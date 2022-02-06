With ‘Suspicion,’ a Great Israeli TV Show Gets Lost in Translation

Early on in the Israeli TV series “False Flag” (“Kfulim,” or “Doubles,” in Hebrew), a character is advised: “Start making phone calls. Sell the rights to Hollywood – the Americans love this stuff!”

It is advice the Israeli TV industry has long followed, hyperaware of the potential for smart, high-concept shows with global appeal. You know, the likes of “Hatufim” (“Prisoners of War”), “Betipul” (“In Treatment”) and “Kvodo” (“Your Honor”).

What these and many other Israeli shows that spawned English-language remakes – “Mesubarim” (“Sorted), “Lehiyot Ita” (“To Be with Her”), “The Gordin Cell,” “Bnei Aruba” (“Hostages”) “Tagad” (“Charlie Golf One”) – have in common is that they all possess a unique angle, rooted in Israeli culture (for instance, the Israeli army, Russian immigrants, startup nation, Ashkenazi-Mizrahi tensions).

And that especially goes for the show I mentioned at the head of this week’s column: “False Flag,” which is set to return for a third season in Israel next month.

This is a terrific thriller, inspired by the infamous events of February 2010 when the Mossad used the identities of dual citizens (“doubles” works on several levels in this espionage drama) to help it murder a Hamas operative in Dubai, thus dooming Israeli-Emirati relations forever – or at least until that surprising plot twist a few years ago.

Now Apple TV+ has remade it as “Suspicion,” a glossy eight-part series produced by KeshetUK that highlights the perils of attempting to relocate a very specific Israeli storyline overseas. (It’s one of two high-profile Apple remakes of Israeli shows: The other is the currently shooting “Echo 3,” based on the Colombian-set thriller “When Heroes Fly.”)

The most fundamental change is the very thing that made “False Flag” such a sensation: identity theft. Hang on, you may be saying. Isn’t that as if the BBC decided to make “The Salisbury Poisonings” about a genuine Russian sightseeing trip to see Salisbury Cathedral rather than an attempted assassination? And you would be right, which is why the creator of “Suspicion,” Rob Williams, has to jump through so many unlikely hoops with his version.

His solution is to embiggen everything – the set pieces, the stakes, the drama – but by doing so makes us care far less for the characters and their fates than in the original.

The success of the original show – and despite being inspired by actual headlines, “False Flag” was never likely to be mistaken for a documentary – hinges on four everyday folk being catapulted into a living nightmare, their backstories slowly being revealed. Its framework is a Shin Bet security service investigation into the alleged kidnappers, who are facing extradition to Russia in order to avert a diplomatic disaster for Israel. Yes, yet another one.

Each character, whether a security agent or suspected kidnapper, makes the most of their screentime, their flaws and infidelities proving totally compelling.

Where season 1 of “False Flag” was about the kidnapping of the Iranian defense minister from a Moscow hotel, and the possible involvement of four everyday Israelis (and a killer-for-hire called Sean Tilson, whose character survives the transition pretty much intact), the remake moves the action westward.

Open gallery view Noah Emmerich and Uma Thurman in Apple TV+'s "Suspicion." Credit: Apple TV+

This time, the kidnapping victim is the only son of Katherine Newman (an unconvincing Uma Thurman), who runs the biggest PR company in the world – which the makers of “Suspicion” would have us believe qualifies her as a “media mogul” comparable to Rupert Murdoch and Logan Roy rather than, you know, the head of a U.S. firm that churns out tedious press releases.

It’s one of many incongruous moments in a show which asks us to believe that anyone cares who the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. is, and that everyone in a bar will become transfixed when an interview is suddenly screened live on every screen.

“Suspicion” is also another of those strange Apple TV dramas – like last year’s “Invasion” – where the storyline is global but is rooted in a very odd Britishness. Please tell me I’m not the only person to guffaw when the merits of Cadbury’s Buttons are discussed – the chocolate even gets its own close-up at one point – or when lines are uttered like “People already think somebody from South Manchester has no ability and no business being” at Oxford University. I’m not even sure if people from Greater Manchester will get that reference.

The remake’s incredulous plot also highlights the fact that a lot of crazy s**t – technical term – actually happens in Israel, with the secret services, or army often at the heart of it. The law enforcement body featured in “Suspicion” is a real one, but I’ll be amazed if even its own workers have heard of the National Crime Agency.

In fairness, “Suspicion” does okay introducing the alleged kidnappers in the first few episodes. This time it’s a group of Brits who are suspected of abducting Newman’s son, Leo, because, well, they’re British and were staying at the Park Madison Hotel on the night the incident took place, before suddenly flying home. And that’s it. (Surely the bigger mystery is how anyone can afford to afford to spend a night at a five-star Midtown hotel.)

