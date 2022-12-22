A Disturbing Call for Jerusalem to Work With Germany’s Far Right

The rise of the New Right may be the most important phenomenon of the past 20 years in Western politics. The presidency of Donald Trump and the threat it posed to international institutions and norms; Brexit; the far-right government in Italy, Marine Le Pen’s near-triumph in France – these are merely the first consequences of a dramatic change whose end is still unknown.

The far right’s rise is accompanied by a change in its attitude toward Israel. If in the past extremists detested the Jewish state the same way they detested Jews, they are now starting to see it as a potential partner – and even a model.

Israeli journalist Eldad Beck’s “Alternative: A New Right for Germany?” (Resling Press) is a prime example of this evolution. It is a disturbing book – not just because of the picture it paints of the far-right party at its heart, but due to its underlying call for the Israeli government to embrace the far right and, in effect, become its ally in shaping the new regional and global agenda.

Open gallery view The cover of Israeli journalist Eldad Beck’s 'Alternative: A New Right for Germany?' Credit: Resling Press

Since World War II, and even more after the unification of West and East Germany in 1990, no country has better symbolized the new liberal order, with all its virtues and flaws, than Germany. Accordingly, the far right found Germany especially challenging: Far-right parties, headed by the German neo-Nazi party (the National Democratic Party, or NPD), never succeeded in being elected to the Bundestag. Their ideas were always politically beyond the pale and various restrictions were imposed on their activity.

That taboo has been shattered in the past decade by Alternative for Germany (AfD), which was founded as an extreme Euroskeptic party in 2013. Against the backdrop of opposition to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to open the gates to refugees from the Middle East and Afghanistan, in 2017 the AfD became the third largest party in the Bundestag and the main opposition party.

It attracted supporters from neo-Nazi parties; the conservative bourgeoisie who opposed the European unification project; those romanticizing Germany’s past; working-class voters from the country’s east who opposed immigration; and even several former left-wingers and greens. The party weakened somewhat in the 2021 election. However, in light of this year’s energy crisis, it is again gaining strength in the polls and in certain regions.

Open gallery view Supporters of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party protest against the government, amid skyrocketing energy prices, in Berlin, Germany, in October. Credit: CHRISTIAN MANG/ REUTERS

It is clear that, like its other European counterparts, it is not about to disappear.

AfD is boycotted by the rest of the German political system, and even mainstream right-wing parties refuse to let it join their coalition governments. The Jewish community is fearful of the party and distances itself from it: On the eve of last year’s election, 60 Jewish organizations – including the Central Council of Jews in Germany – issued a call for members not to vote for the party due to its “antisemitism, racism and hatred of humanity.”

That is also Israel’s official position. Elected AfD officials are not officially received in Israel, only on private visits.

Beck is the Berlin correspondent for the free daily Israel Hayom (after previously serving as a correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth). He is also the Israeli journalist who has displayed the greatest interest in covering AfD. His new book (published in Hebrew) is the product of an eight-year journey chronicling the party and its leaders: the story of its growth; the internal tensions affecting it; and the radical ideas it seeks to promote.

The book ends with an unequivocal call to legitimize the AfD: “For too long, Israel has allowed Europe – and Germany in particular – to treat it in an insulting manner,” Beck writes. “Today, Israel’s natural partners for change in the distorted equation of relations with Europe are mostly ‘far right’ parties that are willing to change the game even when it comes to the traditional hostility toward Israel. This is an opportunity that should not be missed.”

A deceptive symmetry

To Beck’s credit, he does not gentrify the AfD too much. He discusses the conspiracy theories that prevail among its supporters; includes antisemitic statements by intellectuals and politicians who were either members of the party or identified with it; and deals at length with Björn Höcke – the unofficial leader of the Der Flügel faction within AfD that is identified with historical revisionism and German folk ultranationalism (a concept that considers the nation an organic community connected to the land and shared blood, which was one of the foundations of Nazism).

Der Flügel members oppose the historical memory that they claim was forced on the Germans. Among other things, they detest the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, which Höcke called “the monument of shame.” One of the faction’s leaders, Holger Winterstein, caused a mini-scandal in October when he was photographed dancing on it.

Although Der Flügel members are a minority in the AfD, they enjoy tremendous influence on its ideological policy and the identity of its leaders: Höcke was even recently crowned the party’s most influential figure by the weekly Der Spiegel.

Open gallery view Björn Höcke – the unofficial leader of the Der Flügel faction within AfD that is identified with historical revisionism and German folk ultranationalism. Credit: Jens Meyer / AP

According to Beck, though, none of this matters compared to the party’s two big advantages: its opposition to Islam; and its support for Israeli right-wing parties.

“Most of the heads of the [Jewish] community are hostage to the idea that the European ultranationalist right is an existential threat to Judaism,” Beck states. “But more and more of the members of their communities identify the existential threat being elsewhere: the communities of Arab and Muslim immigrants.”

He accuses the German authorities and Jewish organizations of obscuring the antisemitic nature of attacks against Jews by Muslims (most of them immigrants) and with being overly preoccupied with the far right. He even labels the trial of far-right attacker Stephan Balliet – who tried to commit a massacre in a Halle synagogue three years ago – a “show trial” designed to intensify delegitimization against the far right and to obscure Muslim violence.

