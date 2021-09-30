Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

‘2034’: This Nightmare WWIII Scenario Could Soon Become Reality

A journalist and top NATO commander have co-written a thriller that lays out a series of incidents in the South China Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and D.C. that spark the apocalypse. Former Mossad chief Efraim Halevy reviews the book

Efraim Halevy
Efraim Halevy
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Efraim Halevy
Efraim Halevy
  • Book name:
    2034: A Novel of the Next World War
  • Author:
    Elliot Ackerman and James Stavridis
  • Publisher:
    Penguin Random House
  • Pages:
    320

Comments