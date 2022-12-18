“Bibi Netanyahu sold his soul to the devil like Faust. He sold the soul of this nation,” accuses veteran journalist Sari Raz. Current affairs and culture – in this case Goethe’s famous tragedy – were always her favorite combination, but never in her 82 years has she sounded so piercingly political.

Now it is burning inside her. “I’m shocked. I have never felt as anxious for the country as I do now. There are now horrible distortions that never existed before. A person with three [criminal] cases hanging over his head is going to be prime minister, and appoints three unsuitable, corrupt people as ministers who want to change the country. I’m afraid this will become a halakhic state, messianic, corrupt, and that Jews will riot against Arabs.”

Who are the three ministers?

“Let’s start with [Shas leader] Arye Dery. Look how many ministerial portfolios he’s getting and how much influence this man will have!” Raz protests. From Dery she moves on to Itamar Ben-Gvir: “He’s going to be the boss of the people who investigated him. It’s absurd!”

Raz pulls out a personal story from her life in Jerusalem with her husband, director and musician Dan Biron, who founded and ran the Birman music bar and bistro in the capital. “I know exactly what the Lehava organization is,” she says of the far-right anti-miscegenation group.

“A year and a half ago they came to the bar and told my husband ‘bring out the Arab who works for you, so we can deal with him.’ It recalls phrases like ‘bring the Jew out to us.’ It’s so scary. Dan told them: ‘You’ll have to kill me first,’ and he’s two meters [almost 6 feet and 7 inches] tall. They were afraid of him and fled. In other places, they beat them up.” Lehava denied this when asked to comment, condemning “the nonsense and lies of Haaretz.”

The third “unsuitable” minister, you may have guessed, is Bezalel Smotrich. “If he’ll be in the Finance Ministry, he’ll have money for the communities he wants – and perhaps for building the Third Temple, too. It’s enough for him to say that this is what he wants, and he’ll set the whole Middle East on fire. There will be war. The yeshiva students won’t come to fight in this war, and their mothers won’t be the bereaved mothers.”

In accordance with her fears, Raz has also changed her principles concerning emigrating from Israel. “These are my friends’ children who were in the army, were in combat units and are in high-tech. They’re good stuff, good people, salt of the earth. On the right they say: ‘Let them go, we don’t need them.’ But they are our future. Who will be our future? Those yeshiva students who only learn Torah? Seriously!”

Raz raises her voice: “If there’s a war, people will run away from here like from Russia. What will we do? And how is it that Bibi, who they say is a genius, doesn’t think about these things? Where’s he leading the country to?”

She answers herself. “He only thinks about himself. Smotrich isn’t the only one who said he’s a liar, but world leaders like Barack Obama, too. It feels horrible to hear such things. He’s my prime minister, too – it doesn’t matter if I agree with him or not. I don’t understand the Likudniks, what will happen to them? They don’t rebel, they don’t say anything. They’re so scared, as if it was Putin.”

A moment before we began recording this interview, you told me that you are not a leftist.

“I may hold left-wing opinions, but I’m not a member of any party. I’m liberal and humanistic, and the truth is very important to me. I love this country and am connected to it; it’s my home forever and always. Maybe after this article is published I’ll receive all sorts of responses saying that I’m a leftist and am betraying my country, but they won’t move me from here.” Raz is willing to reveal that she voted in the 2021 Knesset election for the Labor party, but chooses not to share who she voted for in the last election round.

Sick and tired of the news

There’s no need to say that it seems like Sari Raz has “always been there” for Israelis – she really has always been there. She’s been onscreen since the “Mabat” nightly news show’s first broadcast on Channel 1 in 1968, during which she presented a story on fashion – not because it interested her, but because it’s what they gave the sole female reporter at the time. She would go on to edit journalistic news investigations, present breaking news and the “Mabat” program for 25 years, as half of the anchor team.

But the female member of the anchor duo had to wait until at least the third news item to speak, Raz says. That’s when the “soft” news – social or health, for example, not diplomatic or military – would come. “Banging my fists on the table wouldn’t have helped me,” she says with a laugh.

“The whole hierarchy of the [Israel] Broadcasting Authority, down to the editor of ‘Mabat’ – all of them were men. They decided, and that’s that. These days, I hear from the decision-makers at the station that they feel sorry about what they did, that they held up our television careers by not letting us open the news programs.”

In the early 1990s, Raz switched her beat to culture, and began presenting the Saturday night news broadcast. After she retired in 2008, she continued covering culture for the “Roim Olam” weekly foreign news program, hosted by Ya’akov Ahimeir, until the new Kan Public Broadcaster canceled the show in 2020.

Kan, once again, seems to be in the bad graces of the incoming government – and talk (or media spin) of closure is hanging over it. “What kind of democracy is this without public broadcasting? I don’t understand their thinking,” she says of Netanyahu and his associates. “What kind of disaster are they leading the country to?”

