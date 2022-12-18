The Most Important Exhibit in Israel in a Long Time

The 12 female artists in the exhibition would have been happy had it not been displayed, if the projects and the works had not been created. Already the name of the exhibition, “We No Longer Feel the Future,” implies that this is not exactly an uplifting event.

After all, their homeland Ukraine has been under attack, pulverized, destroyed and bleeding for almost a year. If approximately 300 days ago the violent conflict in northeastern Europe opened the news programs, in recent months it has been relegated to the back pages, and for days on end it is not even mentioned, although the horrors are continuing without letup.

The works in the exhibition range from realism to comics, from symbolism to documentary, and yet, and in spite of the justified sense of urgency in the works (and the exhibition), only a few of them directly portray the catastrophe. The segments of reality that are isolated in the four photographs in the series “The Russia-Ukraine War” display the micro and the macro of the violence, as in a film.

Open gallery view Maryna Shtanko, from the series Pop-Soviet, 2018-2021 Credit: Courtesy of the artist

A corpse tossed as dead on a shattered window on the ground; a woman mourning over a framed picture; a bridge that collapsed in a bizarre landscape that looks as though taken from photos of the front in World War I; a bombed building from one of whose balconies an old woman is hanging a garlic chain. Although this is a series from the most recent round of the fighting, the Russian aggression in eastern and southern Ukraine has not stopped for the past eight years, far from Western eyes.

The series of portraits that gave the exhibition its name was photographed entirely in recent months. Elena Subach photographed and interviewed women from embattled areas. In one photo the face is framed in close proximity, without a background. The expression, the wrinkles and the skin express pain. In the second photo the frame opens. At one time you see the extended family of the interviewee in a bombed room, at another the focus is on the improvised bed, on a mother carrying her infant, on the light entering from the window. The monologues that also hang on the wall are factual, laconic, free of sentimentality and self-pity.

Open gallery view Ukrainian street artist Varvara Logvyn paints antitank obstacles in Independence Square in Kyiv. Credit: Courtesy of Eretz Israel Museum / Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Before February 24 I had my own routine, and my house, which I built with my husband,” says 19-year-old Angelica from Kharkov. “March 2 was the most frightening,” she says, later describing the change from that routine. “The light fixture fell on us from the ceiling, and we heard a terrible noise of shattering glass.” And now we understand what we are seeing through the curtains. Signs of that frightening day, of that personal destruction.

The most clearly warlike items greet us at the entrance to the exhibition. Varvara Logvyn placed five “Czech hedgehogs” (an anti-tank obstacle) there. When you enter they really do look like a combination between the rusty double Xs scattered in the battle zones and the Suprematism-style drawings of Kazimir Malevich. The same Malevich who many believe is Russian, but who is actually Ukrainian.

When you leave you see that on the other side of the steel barricades, on the opening night Logvyn painted flowers and plants in patterns and colors that typify the arts and crafts of Ukraine – created mainly by women. That may not be a declaration of optimism, but it is definitely a reminder of the importance of culture, tradition and the arts in the struggle for a national identity.

Open gallery view Zhanna Kadyrova, found river stone, 2022 Credit: Courtesy of the artist

When I interviewed Zhanna Kadyrova last March, she, like several of the artists in the exhibition, had left Kyiv, where she lived and worked, and moved to the West. In a small village on the Romanian border, where she moved, she continued to paint. When enough materials accumulated she decided to organize an exhibition for the residents. Kadyrova sculpts with building materials among other things, and creates everyday items, hyper-realistic sculptures of food, so that it appears that the distance between reality and art in her works is small and elusive.

In the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv she displays a table with loaves of bread. A complete loaf, a sliced one. Placing objects on a table, which in English is called still life, is called nature morte – dead nature – in many languages. In spite of the agricultural surroundings – in the film that accompanied the preparations and the exhibition in the village you see that the few houses are surrounded by nature and its fruits – and although in Ukraine, “the breadbasket of Europe,” bread is of special importance, everything is dead, frozen. When one of the farmers comes to see what the fuss is about he finds to his chagrin another use for the loaves: sharpening a knife. At the moment in Ukraine even what gives life is likely to kill.

Only female artists are on display in the exhibition that Suzanne Landau and Svetlana Reingold managed to produce and curate in a short time and under difficult conditions. It’s clear that in war, certainly one that is concentrated in populated areas, everyone is harmed. Although the division is not hermetic, it is clear: Men are responsible for the initiative and most of the violence. The victims are not only the fighters, and the harming of women often includes an element of humiliation, shame and many horrors of a sexual nature.

Open gallery view Anna Voitenko, from the series Russia-Ukraine, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of the artist

The photo of a woman whose legs are bound and who may be calm or may be dreaming is cleanly designed, on the verge of kinky, and is the only image in the exhibition that hints at the depths of horror that continues to run riot in Ukraine. When the cannons roar, this is the serenity that will be violated with great power and wickedness.

There are more beautiful exhibitions at the moment in Israel. Exhibitions where there is “better” art, but there probably is no more important exhibition. “We No Longer Feel the Future” proves that there are moments when it is right, perhaps even obligatory, to respond to reality without fearing the label of “political art.” That is what the women see from the window, every day, so that in the most profound sense this is a realistic exhibition.

“We No Longer Feel the Future”

Curators: Suzanne Landau and Svetlana Reingold. Eretz Israel Museum.

2 Haim Levanon Street, Tel Aviv. Monday and Wednesday 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., Tuesday and Thursday 10 A.M. to 8 P.M., Friday 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., Shabbat 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Until February 25.