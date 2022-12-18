'Netanyahu Sold His Soul to the Devil, Like Faust'
Veteran TV presenter Sari Raz used to keep her views private. Now at 82 she’s ready to voice her worries about the next Israeli government
“Bibi Netanyahu sold his soul to the devil like Faust. He sold the soul of this nation,” accuses veteran journalist Sari Raz. Current affairs and culture – in this case Goethe’s famous tragedy – were always her favorite combination, but never in her 82 years has she sounded so piercingly political.