Open gallery view Israeli journalist and author Eldad Beck in Tel Aviv in 2017. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

According to Beck, AfD’s ideas, such as banning the construction of mosque minarets, deporting illegal residents and shutting the borders, express the feelings and fears of German Jews today. As proof, he devotes a lengthy section to the formation of a tiny Jewish cell within the party. However, this cell is composed almost entirely of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, who were willingly absorbed by Germany after the fall of the Soviet Union. If Beck is aware of the irony, he doesn’t mention it.

There is no denying of antisemitic attacks against Jews and Jewish property perpetrated by Muslims in Western Europe in recent years. The violence of the far right against minorities has also increased sharply during that time. However, Beck’s symmetry between antisemitic incidents from the right and those by immigrants misses the real nature of the lessons of World War II and the essence of the fear of fascism.

The Nazis’ crimes could take place only due to the combination of antisemitic ideology and the power of the modern state. The existential threat to the Jews – and to persecuted communities in general – is not isolated violence (as serious as it may be) by Blacks in New York in the 1970s or immigrants and their offspring in the Parisian suburbs. Instead, it is that moment when the government uses it power to operate against them, when it sends armed militias, or encourages pogroms, or deports them, or murders them in a monstrously methodical manner that only a state is capable of.

Open gallery view A demonstration of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party supporters in Berlin, Germany, in 2018 Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

Similarly, there is no “danger” today of radical Islamists seizing power in Germany and France and methodically destroying their opponents. There is also no assistance from the powers-that-be for those who harm Jews or Jewish property. At most there is weak enforcement, which is actually being criticized. But there is definitely a danger – to Jews, to non-Jews and to the world – from the rise in reactionary, racist, ultranationalist and antidemocratic forces throughout the West and beyond.

The opinion being expressed by leaders in the Jewish communities is not just an askance look when a right-wing politician makes an unpleasant statement in a beer cellar. It is the fear of placing the mechanism of government into his hands – a fear that only increases in light of certain clauses in the AfD platform, such as the one calling to rescind the restrictions imposed on Germany at the end of World War II.

Learning from Israel

Even more than their shared battle against immigrants and Muslims, Beck is charmed by the love for Israel and the Israeli right that has been ignited in the German far right. This match is a product of both common interests and worldviews. The Israeli right and the European far right detest the European Union and hope for its demise. Both are disdainful of and object to international law and its monitoring and legal systems. And both share the same paranoia from gender politics and identity politics. (AfD voters are mainly men aged between 30 and 60.)

Above all, the European right sees Israel as a model of an insulated, ethnic ultranationalism that still manages to be considered a democracy. The idea of a secluded nation-state – a nation of blood and religion – that allocates resources mainly to the Jewish majority group, that rules by force over those who are not Jews and refuses to give them citizenship, is the dream of the far right in Europe.

Open gallery view A demonstration of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party supporters in Erfurt, Germany, in 2015. Credit: Jens Meyer/AP

The ties that far-right activists want to form with Israel are not based on a rejection of the Nazi past but on the ultranationalist present.

“Israel has for decades been dealing with the problems that are reaching us now – but here we don’t admit it,” former party chairwoman Frauke Petry tells Beck. “Israel is implementing a realistic nationalist policy,” says an AfD representative in a Bundestag discussion about annexation of the occupied territories.

An official embrace from Israel could not only help AfD at the polls; it could also break the taboo against letting the party join a German government. Beck himself notes that Petry “is eager to be interviewed in an Israeli newspaper, in order to break down barriers and prejudices.” She and her husband even visited West Bank settlements in a private capacity; Beck boasts of being the first Israeli journalist to give her a platform.

He compliments AfD on its efforts to outlaw the BDS movement, and also senior party officials’ demands to recognize the annexation of the settlements and to transfer the German Embassy to Jerusalem. When he recounts how materials he sent to the party’s deputy chairwoman in the Bundestag led to a parliamentary question about German support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, it is no longer clear where the line runs that separates Beck from the subject of his research.

Embracing Vladimir and Yair

The open platform Beck offers to the AfD heads and his focus on the “Israeli angle” come at the expense of any analysis on the rise of the far right in a broader context. Beyond a few statistics, the book contains very little information about sociological trends among party members, or a discussion on the profound significance of its ideas concerning the challenges facing humanity.

What are the implications of AfD’s strong opposition to climate legislation, both on the national level and as part of its opposition to international systems? How would dismantling the EU affect the ability to maintain peace in Europe, and the world in general? Who would take over the job filled by international organizations in regulating new technologies or protecting privacy? These are questions the writer has refrained from examining seriously, and perhaps that’s no coincidence.

Open gallery view Social media personality and the son of Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair Netanyahu. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

The last AfD party convention dispersed earlier than planned due to Höcke and Der Flügel’s refusal to define the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war. But the far right’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin – and for Putinism – is mentioned only in passing in the book. On his Twitter account, Beck calls himself “a citizen of the world.” I would love to know what Der Flügel supporters make of that expression.

Beck’s book ends with a warning to those Israeli policymakers who reject AfD’s “outstretched arm”: “This window of opportunity won’t remain open forever. In the end, rejection will be met by rejection.”

Unfortunately, his fear is exaggerated. Israel’s slide into apartheid is increasing the friction with the liberal forces of the world – and also the temptation to embrace the ultranationalist right, which for its part continues to woo Israel.

Yair Netanyahu’s aggressive series of tweets against the EU (the “evil globalist organization”) has already turned him into a hero in the eyes of the AfD. The rise of Kahanism and Likud’s increasing lurch to the far right ensure that in the new global order imagined by the European right, Israel will continue to retain a place of honor.