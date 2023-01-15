The Grammy-nominated Israeli Drummer Marching to a Different Beat

Noa Kahn seems nervous. She smiles sheepishly as a microphone is clipped to her mock turtleneck, shifting her weight on the stool placed in front of the drum set.

It’s hard to believe that she has just rattled a small rehearsal space in south Tel Aviv with a flurry of arms, drumsticks, crashing cymbals and snapping hi-hats. Even the inexperienced ear can hear the precision and technique in the 26-year-old’s drumming – and so can anyone on the street thanks to both her power on the kit and the room’s faulty soundproofing.

The Ra’anana-born Kahn picked up her first pair of drumsticks at age 12. Her parents had started her on the piano six years prior, but her heart was set on drumming. “I don’t have a good explanation for why,” she laughs. “Maybe because I have ADD? I just always wanted to play drums.”

Despite the presence of formidable women drummers – Kahn lists Roni Kaspi, Nikki Glaspie, Terri Lyne Carrington and Helen De La Rosa as some of her personal inspirations – drumming is still a male-dominated field and comes with a set of expectations that can be difficult to escape. And given her small stature – she’s well below 5 feet (1.5 meters) – Kahn isn’t everyone’s image of a drummer.

“Every time I get on stage, people assume I’m the singer or something,” she smiles. “They would never assume that I’m the drummer. And when it comes to my height, people don’t believe that I’m able to play drums.”

If these assumptions exact a price, Kahn doesn’t show it. “It’s weird. But it’s funny too. And I always prove them wrong.”

Growing up in a house that played mostly Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles and Queen might have had something to do with her passion for playing R&B and funk. However, it was jazz music she first ventured into, following in the path of guitarist brother Dor. “R&B and funk music and fusion – it’s all built on jazz and jazz harmonies,” she explains.

She also drew inspiration from a surprising source for a young Israeli girl. “Gospel music, which doesn’t exist here at all. … Gospel has the best musicians, in general,” she enthuses, “because they start playing at the age of 2.”

Kahn’s experience could not have been more different. She served in the Israel Defense Forces’ army band after high school, traveling the country and performing for soldiers from Eilat to the Golan Heights. “It was amazing because I had time to practice and play and do the thing that I love the most. But it was also tough – because it’s the army,” she recounts. Dilapidated gear is not only a combat soldier’s burden, it seems. Instruments would regularly fall apart, with Kahn recalling how “the drums collapsed” in one performance.

From TA to LA

Playing in the army band also posed a musical challenge to the young drummer. “You have to play all the styles: Middle Eastern music, pop and rock, and stuff like that. It helped me a lot; I became a much better drummer after my service.”

This elasticity would benefit her down the road when she started touring with working artists. Learning their catalog was another challenge, she says – one that allowed her to continue to grow professionally.

“It depends on what they want, and also what complements the music,” she explains. “It’s not about what I want. I’m just part of the whole band, and I need to play whatever’s suitable for the song. But in other styles – if it’s jazz, I might have more freedom. I love both styles. It’s also hard to play a very simple groove and make it sound really good, make it have that ‘feel,’” she says. “It’s not about technique or drum fills. It’s music, after all. It’s not about me.”

Kahn followed up her army service with a stint at Ramat Hasharon’s Rimon School of Music, which allows its students to finish their degrees at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Stateside, she learned from drummers like Dave DiCenso, whom she considers one of her musical role models.

At Berklee, she played with the school’s Berklee Indian Ensemble and even recorded a song called “Lady L” with world-renowned tabla player Zakir Hussain. She recently learned that the album the song is featured on, “Shuruaat,” has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album. “I was pretty happy about that,” she deadpans.

After graduation, Kahn briefly stayed immersed in the Boston music scene before deciding to head west last September. “Los Angeles has a very strong studio and session scene. Also, a lot of artists preparing for tours do their rehearsals in town, which increases the odds of landing a gig,” she says. “The city’s just full of incredible musicians, so I get tremendously inspired.”

But that’s not the only reason Kahn opted for the City of Angels. She praises New York for its storied and rich music scene, “but you can’t forget the weather thing,” she says. The Los Angeles climate, “which is kind of reminiscent of Israel,” sits more comfortably with this Ra’anana native.

The change in scenery may have been challenging in some ways, but it has also presented Kahn with new opportunities. Just before her family visit to Israel last month, she finished a U.S. tour with Jax, a singer-songwriter whose “Victoria’s Secret” single debuted at number 10 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 last summer.

The experience, which included playing in front of thousands every night, was naturally exhilarating. “The music is amazing, the audience is amazing, but the most fun for me is the social thing,” she says, referring to spending days and weeks on end with fellow musicians.

Kahn has now set her sights on playing a big U.S. festival and a tour of Europe, and her drive to achieve these goals appears to match her dogged commitment to honing her craft.

“You can never know everything – not just as a musician – but you can always learn from anyone,” she reflects. “I can learn from my students. I can learn from anything and I always need to look for new stuff to be inspired by. I always need to listen to new music all the time, and that would make me a better person – hopefully – and a better musician.”