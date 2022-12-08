‘The Devil Next Door’ Maker Has a New Controversial Muse

I met with artist and director Yossi Bloch a few days after a violent incident involving left-wing Israelis and Givati Brigade soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron last month. One activist was beaten, while another was threatened and told that incoming far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would “impose order here, you’ve had it.”

Another violent incident occurred in that same Tel Rumeida neighborhood six years earlier, when Israel Defense Forces soldier Elor Azaria shot to death a Palestinian assailant, Abdel Fattah al-Sharif, after he had already been subdued by other soldiers following a terror attack. This is the incident inscribed in Israeli cultural memory as “the Elor Azaria affair,” which ultimately saw him serve nine months in military prison for manslaughter.

This case, and the response to it by both ordinary Israelis and their leaders, is at the heart of Bloch’s new video installation, “Long Shot” (curated by Reut Barnea). It is on display at The Lab, an experimental art space in south Tel Aviv that is managed and curated by Sharon Toval.

Like most people who haven’t been deliberately averting their gaze in recent years, Bloch wasn’t remotely surprised by what happened in Hebron last month. He draws a line between the latest incident and the response to the March 2016 video showing Azaria shooting the already wounded terrorist as he lay on the ground.

“In it, you hear shots from an M16 – a rifle that makes an enormous noise – and no one moves,” Bloch says. “It’s as if everyone had expected someone to shoot the terrorist. The recent situation in Hebron was the same thing. People expect this to be what happens. The next stages are already clear.”

Open gallery view An image of Elor Azaria from the installation "Long Shot." Credit: Yossi Bloch

After last month’s incident in Tel Rumeida, some people said the left-wing activists were bothering the soldiers.

“I’m certain the left-wing activists bothered the soldiers, but their response was still unreasonable. My daughter bothers me plenty of times, so I should slap her? Your job as a soldier is to ignore these people. A soldier who hits civilians is the worst thing possible,” he says, noting that during the first intifada in the late 1980s, Palestinians “threw stones at us and we didn’t shoot them.”

He adds: “My problem isn’t Elor Azaria or the soldiers who cursed and hit the left-wing activists. I say: Why are you bothering the soldiers? Go bother the people who sent them.”

Unlike “The Devil Next Door,” the hit 2019 Netflix documentary series that Bloch made with Daniel Sivan about the trial of John “Ivan the Terrible” Demjanjuk, his new art installation has received little funding. In fact, it’s almost an underground venture. It aims to offer a new angle on the Azaria affair, which has been discussed numerous times both in Israel and abroad.

It tries to deconstruct and reassemble it, with the goal of diverting the debate away from Azaria and more toward the public and politicians. To this end, Bloch includes pictures of Tel Aviv streets and footage of officials such as then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and then-Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon.

Visitors are invited to look at videos, images and GIFs, some of which are displayed on a screen, others on a television and still others printed out. Azaria’s face is always displayed so that it’s impossible for visitors to ignore.

Bloch and Barnea proposed the idea to several public institutions, but to no avail. So, lacking outside funding, they were forced to work on a shoestring budget. The partitions from which the installation is formed and all its other elements are disposable, while the projectors and other equipment were borrowed from friends.

Open gallery view From the installation "Long Shot," by Yossi Bloch. Credit: Yossi Bloch

Barnea approached the Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art, the organizers of Jerusalem Design Week and several galleries in Tel Aviv. But each had their own reasons for turning them down, she says. “Some said it didn’t fit their calendar. I assume some get funding from places that might well have a problem with an installation about Elor Azaria. Moreover, Bloch isn’t known as an artist, which makes it harder. The Lab gave us complete freedom.”

In the Hebrew text accompanying the installation, Barnea asks several questions. “Do facts matter, or is the message chosen based on certain needs? What is the media’s responsibility with regard to facts? How is a criminal act committed by soldiers that wasn’t filmed different to one that was? Is it still a criminal act? In whose eyes? And how did different media outlets build narratives to support their views?”

All about his mother

The decision to create an installation was made when Bloch couldn’t convince Azaria and his family to participate in a documentary. “They were afraid of how they’d come off in a film like that,” he says.

“During meetings with them, I realized that the big story was his mother [Oshra Azaria]. As she sees it, they turned her sweet little son into a murderer. In her eyes, he’s a soldier who protected the homeland.”

