The Israeli Musical Aiming to Be a Jewish ‘Book of Mormon’

For more than a decade, “The Book of Mormon” has entertained Broadway audiences with its boisterous musical satire about a hapless pair of Church of Latter-day Saints missionaries in the African jungle.

And now the Jews have their own equivalent in the form of “HaChabadnikim” (“The Chabadniks,” aka “The Hasidic Kopple”), which premiered at Tel Aviv’s Cameri Theater last November and has played to enthusiastic reviews, packed houses and standing ovations.

The plot features elements seen in “Book of Mormon,” focusing on a pair of naive young men on a heroic quest. But instead of making them Chabad emissaries in a foreign land, creator Udi Gottshalk chose a concrete jungle closer to home for his twin-brother protagonists: the gritty streets of south Tel Aviv. Their mission differs as well: Finding true love, along with liberating the oppressed asylum seekers laboring under the thumb of an underworld crime boss.

While Gottshalk is flattered by the comparisons to Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone’s Broadway hit, he was inspired by a more classic text while writing: the Bible, seeing his protagonists as a parallel to Moses and Aaron, and their journey of liberation in Exodus.

Open gallery view The original cast of "The Book of Mormon" on Broadway in 2011. Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images/AFP

Gottshalk admits he has been “living on a cloud” since the premiere of his “dream project,” something he believes never would have been born if the pandemic hadn’t happened. A show business veteran who acts, writes and directs for both stage and television, he was busy with multiple projects in early 2020 – until the world of Israeli culture shut down completely.

“Suddenly, there wasn’t anything to do,” he recounts. “I’m not the kind of guy who likes to lose control of his life. I need to wake up in the morning and want to do something that is meaningful. I’m a freak for musicals, I love them. So I decided that I would use the time the pandemic gave me to create the musical I had always dreamed of writing but never had the time.”

Intrigued initially by a documentary he saw about gay Haredi men, he began to research and assemble the pieces that would be woven into his musical tale of 23-year-old twin brothers Yehuda and Chaim – residents of Kfar Chabad, the Chabad-Lubavitch village in central Israel.

Yehuda is a charming and brilliant Torah scholar with a perfect matchmaker’s résumé, struggling with choosing a bride for reasons he doesn’t yet understand. Chaim, meanwhile, is sweet but simpleminded, hopeless at the dating game and continually failing to find a match.

As the show opens, Yehuda agrees to marry the rabbi’s daughter, though still feels uneasy about it. Chaim is once again rejected and officially runs out of female prospects. The local matchmaker banishes him to the big city of “Tel Oyviv” to complete the mission of finding a wife within seven days or face permanent expulsion from the village.

Open gallery view The mean streets of Tel Aviv in "The Chabadniks." Credit: Simcha Barbiro

His loyal brother chooses to accompany him on the journey to the local Chabad House in a hardscrabble neighborhood. Here, their eyes are opened to the wider world, discovering the diverse community of outsiders living there and the challenges they face. Both brothers embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Modern slaves

Gottshalk says it was clear to him early on that Chabad needed to be at the center of the musical rather than another ultra-Orthodox community. He cites Chabadniks’ high level of interaction with all parts of Israeli society, along with their legendary friendliness and “joyous love of life.” That approach also brought him into contact with Chabad members willing to advise and assist him – via Zoom in the pandemic days – as he was developing his story.

At first, he says, the disparate themes were confusing. But as soon as he identified the Tel Aviv mafia boss as a “modern Pharaoh” and migrant workers as “the modern slaves of today, like the people of Israel were slaves,” the plot elements merged.

“Once I understood it as a version of the Egypt story, that fixed everything,” Gottshalk recounts. “All of the dialogue and the story suddenly came to life and combined, and solutions and more ideas came to me and it developed very quickly.”

Open gallery view Udi Gottshalk: “Once I understood it as a version of the Egypt story, that fixed everything.” Credit: Simcha Barbira

After his solo work writing the story, he turned to fellow Broadway “musical freak” Elad Peretz to compose the music and lyrics. Gottshalk says he was thrilled to find Peretz able to “strike the perfect balance between some of the dark themes of the musical with the necessary comic relief. When I heard his lyrics, they blew my mind.”