In the last few years, she has worked on a volunteer basis. “It started back on Channel 1, before the Israel Broadcast Authority, for a year or two, because I didn’t want their money. It was a smart move, because they got rid of all sorts of people who were getting money, but they couldn’t touch me.”

Raz’s tremendous passion for covering culture did not fade after that either. She started her own platform – “Sari Raz Culture and Art” – a YouTube page to which she has uploaded many dozens of reports since February 2020, once every few weeks, on cinema, opera, world music, dance, painting and sculpture.

She also independently covered the weekly Balfour Street protests against Netanyahu. “It’s something I want to see. I was intrigued to see who the people who come here to protest every Saturday are, and not just from the Jerusalem area – all the way from the Galilee, too. It’s a sign that this is something that burns within them. They wanted Netanyahu out of power, and I hope they will keep feeling this need.”

How come you’re not on Twitter?

“I don’t have Facebook, either. I invest my time in art, traveling, people. These are the things I love and cherish. I’m not the sort to give speeches or take part in gatherings and demonstrations. My friends know my views, and I’m not interested in publicizing them. On television, we weren’t allowed to identify with this or that organization, so when that was my reality for so long, I made my peace with it.”

Do you think there’s another voice like yours in the media today?

“I don’t watch very much. I’ve pretty much had it with the news, actually,” she says, laughing. “And I used to be a total news freak, I never missed a broadcast, I was really addicted to it up until about a year ago.” But you’d never know it – Raz is very well-informed about everything that’s going on.

She laments what she sees as a process in which the media has deteriorated to the point where “nearly everyone is a mouthpiece,” and mainly in the service of the Netanyahu family. “The Likudniks were always saying that the media is leftist and attacking the prime minister and his family and so on and so forth,” she says. “I once sat down with some friends and we counted – and we saw that of the familiar personalities on television, there are more rightists than leftists. It’s just a lie.”

Some of the media figures who were associated with left-wing positions are no longer with the broadcasting authority, she notes: “Look at what happened to Oshrat Kotler. A very talented woman, smart and a good presenter. Where is she now? Writing books.”

Raz is very concerned about what might happen to journalists who are critical of the government or focus on Netanyahu’s trial. “As soon as there is persecution of journalists, with threats and dismissals and things like that, a very malicious process of self-censorship begins,” she says. “Calculations like ‘I won’t say that. Or if I say that, I’ll pay for it.’”

She says there’s a trend of a softened tone on the part of journalists she admires, such as Raviv Drucker, and she fears what could happen to them. She was unhappy with Channel 12’s recent rebuke of anchor Arad Nir. And she followed the resignation of Rina Matzliach, who ascribed political motives to Channel 12’s decision to oust her from “Meet the Press.”

“Rina is honest and fair and she had a lot of scoops,” says Raz. “They let her go too easily. She sacrificed a lot of things in life, like a family life, which is a mistake. Every young woman on the networks needs to know that she should not sacrifice anything, not to completely enslave herself. She devoted everything she had to this network – and then they gave her that kind of blow to the head? It’s outright cruel, I would say. They could have found other positions for her, and it’s still not too late to bring her back for a documentary or interview program.”

Apart from Ayala Hasson, how do you explain the fact that there are hardly any women over age 60 on television?

“They have gradually disappeared, and that’s a shame. They keep those on the screen young, when that’s not how the population looks. On the stage, you can see that they don’t give up so quickly on older actresses, but television worships the young, and a perfect physique – unless you’re a man. There are older men who don’t look great or speak well. I want to jump out of my chair when I hear them. A woman who was in their position would be immediately sent packing.”

Raz still sometimes watches “Meet the Press” and has praise for Amit Segal and Ben Caspit, who replaced Matzliach. “Caspit sees things as they are and speaks to the point. On the radio, too, he always restrains Magal” – right-wing radio host Yinon Magal – “who speaks in half-truths.”

Ben Caspit also said to him on air, “I piss on you.”

“Yes, he did, but I swear he deserved it. I once asked [former Army Radio chief] Moshe Shlonsky, ‘How do you keep from taking a stick and swatting [right-wing pundit] Jacob Bardugo on the head with it?’” she laughs. (The two once co-hosted a Friday morning radio show.) “Then he told me: ‘I might want to do that, but we’re not together in the same studio.’” Asked for comment, Shlonsky said, “There was no such conversation. We haven’t spoken in years.”

Raz, who as a soldier served as an announcer on Army Radio and remembers that time fondly, says she still feels emotionally tied to the station and is a regular listener. She is particularly a fan in particular of current affairs anchors like Yael Dan and Rino Zror, and, perhaps more surprisingly, of Irit Linur.

“I love her and have to listen to her, because she is the person who shifted from left to right,” she says. “She’s a phenomenon, this woman.” She has a different opinion of Bardugo, who served as an anchor and interviewer on one of the main news programs. “I heard Netanyahu say recently, ‘Let’s get Bardugo back on Army Radio.’ The jewel in the crown! I used to listen to him. He sat there for years, in a military station belonging to soldiers, a public broadcaster, and spewed out insults and filth against [Benny] Gantz, and [Naftali] Bennett, and [Yair] Lapid, and women, too. If a female Arab lawmaker came on the show, he would crush her. But if a Bibi adherent were being interviewed? Then it was always sweetness and light. Just outrageous.”

