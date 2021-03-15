Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israeli 'White Eye' Nabs Oscar Nomination for Best Live Action Short Film

'White Eye' tackles Israel's 'blind' bias toward African migrants

Haaretz
JTA
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Haaretz
JTA

Comments