As their creation evolved, the writer-actor-director says it “felt like something new and totally original, based on real life in Israel and the underclass that lives here.”

With so much developed in his own mind and over computer screens, by early 2021 Gottshalk and Peretz were eager to see their material performed. Taking advantage of the fact that so many performers had free schedules due to COVID limitations on large events, Gottshalk organized small stage readings.

These “created a buzz” at an early stage, he says, leading to a phone call he never expected: from Gilad Kimchi, artistic director of the prestigious Cameri Theater, who asked to meet to discuss developing the show further.

“I came to that meeting and told them: ‘This show is my heart. You have my heart open on the table; this is my dream.’ And at the end of the meeting, Gilad told me: ‘I think we’re going to realize your dream.’ I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Ultimately, Gottshalk and Kimchi teamed up to co-direct the complex production, which “went through a million drafts and was very hard work – even though on stage it looks so light and easy.”

Gottshalk is thrilled with the end result, which he believes is the biggest musical production Israel has seen in more than a decade. It is certainly unique, given that the vast majority of musicals staged in Israel are either Hebrew adaptations of Broadway shows or are based on hit Israeli movies.

Challenging casting

Casting the show was a particular challenge, since several of the key roles are foreign workers. For the part of a Filipino foreign worker called Mary, Gottshalk found Maya Livni – a 25-year-old singer-actress who was adopted by her Israeli parents from Vietnam when she was 3 months old. She had performed on Israel’s “X Factor” reality show and the writer called her up “out of the blue,” she says, after he saw her on YouTube.

It didn’t require a lot of research into the lives of Filipino workers for her to step into Mary’s shoes. “Being Asian in Israel is still a rare and exotic thing,” she says. “Most people when they meet me don’t think I’m Israeli and treat me like a foreign worker – so I pretty much know how they feel.”

The racism she has faced, she adds, helped her identify with the musical’s message.

Open gallery view Maya Livni as Filipino worker Mary in "The Chabadniks." Credit: Simcha Barbiro

“I think it’s the perfect time for this musical,” Livni says. “It deals with the way foreign workers are treated; the Orthodox Jewish-secular divide; LGBT rights; and the need for equality and for people to be treated well. I think the themes are ageless – but unfortunately they’re especially relevant today. I think it’s amazing that so many people are going to see it, and I hope enough will walk away with a message of equality in their minds.”

Ofri Biterman, 33, whose star turn as Yehuda is at the heart of the show, says this sentiment is shared by the entire production team.

“The whole cast has felt all along that we’re part of something very special and unique,” he says. “It’s an honor to do something that’s completely Israeli and completely new. It’s something with a real mission, and is basically saying that we’re here for a short time on Earth and need to love each other and that hate is a waste of time. Even if we only touch a percentage of our audience, we’ve done something important.”

Biterman recalls how he and other cast members went to Kfar Chabad (about 25 minutes east of Tel Aviv) as part of their research. “They were wonderful and very willing to help us,” he says, “though they insisted that we also put on tefillin.”

Thus far, Gottshalk says, no official response has been forthcoming from Chabad regarding the show. Informally, he is encouraged by the response from Orthodox audience members who have come to see it. He laughs that in the show’s opening weeks, he made a habit of looking at the audience from above and counting yarmulkes.

“I didn’t set out to write a satire. But in the process of creating this, we touched the painful edges of Israeli society. And when we did that, and by combining religion with comedy, we created satirical moments. But we did it with love. The way I see it, we invented a new genre: the loving satire. I didn’t come to scold and tell Chabad or the Orthodox – or anyone else – that they’re wrong. That wasn’t my purpose.”

In the end, he says, his primary goal was to put on a show and “because I’m a comedian, my DNA is set to make them laugh. But the point of comedy and being ridiculous is that you can get an audience to open their minds because, as they watch the show, they can tell themselves: ‘This is not real, this is nonsense.’ And that way, when their guard is down, I can deliver my message.”

Open gallery view A scene from "The Chabadniks." Credit: Simcha Barbiro