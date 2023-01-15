What Made These Ordinary Israeli Women Turn to Sex Work?

“I miss it so much. I really miss it - the freedom of it. All the craziness that happens there: the possibilities, the stimulation, everything. Going somewhere, doing something, meeting people. It feels like an amusement park. It’s like turning a light on and off. When the light is on, that's prostitution. When there’s no prostitution – it’s like the light is off.”

This statement, which opens the new Israeli documentary "The Prostitution Monologues,” is a sort of declaration of intent regarding what the audience is about to see. The film is shocking and surprising, it's unexpected, but it is also outrageous and intimidating and confusing. Mostly confusing.

These are not broken people but functioning women. One wrote a book, another went on to college. A third is a young, intelligent and articulate Tel Aviv resident who takes her dog out for a walk in the dog park.

Seven Israeli women who have been there, who have worked in prostitution and made a living from giving their bodies to men, sit facing the camera and tell their stories in ways that are sometimes hard to reconcile with the common view of the profession.

They are eloquent, thoughtful – they speak with openness about the difficult moments they experienced, about violence, disrespect, humiliation and trauma – but in the same breath also describe surprising empowering experiences of feeling strong, independent and in control.

'I had no hidden agendas in this story. I found it fascinating to speak to these women.'

Open gallery view Tamar Yarom, who directed 'The Prostitution Monologues.' 'I connected with them easily, and realized that my nervousness was due to the fact that I had actually never met such women.' Credit: Hadas Parush

Another relates that when she entered the brothel for the first time, she felt immediately comfortable – as if she had reached her natural place. A few of them speak about the euphoria of making a lot of money, the financial freedom, the power they felt quite often as sex workers.

Nonetheless, this is of course only part of the story. Just one angle of it. Because this entire so-called amusement park also comes with a very dark side too is impossible to sweep under the rug. The fact is that after a few years most of the interviewees decided to get up and leave, to escape. Every one has her own story, the scratches they brought with them when they entered the profession, and the scars and ruptures in their souls that remained with them when they left.

Open gallery view Shelly, one of the women in 'The Prostitution Monologues.' 'These are not broken people but functioning women,' says filmmaker Yarom. Credit: Tulik Galon

And they speak about all that too. This documentary by director Tamar Yarom, which aired earlier this month on Yes Docu and had its world premiere at the 2022 Docaviv Tel Aviv International Documentary Film Festival, presents seven monologues from individuals who ended up in the most disparaged profession in the world, and yet survived to tell the story. Seven fascinating monologues of women who were there, on the margins of society, but managed by the skin of their teeth to return to the mainstream.

To be precise, actually, “The Prostitution Monologues” is composed of the confessions of seven women – but only six of them managed to return safely to shore. One of them, Michaela (a pseudonym), who worked in the sex industry during the time of the filming, died a short time before the film’s premiere, apparently from suicide.

She was unable to rescue herself in time from the abyss. A laconic slide at the end of the documentary states that it is dedicated to her; indeed, her death casts a thick and heavy shadow over that amusement park image at the beginning of the movie.

Open gallery view Rona. She and the other women interviewed in 'The Prostitution Monologues' only gave their first names. Credit: Christina Vassiliev

Tough, but accessible

Yarom had not planned a deep dive into this subject at all, she tells Haaretz in a recent interview. To tell the truth, over the years she had refused to touch it. A friend of hers, an academic who is knowledgeable about the subject of prostitution, tried time after time to convince her to devote her next work to it, but Yarom demurred.

Her previous work, “To See If I’m Smiling” (2007), featured the stories of a few former female Israel Defense Forces soldiers who sat down in front of the camera and in engaged in some harsh soul-searching over the decisions they made during their service in the occupied territories.

The film won the best documentary prize at the Haifa Film Festival as well as two prizes at the prestigious IDFA International Documentary Festival in the Netherlands – but Yarom decided that her next effort would focus on easier characters.

She came across the case of a murder from the 1960s, and planned to create an animated film about it. “I thought to myself, great, a documentary without real people being involved in it. Because in ‘To See if I’m Smiling’ the hardest thing for me was that it involved a lot of responsibility, a lot of concern as to how these women would deal with the exposure and everything it entails,” she explains.

But as fate would have it, the woman who was murdered in that 1960s story worked in prostitution, and in order to become familiar with that world before starting production, Yarom visited Saleet, an organization that provides assistance to women in prostitution. She ended up teaching a workshop on making videos to a group of women in a program there, who had decided to leave the cycle of prostitution.

“Now in general there are more former prostitutes being interviewed," she says. "Every once in a while someone tells her story. But then, it was about six years ago, I didn’t know how it would be. I was very nervous, I didn’t know how to talk and what to say, I wasn’t sure whether or not it was all right, for example, to mention the word ‘prostitution.’

Open gallery view Diana, among the former sex workers in 'The Prostitution Monologues.' Refused to talk about her childhood. Credit: Daniella Novich

“But the moment I met them [at Saleet] all that disappeared immediately. I connected with them easily, and realized that my nervousness was due to the fact that I had actually never met such women, and when you see them in interviews they’re always shown with their face blurred and their voice distorted, and you imagine something shady,” she says.