Open gallery view Elor Azaria with his mother Oshra following the military court decision. “In her eyes, he’s a soldier who protected the homeland,” says Bloch. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Did you form an impression of what kind of person Elor Azaria is from those meetings?

“A good boy, with better manners than you and I. A boy who liked to make cakes, who came to his mother at age 12 and told her he wanted to go to Tadmor,” Bloch says, referring to the hotel management and culinary school in Herzliya. “And his mother didn’t want him to go to boarding school because he was her little boy, after five other children.

“He just wanted to please his parents, and seven years later he found himself an army medic in Tel Rumeida instead of making cakes. He shot a prone terrorist, and nothing would have happened to him if he hadn’t been filmed.

“The question that arises here is why we put this boy there at all to protect a small group of settlers living among 250,000 [Palestinians]. This is our hypocrisy. He’s there so that a terrorist won’t make it to Tel Aviv and interfere with our espresso.”

Recently, more than 50 percent of Israelis said they supported continuing the occupation. Evidently, most don’t think like you.

Open gallery view From the installation "Long Shot," by Yossi Bloch. Credit: Yossi Bloch

“The generation that founded the state did its job. The next generation won the Yom Kippur War. The job of the generation after that was to end the occupation – and we failed at it. It’s no longer an issue of ‘right’ and ‘left.’ It seems unreasonable to me that people should accept a 6-year-old [Palestinian] boy being detained without trial, but it happens all the time. This is the reality of the occupation.”

It makes no difference whether the public elects Benjamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz or, before that, Ariel Sharon or Ehud Barak, he continues. “My art isn’t meant to tell you to vote for this one or that one. My art is meant to say that you can’t continue sending soldiers to Tel Rumeida. You have to find a solution for this.”

They’ll tell you the other side doesn’t want it. That then-prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert gave them almost everything, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected it.

“So if Abu Mazen doesn’t want it, we won’t protect the basic human rights of young children?” Bloch responds, referring to Abbas by his nickname. “The fact that the other side says it doesn’t want peace doesn’t mean that I want war.

“I don’t care what solution they decide on – as far as I’m concerned, let them annex [the West Bank] and give [Palestinians] blue identity cards,” like Israelis have, he adds. “Ariel Sharon said ‘I don’t have a partner, so I’m leaving’” the Gaza Strip, during the 2005 disengagement.

Open gallery view Yossi Bloch. “I saw the inscription ‘It’s good to die for our country.’ I asked the teacher why it’s good to die for our country – and to this day I haven’t gotten an answer.” Credit: Hadas Parush

Most of the public doesn’t want to leave.

“Apparently, most of the public wants to continue the situation of ‘managing the conflict.’ As far as most of the public is concerned, as long as there’s no solution, we have to be a Jewish state. That’s an excuse because we don’t want to give up our supremacy.”

What do you think should happen?

“I’m a romantic. I think it’s possible to form a confederation. I think we can all live here together.”

Occupation in a coffee cup

In the new installation, Bloch also shows the apathetic residents of Tel Aviv, who continue sitting in cafés as if the situation unfolding in the territories were far away. “It’s very easy to accuse Azaria, but don’t say your hands are clean,” he says. “We have blood on our hands, just like he does. It really upsets me that people come and shout ‘You fascist right-wingers, the occupation is because of you!’ Meanwhile, we’re sitting and drinking coffee. The occupation belongs to all of us.”

Ever since Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995, Bloch contends, “the whole issue of the Palestinians has been trashed. Since then, it has all been spin. And Elor Azaria is the biggest spin.

“We were all shocked, because this is terrible and we undoubtedly told ourselves that [Azaria’s] mother or father was to blame and they raised a monster. Actually, everyone uses this case to tell his own story – when the truth is that we sent Azaria there to shoot a terrorist. After all, it’s clear we put him there.”

This reminds Bloch of an anecdote which to him confirms that history repeats itself. “In the summer of 1864, during the U.S. Civil War, it was clear to everyone that Lincoln was going to lose the election. One after the other, the leaders of his party rebelled against him and demanded that he launch negotiations with the South to end the war and retract his demand that the Blacks be emancipated.

“His answer was that he couldn’t disappoint the Black soldiers who had fought for the North. He responded by sending Gen. Sherman to occupy Atlanta, visiting the front and forcing his generals to let the soldiers vote. He won at the last second.”

Open gallery view From the installation "Long Shot," by Yossi Bloch. Credit: Yossi Bloch

Aside from sparking discussion about left-wingers, Bloch also hopes to stimulate debate about the army’s senior commanders during the incident: officers who leaned rightward, allegedly killed thousands of Palestinians and even boasted about it.

“The IDF really is the most moral army in the world, but look at what’s happening to it after 50 years of occupation,” he says. “We’re driving down a very bad road – especially if that’s how senior army officers are talking. These are people who, in leftist terms, are war criminals.”

Bloch is particularly intrigued by Ya’alon, the defense minister at the time. “I would have loved to talk with him. He’s the most interesting figure in this story, and also the most tragic and most upright.”

Not worth dying for

Bloch was born in Tel Aviv and lived in Tehran until the age of 8. His father, Moti Bloch, worked in the Iranian capital as “head of the Israeli crew engaged in building warning systems on Iranian bases” – or at least, that was the official line. His mother, Michal, was smuggled out of the Warsaw Ghetto as a baby. When the family returned to Israel, it moved first to Givat Ada (near Caesarea) and then to Tel Aviv, where Bloch lives to this day with his wife and two daughters.

Over the years, he has pursued some radically different interests: He did a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and history at the Open University. Later, he studied cooking at Tadmor and worked for Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications company.

“My parents were Revisionists,” he says, referring to Zeev Jabotinsky’s right-wing movement that eventually became the Likud party now headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. “My father managed to be active on behalf of Bibi; he was active on behalf of Sharon; and he remained a member of Likud’s central committee to his dying day.”

But Bloch realized as a youngster that not all ends justify all means. In 10th grade, he recounts, his school visited the Tel-Hai monument in northern Israel commemorating the eight Jewish paramilitaries killed there in 1920. “I saw the inscription ‘It’s good to die for our country’ [words supposedly said by Joseph Trumpeldor before he died in the battle there]. I asked the teacher why it’s good to die for our country – and to this day I haven’t gotten an answer. I know it’s not good to die. That’s an attitude toward life that doesn’t suit me,” he says.

Open gallery view Elor Azaria returning home to a hero's welcome following his release from military prison in 2018. Credit: Ilan Assayag

He admits to being a terrible soldier during his mandatory national service. “I started in the air force and ended as a gate guard at Camp 80 [a training base near Pardes Hannah]. During the first intifada,” from 1987 to 1993, “I saw tons of arrests in Hebron. I’m familiar with the terrible feeling in Tel Rumeida. You’re constantly feeling that violence can erupt and be aimed at you. Even at the grocery store. You’re constantly seeing violence aimed at you.

“When I was a soldier, we didn’t see it coming from the settlers but we saw how the army sparked violence among the Arabs. We’d enter Shoafat [refugee camp in Jerusalem] and open roads on orders from the brigade commander. We’d conduct violent patrols.”

Anyone can be a Demjanjuk. Anyone can find himself shooting a prone terrorist.

“Exactly. The entire issue of dealing with trauma is designed to teach something about yourself. Would I or wouldn’t I have fired? When I worked on the Netflix series, I delved into every detail. I learned that Demjanjuk received his training with other Ukrainians. Each of them was given a Jew and at the end of the training period they were told to shoot them. Of 5,000 Ukrainians, 4,000 fled. Four out of five risked their lives in order not to participate in murder.

“Anyone who didn’t flee is someone who prefers to kill people in order to save himself. That’s the choice they were given. In the debate today as to whether the State of Israel will become a fascist state – if there’s a choice between sending people to gas chambers or dying, I hope that I’ll choose death.”

“Long Shot” is a tiny installation and will probably only be seen by a few people. That’s very different to your experience with “The Devil Next Door.”

“First of all, I did it as part of my own process. It could also continue to other places. We want to show it abroad.”

Do you have an optimistic point to end on?

“This morning, I saw a father yelling at his son. So when my daughter and I passed him, I shouted ‘Good morning!’ and he stopped yelling. My daughter asked who it was. I said I didn’t know but explained to her that if I said good morning to him, he’d realize he doesn’t have to yell. It’s not that I’m a saint and don’t honk at drivers sometimes or yell at my daughter. But I try to be good.”