible (“wire transfer” is Anna’s favorite method of, it turns out, nonpayment) or self-proclaimed status more visible. Welcome to the Gilded Age, 21st-century style.

“The Tinder Swindler” and “Inventing Anna” are both out now on Netflix.