“But then I discovered that you can actually talk to them about everything, they were very open, I had a great time with them. It was also hard because they had tough stories, but there was something very accessible and direct about them.”

Yarom decided that she would include conversations with such women in her new film. However, since she wasn’t allowed to formally interview and film the women she met at Saleet, because they were in the middle of a rehabilitation process, she went to look for other women who had worked in prostitution but had left that world and would agree to appear in a documentary.

At first the filmmaker tried to find such women by means of the various local nonprofit groups that help them: "And then I started to grasp how problematic that was. These organizations are very protective of the women, and rightly so. And they really scared me by saying that participation in such a project could harm the women, could be bad for them. When you think about it, you say to yourself: Why should it be bad for them? Because of the existing stigma. And how do you break such a stigma? You show these women [to other people]. It’s a loop that’s hard to break.”

Open gallery view Romy Levy. Explains in Tamar Yarom's documentary how she would select her clients. Credit: Yoram Ivry

In the end Yarom's quest led her to a series of women, most of whom had already left prostitution. Many refused to participate in the film, but others agreed.

Yarom: “I had one rule: that I’m not going to try to convince anyone. That only someone who wants to tell her story – instead of going, say, to TV journalist Amnon Levy and telling her story as part of some television report – she could come to me and be one of several people featured in the film."

Initially the filmmaker still thought of combining these conversations with animation and the 1960s murder plot. But soon the monologues won out and demanded all the screen time for themselves. Everything else Yarom tried to include in the documentary suddenly seemed to be artificial, a distraction. She realized that all she had to do was to let these women talk.

Open gallery view Rucha, who is also interviewed by Tamar Yoram in her documentary. Credit: Emmanuelle Mayer

After people warned you, weren’t you afraid that such interviews could make things difficult for the women, endanger them psychologically, bring back traumas from their past?

“Of course I was afraid, and of course talking about such harsh experiences is a trigger. And it’s hard; a day later the memories come back. But for them it was a worthwhile effort, because it meant taking this life experience of theirs and participating in something of value. And they often knew how to tell me when and where they wanted to stop.

“Let’s say Diana [the women in the film are introduced by first names only], when I asked about her childhood, she couldn’t talk about it. With all her traumas from prostitution, her greatest trauma came before that. And I also told the women that if they said something they regretted, they could always tell me later and I wouldn’t put that part into the film. Those were the rules.

“I didn’t want anyone to reveal anything that she didn’t want to reveal. I wanted to hear her story as she sees it, and mainly to try to understand. But yes, on the other hand, this was not a matter of psychotherapy where I could take only her into account, because as a director I have to think of the viewer too. So there was tension there that wasn’t simple. I’m sure I made mistakes, I hope they weren’t big ones. Plus there were also quite a few moments when I wondered what I was thinking when I started this project.”

Open gallery view Liat, one of the women appearing in 'The Prostitution Monologues.' More than anything, a confusing film. Credit: Tulik Galon

The surprising and upsetting moments in the movie are those in which some of the women describe themselves as having entered this world with open eyes, with a clear understanding, and talk about the positive aspects of prostitution. Didn’t you feel that your film was sugar-coating this harsh experience?

“I’m very comfortable with what you see in the film. I had no hidden agendas in this story. I found it fascinating to speak to these women, I asked them what interests me and I went along with their narrative, with their experience. Of course what you see in the film in all the cases is a very partial story, because I could have made an entire film about each one of the women, but the idea was actually to show the variety. To try to distort things as little as possible – and to avoid interrupting as much as possible. To create the most direct connection between the viewer and the women.

“Look, this issue of women who reveal their past or their present is frightening. The women themselves were also constantly asked what they needed this for, and of course there is a price to pay. But these women are not helpless. They make decisions about their lives just like everyone else. They’re adults, they’re independent, and the fact is that when one of them changed her mind and decided not to be part of the film, and other women saw that the door was open and knew they could do the same – they still decided to stay.”

'I was heartbroken'

Indeed, as Yarom says, there were quite a few upheavals involved in making "The Prostitution Monologues." One participants, Rona, had a hard time deciding whether to participate in it, decided to go for it, but later changed her mind and asked to leave the project. Only a year later did she return and inform the filmmaker that it was okay – she was in.

But most upsetting was about a month before the debut screening at the Docaviv festival, when Yarom got a phone call informing her that Michaela, one of her interviewees, had died, probably of suicide.

“In the film you don’t see her, you only hear her voice because she was actively working as a prostitute and didn’t want to expose herself,” explains Yarom. “I was enthusiastic about her because she was very spirited. Her life was full of drama, and I said okay, so there will be one person in the film whom you don’t see. And for as long as I’d known her, about three years, every six months or so she would try to commit suicide.

Open gallery view A memorial ceremony in Tel Aviv for a sex worker who committed suicide, August 2018. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“Once they found her injured under a bridge, another time she tried to do it with pills. And then, when we were in the editing room about a month before Docaviv, I was informed that she had died. It’s not clear whether she fell from the window or jumped. I really liked her and I was heartbroken.”