What do you expect will happen to the station in the near future?

“They’ll bring in more ‘Bardugos,’ they’ll use the station, and that will be the end, and then maybe I won’t listen to Army Radio anymore, despite my sentimental attachment.”

Raz fears that the direction heralded by the election results will adversely affect the gains for women in television, including anchors of the major news broadcasts and her beloved Ilana Dayan, host of Channel 12’s investigative program “Uvda.” “This force that is coming into power now, they’re fanatics,” she says. “They won’t compromise. They think the country has to shift in their direction. They’ll be interviewed and will be a constant presence on television, and who knows what that will damage?”

Raz doesn’t trust the senior directors and editors of news programs to keep women at the forefront of their broadcasts. “The problem is that management is mostly made up of men,” she says. “When it comes to the relationship with the audience, there are still a lot of women, and that’s good, because little girls and boys see that a woman can be at the center, but now, who knows? Maybe they’ll have to leave, or to wear a hat and a headscarf.”

Raz describes lawmaker Galit Distal Atbaryan, who has been floated as the possible communications minister in the new government, as “a smart and erudite woman with a pleasant voice, until she starts screeching. Around Bibi, there are a bunch of screechers. Apparently, the more they screech, the more [high-ranking positions] they ultimately receive.”

What did you think about Geula Even-Sa’ar [a journalist and the wife of Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar] and the way she went back and forth?

“I really like Geula. She’s remarkably talented, and very attractive too. What difference does it make if she’s married? How can you take away her career because her husband is – what? A government minister? So what? Because of that you damage a career that she started at a young age and in which she had terrific accomplishments?”

She voluntarily took leave because of Gideon Sa’ar’s election campaigns, except for in the last election.

“That’s her right. I know that in Likud, they really curse her out, but I trust her integrity and I am sure she wouldn’t do anything for the benefit of her husband and against someone else. Now that she’s going back to the morning program on Channel 13, I don’t envy her. Because it’s a nightmare, you know, to have to get up that early.”

Catching the weak ones

During the time she spent with the broadcasting authority employees, she got a favorable impression of a smoothly run organization. But in an interview with Maariv on the occasion of her retirement, she also said that the authority is “pretty tyrannical toward the workers” there. A year later, a Haaretz investigation showed that to be an understatement. Raz wasn’t referring to the sexual harassment and humiliations that were depicted in the Haaretz article, but says she can relate to other accusations in the report.

“People would chat with me by the coffee machine, video editors, for example, not necessarily the older folks whom I’d known for years, and complain that they were being summoned for hearing over little things, that people were being laid off, that they were in a rush to get rid of the Channel 1 people,” she says. “When you hear things like that, you realize that there’s a kind of tyranny. I’m glad that’s over and that the management has changed.”

In her many years at the broadcasting authority, Raz did not personally experience sexual harassment. “Had there been any attempt at harassment, I would have immediately quashed it. I also taught my daughter that it’s important to send a message verbally, and also to get up and leave. Not to give in or to freeze. If women are strong, men won’t dare.”

Can you also imagine a situation in which a woman, for whatever reason, is not able to do that?

“They catch the weak ones. That’s the problem.”

In 2016, when reports emerged of several women alleging that former news anchor Haim Yavin sexually harassed them, Raz came to his defense, saying he was being subjected to a “lynching.” And that she wondered why there was no woman who said, “I gave in to Haim Yavin and it was fun.” This was before the #MeToo era, and looking back now, she acknowledges that she erred in making a connection between unrelated things. “A person can be very popular, and do very well with women, and still attack women because it’s something in his personality,” she says. “From a psychological standpoint, it makes no difference.”

Did you feel a need to defend him then?

“It’s hard for me to explain why. I guess I felt it wasn’t fair to start speaking ill of him so late in his life. All of them, or some of the girls who complained, could have told him to go to hell and left the room. They also said that as soon as they firmly told him ‘no,’ he relented. He wasn’t a rapist. It was an attempt to hit on them, to flirt. And he was no longer on television when it was revealed, so what did they achieve by this?”

The allegations about Yavin came to light after he was interviewed in Yedioth Ahronoth and wistfully described the old days, when you could pinch a woman’s buttocks and “just get a slap on the wrist,” while now, “they run straight to a lawyer.” Despite the compassion Raz still feels for Yavin, she says, “I believe it when anyone says, ‘I was harassed,’ including in the case of the girls with Haim, and none of the women are to blame, certainly not.”

Regarding Raz’s description of her, Distal Atbaryan said: “Sari Raz is no longer relevant, and that is a good thing.” Arye Dery, Bezalel Smotrich and Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment.