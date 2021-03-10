Warning – New Netflix Series ‘The One’ Could Destroy Your Relationship

So, what are we all making of season 5 of “The Crown”?

To be honest, I’m a bit surprised it’s taken this long for the racism plotline to arrive, what with princes Philip and Andrew around, but otherwise it’s just as excruciatingly watchable as the Princess Diana season.

Actually, despite being as British as horribly milky tea, I’ve avoided the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the way a GOP senator avoids the plague-defeating face mask. But the snippets I’ve seen confirm something I’ve long suspected: When the royals heard Harry was dating an American TV star called Meghan, they all hoped it would be someone they’d relate to like Megyn Kelly.