If that were not enough, a week later came another blow. Linoy, a dominant figure in the documentary – “She was amazing, someone who looks like the girl next door, with a sense of humor and interesting stories, and very charismatic. She was the film’s main anchor” – informed the director that she had changed her mind and didn’t want to appear in it. By that time the film was already edited and ready.

In order not to spoil the festive screening in Tel Aviv, Linoy agreed that it could be shown as is, at that one event, but immediately afterward Yarom was forced to return to the editing room and rework it. This time without her "main anchor."

Yarom: “I met with her but it was clear that there was nothing to discuss. She was suffering from great anxiety. It was awful to reopen the film and re-edit it, but it was clear both to me and to the producers that that’s what we would do, because that’s the rule we had set for ourselves: that only women who are interested in telling their story and who feel that they can deal with it, would participate in this effort. And that I wouldn’t make decisions for them.

“After all, most of women like these aren’t interested in being exposed, and that’s understandable. That’s why it took me years to find these women, who are really pioneers. For them it was an opportunity to stop hiding and being embarrassed, as is expected of them, and to make their voices heard. And in my opinion what they’re doing is a great thing.

“After the premiere I received lots of reactions from women who had experience with prostitution and wanted to thank me. They said that finally they saw themselves presented onscreen in a way that they felt expresses them. Incidentally, I’m sure that there are also quite a few of them who felt that it doesn’t represent them. I hope that they’ll also decide at some point to get up and tell their story, so that there will also be a representation that suits them.”

Instead of Linoy, Yarom brought in someone else with experience on the street, although she knew that the woman would draw a lot of fire and that she herself would have to deal with considerable criticism. That was because the woman in question, Romy Levy, is the executive director of Argaman – the Israel Sex Workers Alliance. During stormy debates in recent years regarding legislation banning the use of prostitutes (aka, the “client criminalization law”) – Levy opposed the law and the aid organizations that supported it.

In Yarom's film Levy explains how she would select her clients, refusing to sleep with older men or in effect with anyone who didn’t appeal to her. “Privileged prostitution,” Yarom describes it.

Levy seems to put on a show that makes prostitution look pretty good. And other women also talk about the advantages of this profession, like their sense of control, the ability to earn a lot of money. Were you comfortable with presenting such a narrative?

“Totally. Because in the final analysis these women aren’t stupid, and we must understand that there’s something about prostitution that serves all kinds of needs, otherwise they wouldn’t go there. What’s really a shame is that there’s no representation in the film of impoverished single mothers, who don’t like their work and do it in order to make a living. But those women aren’t interested in exposing themselves.”

"The Prostitution Monologues" doesn’t mention the law that criminalizes the client or the uproar surrounding it. It’s such a complex subject that it could justify a separate film, Yarom says. To her it was important mainly to give her interviewees a platform for telling their story.

“In the final analysis," she explains, "they have an extreme and unique life story, and that’s an asset. They have experienced things that you and I haven’t experienced. So do they have to hide that? They shouldn't be allowed to talk about it freely? Why?

“What kind of thing is it to tell a woman ‘You’re better off hiding, don’t talk about it outside.’ Doesn’t she know there’s a stigma? After all, she’s far more sensitive to that than you and I are, and still, her need to tell her story and to make her voice heard is stronger than that.”

What was actually your motivation for telling their story? It certainly wasn’t simple for them.

“For all of them it was a matter of changing the stigma. For some it may also have been something therapeutic. There were some who wanted to show the damage prostitution incurs so nobody else will go into it. And Romy may have wanted to show that there are some who enter it out of choice, that there are all kinds of women. But in general, their motivation was identical to mine – to show people the face of prostitution. Because it makes a difference.

“For many people prostitution is seen as something that should be excluded from society, something that represents all the evil in the world. The stigma is terrible. And often that is precisely what prevents them from seeking help, because who wants to be treated like that? And there are those who aren’t interested in help, for whom it was simply a chapter in their lives. So of course one film won’t change the stigma, it’s only a drop in the bucket, but if people think about prostitution and then recall several fascinating women with whose faces or souls they formed some sort of a connection – that changes something in our awareness. At least that is my hope.”

And do you now, personally, see women in prostitution differently?

“Of course. There’s no question. I’m also aware that it’s possible that women I know work in prostitution, but I’m simply unaware of it. I always thought it was something that’s beyond the pale, very far away. I once went to some fund-raising campaign of Lo Omdot Mineged (Don’t Stand Aside), an organization that provides support for male and female sex workers.

"I met a distant acquaintance there and I asked her, just out of curiosity, ‘What are you doing here?’ She told me that she volunteered there. What I expected her to say. But someone who was with me said, ‘Tamar, in a place like that you don’t ask anyone what they are doing here.’

"Today I understand. It’s so accessible and so close. The world of art in which I am involved, for example – this is a field where it’s very hard to make a living. I always thought that someone in prostitution is something else, a different type of human being. Now I understand that the boundaries are very thin.”