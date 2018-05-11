Elias Khoury Agence Opale / Alamy Stock Photo

Book Review Between the Trauma of the Holocaust and the Trauma of Nakba

Elias Khoury’s 'Children of the Ghetto' adds a new layer to the Israeli-Palestinian story

By
comments Print Subscribe now

“Yeledei Hageto: Shmi Adam,” by Elias Khoury; translated from Arabic into Hebrew by Yehouda Shenhav-Shahrabani; Maktoob, New World Press and the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, 2018. “Children of the Ghetto: My...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1