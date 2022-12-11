Was Spielberg Really the Best Choice to Tell the Steven Spielberg Story?

There’s a beautiful clip of Steven Spielberg appearing on “Inside the Actors Studio.” In a 1999 episode, host James Lipton asks him about his decision to make music and computers humankind’s way of communicating with the aliens in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and whether this was a reference to his own parents – a concert pianist and computer scientist.

A visibly stunned Spielberg slowly breaks into a smile and thanks Lipton for pointing out something that had actually eluded the filmmaker until this very second, 22 years after his film’s release.

It’s a joyous moment, one I was thinking about a lot while watching the director’s latest movie, “The Fabelmans” – an autobiographical drama that I both liked and disliked. Throughout, it made me question whether Spielberg was actually the best-placed person to recount his early life story, and whether we might have been better served by someone else adapting the first six chapters of Joseph McBride’s brilliant “Steven Spielberg: A Biography.” (“The Fabelmans” is co-written with regular collaborator Tony Kushner, but the formative experiences are clearly all the director’s own.)

Over 151 sometimes very long minutes, the Hollywood legend wrestles with childhood demons – an emotionally damaged mother, a workaholic father, a messy divorce when he was a teenager (I’ve always said kids shouldn’t marry young) and some shockingly overt antisemitism as the Fabelmans settle down in places where they are invariably the only Jews in town. It’s his own private spin on “Cinema Paradiso,” where his most precious memories revolve around making movies.

The film is regularly appearing in critics’ “Top 10 for 2022” lists, which is probably no surprise given that the subject of filmmaking is at this story’s heart. For me, it’s also the only time the movie truly comes alive, as we marvel at a precocious talent with celluloid coursing through his veins.

But whenever it examines Spielberg’s family life, I felt like I was eavesdropping on a patient in an initial therapy session.

As a result, there were lots of awkward scenes involving a psychologically troubled mom, Mitzi (a somewhat thankless role for Michelle Williams), an emotionally distant dad, Burt (a somewhat thankless role for Paul Dano) and a remarkably-similar-to-Seth-Rogen “Uncle” Bennie (no prizes for guessing the actor), the friend who will play an increasingly pivotal role in family affairs.

Even more awkward is the final act when the Fabelmans move to California and Sammy Fabelman (Steven Spielberg’s alter ego) finds himself the subject of virulent Judophobia in his final year of high school. This should be shocking and painful, but Spielberg instead offers up a bizarre “Back to the Future”-esque vibe in which Biff Tannen is a raging antisemite and the protagonist is encouraged by a teenage girlfriend to accept Jesus into his life.

Open gallery view Steven Spielberg on the set of "The Fabelmans." Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Univers

“Everything about me is in my films,” Spielberg famously said, which makes you wonder how much we actually needed a movie like “The Fabelmans.” It’s telling, though, that the formative film that influenced Spielberg most – and his alter ego Sammy Fabelman – was Cecil B. DeMille’s 1952 spectacular “The Greatest Show on Earth,” which is set in a circus (Spielberg’s mom, Leah, even nicknamed her teenage son Cecil B. DeSpielberg).

It’s also equally telling that the character who blows briefly through the film like a tornado and defines for Sammy what it means to be an artist is his Great Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch, laying it on thicker than a New York deli) – a vaudevillian who spent some time as a circus lion tamer.

Yet despite all of Boris’ talk about suffering for your art – which Mitzi clearly does, her musical ambitions thwarted by her husband’s work – Spielberg has always been the cinematic equivalent of the circus ringmaster: a great entertainer rather than a great artist.

He’s 76 this month, and so it makes total sense that he’s now looking back on his early life. Yet this film struggles to engage on an emotional level and as a big fan of Spielberg – who has proved himself a real mensch over the years with his foundation’s efforts to preserve Holocaust memory – that surprised me. (I am not surprised, however, that the biggest trauma in young Sammy Fabelman’s life is implausibly revealed in the movie through filmmaking.)

Open gallery view Michelle Williams as mom Mitzi in "The Fabelmans." Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal

But perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised, and Pauline Kael maybe had it right all along when she wrote in her “Sugarland Express” review nearly 50 years ago: “If there is such a thing as movie sense … Spielberg really has it. But he may be so full of it that he doesn’t have much else.”

‘She Said’

One of my favorite Spielberg films of the past few decades is “The Post,” his hugely entertaining 2017 retelling of The Washington Post’s efforts to publish the Pentagon Papers (which detailed how the White House had known since the mid-1960s that it could not win the Vietnam War).