Another bizarre quirk is the show’s decision to have the abductors wear masks of members of the British royal family – CCTV footage of which soon goes viral and becomes a meme. I know American presidents had already been taken in “Point Break,” but the sight of Elizabeth, Charles, William and Kate really tips the show into the realms of the absurd and, I suspect, will not be going viral in real life. I’d also complain if I were Kate, because her mask is so nondescript, I couldn’t work out if it was meant to be her or Andrew at first. (I’m guessing he was probably in a Pizza Express in Woking at the time, anyway.)

Open gallery view Lydia West and Georgina Campbell as Monique and Natalie Thompson in "Suspicion." Credit: Robert Viglasky / Apple TV+

I suspect that “Suspicion” is going to be a one-season-and-out show, despite the best efforts of some of its cast and crew – notably Georgina Campbell and Lydia West as sisters Natalie and Monique, whose storyline resembles one in the original until the entire series jumps the shark from episode 5 on; Angel Coulby as the mirthless British investigating officer; and composer Gilad Benamram, who also worked on the “False Flag” score.

In truth, this is just the latest Apple TV+ show in which I went in with high hopes but left feeling rather underwhelmed. I had the same sensation with “Invasion,” which to my surprise has been recommissioned, and also, to varying degrees, with “The Mosquito Coast,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and “The Shrink Next Door.”

In the very first scene, prominent placement is given to a pair of AirPods, and you could be forgiven for wondering if you’re watching an advertisement. Fairly or not, it made me question the driving force behind Apple TV+: Is it to make brilliant, unique programming? Is it the world’s most expensive product placement exercise (it did make me smile that no hacking is done on an Apple Mac)? Or is it a vanity project for Apple because, well, streaming is what everyone’s doing these days?

You can’t fault Apple’s financial commitment to the cause, with a reported annual content budget running into the billions. And on paper it’s got one hell of a slate – its Israeli thriller series “Tehran” returns for season 2 on May 6, and there are plenty of great-sounding shows in the pipeline.

But there’s a blandness to many of these current shows that is preventing Apple from forging a unique path in this most competitive of fields. Ironically, at a time when rivals such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max have such strong identities, “Suspicion” does very little to help Apple TV+ define its own.

Open gallery view Malcolm Goodwin and Alan Ritchson in Amazon Prime Video's "Reacher." Credit: Shane Mahood/Amazon Prime Video

‘Reacher’ (Amazon Prime Video)

Talking of streaming services searching for an identity, Amazon Prime is seemingly trying to capitalize on its position as the world’s biggest and most impersonal bookstore.

Having previously given us series based on the works of best-selling authors Michael Connelly (“Bosch”) and Tom Clancy (“Jack Ryan”), we now get “Reacher” – lifted straight from the pages of the airport novels of British writer Lee Child.

His protagonist, Jack Reacher, has two distinguishing features – he is tall and he is muscular – and I will never stop finding it funny that Tom Cruise saw himself as the right fit to play him on the big screen. Short of casting himself as Precious Ramotswe in “The No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” I cannot imagine a less likely piece of book-to-screen casting.

Cruise’s two “Reacher” movies were passable thrillers but offended much of the books’ large fan base (Child has written over 25 thrillers in the series to date). So now we have this eight-part adaptation of the thriller that launched the successful series: “Killing Floor.” And one thing you can definitely say in its favor is that the lead actor is not 1.7 meters (5 feet, 7 inches) in heels.

Your enjoyment of the series may depend upon your reaction to said actor and his bloody exchanges with gangs of hoodlums who form an orderly queue to be dispatched to the hospital or morgue by this ex-Military Police officer.

Alan Ritchson may not quite measure up to the 1.95-meter-tall character described in the book, but he still manages to tower above everyone else here thanks to various bits of trickery and, presumably, the casting of people of rather average height.

If you think I’m going on about Reacher’s physical appearance ad nauseam, well, that’s because the series won’t shut up about it either with numerous references, including “Sasquatch don’t talk” and “250 pounds of frontier justice.”

I couldn’t decide if Ritchson looked more like an orange Incredible Hulk (bitten by a radioactive Donald Trump?) or a Photoshopped Matt Damon, but I did warm to his performance a couple of episodes in. Ditto his co-stars: Malcolm Goodwin as the fish-out-of-water Black chief detective in a decidedly Trumpian Georgia town; and Willa Fitzgerald as sparky Southern police officer Roscoe – although I did find the overall mystery a little meh.

Open gallery view Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe in "Reacher." Credit: Shane Mahood/Amazon Prime Video

Lovers of the books will find plenty to enjoy here, though presumably not many surprises. And if you like your stories tall and packed with violence and a lead character who alternates between letting his fists do the talking and lines like “You can tell a lot about a person by their pseudonyms,” “Reacher” is most definitely for you.

“Suspicion” and “Reacher” are out now on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, respectively.