I was reminded of that while watching Maria Schrader’s “She Said,” which is the only film I have paid to see twice in 2022. That’s partly because I’m a sucker for any movie set in a newspaper and partly because I admired the book upon which it’s based, by New York Times writers Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey. But mainly because it’s always rewarding to see real-life monsters taken down.

Before I say anymore, I should stress that I would recommend “She Said” to anyone as an important document, detailing how two dedicated journalists worked tirelessly to get a brave group of women to go on the record about Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, of course, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, with yet more trials in Los Angeles and London. I wrote about him last year ago when reviewing the HBO documentary series “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes.”

At the time – somewhat naively, perhaps – I was shocked to receive half a dozen emails from men strongly defending Weinstein and blaming his victims for his downfall.

It was a disturbing view, but one that illustrates the importance of a film like “She Said” in showing how he was able to get away with it for so long.

Open gallery view Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor, left, and Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey in a scene from "She Said." Credit: JoJo Whilden/Universal Pictures via AP

Yet while applauding “She Said,” I can’t hand-on-heart call it the one-for-the-ages film I hoped for. I went in wanting an “All the President’s Men” or “Spotlight” for the #MeToo movement, but Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s script rejects any cinematic flourishes or grandstand speeches that might have drawn more viewers in, opting instead for quiet dignity. This is laudable, but still left me wanting more. (I had a similar experience with Elizabeth Banks’ recent drama “Call Jane,” about the abortion activists whose story was told in a far more compelling fashion in the recent HBO documentary “The Janes.”)

There are memorable, powerful moments in “She Said,” for sure – most notably the 10-minute scene mid-movie where Zelda Perkins recounts her experiences working for Miramax chief Weinstein in the late 1990s and the sexual assault suffered by her colleague at his hands during the Venice Film Festival.

It’s a haunting scene in which British actress Samantha Morton manages to simultaneously display both calm and rage, in what must be a shoo-in for a best supporting actress Oscar nomination.

There’s something commendable about not taking the “Hollywood approach” and showing us two 30-something women (Carey Mulligan as Twohey; Zoe Kazan as Kantor – both excellent) juggling career and children. But there’s also a lack of real jeopardy and a “ticking bomb” scenario, which stops the film building real momentum.

I referenced “All the President’s Men” and “Spotlight” earlier, as for me these are the pinnacles of the genre. In the former, about the Washington Post’s Watergate scoop, there’s a brilliant scene early on in which Dustin Hoffman’s Carl Bernstein takes the story Robert Redford’s Bob Woodward has just physically filed about the Watergate break-in and starts rewriting it. A curious Woodward challenges the stranger, but sees that Bernstein has improved his copy.

I assumed this was a screen device invented by screenwriter William Goldman, but, no, it’s all there in Bernstein and Woodward’s book. It tells us everything we need to know about both men and was a gift for a screenwriter. Compare that with the moment Twohey decides to collaborate with Kantor on the Weinstein story: “Megan pulled up a seat at Jodi’s cubicle and got to work,” they write in “She Said,” which is considerably less dramatic.

Similarly, in “Spotlight,” the exceptional retelling of how The Boston Globe broke the story of decades-long abuse and cover-ups in the Catholic Church, there’s a fantastic early scene where, in his very first editorial meeting, new editor Marty Baron – a Jewish outsider in a very Catholic world – highlights a line in a just-published column about an abusive priest: “The truth may never be known.”

He points out that no newspaper should ever let such a statement lie, and straight away our story is up and running – and it’s exactly what happened in real life. Call it a gift from the movie gods for a screenwriter.

In “She Said,” by contrast, Jodi approaches her bosses in the canteen and mentions that she’s heard from a feminist about Weinstein being a serial abuser of women. It’s just not that dramatic a moment because it just wasn’t that dramatic in real life.

“Spotlight” also has a very “Hollywood moment,” where Mark Ruffalo’s working-class reporter rails against his boss for not rushing to publish the story: “We gotta nail these scumbags! We gotta show people that nobody can get away with this! Not a priest, not a cardinal, not a freaking pope!” It’s a classic grandstanding moment, there to rouse the viewer from their metaphorical seat and punch the air in agreement.

It’s the kind of big moment lacking from “She Said,” and something I felt most strongly when Mulligan’s Twohey confides to her writing partner: “This story will run. My worry is that people won’t care.”

Open gallery view Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein appearing in court in Los Angeles last October. Credit: POOL/REUTERS

While that definitely wasn’t the case in real life, my worry – amplified by the film’s poor performance at the box office – is that not enough people will see “She Said” due to its restrained approach. In the film, the story ends when a “Publish” button is hit. Yet in so many ways, that was just the beginning.

“The Fabelmans” and “She Said” are in movie theaters now.